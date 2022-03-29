Anne Hathaway Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, Cars, House

This post is about one of the most successful actresses who have delivered many blockbuster movies throughout her career. Not only this, but she has also won many honorable awards for her achievements. Yes, as you can read in the title, we are going to tell you about What is Anne Hathaway’s net worth? What is Anne Hathaway’s salary? What are some of the most expensive things owned by Anne Hathaway? Also, how much is Anne Hathaway worth?

How Much Is Anne Hathaway Net Worth?

Let us start by answering the question “What is Anne Hathaway’s net worth?”. The Princess Diaries fame Anne Hathaway net worth is stated to be $80 million. The actress has given us some of the biggest box offices hits like Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Les Misérables, The Princess Diaries, Interstellar, and many more. Not only this, but she was also declared the highest-paid actress in the world in 2015.

Name Anne Hathaway Net Worth $80 Million Birth 12th November 1982, New York, U.S. Nationality American Age 39 Years Old Height 5 Ft 8 In Weight 55 Kg (approximately) Partner Adam Shulman Profession Actress Career 1999-Present

How Much Is Anne Hathaway Worth?

It is reported that Anne Hathaway’s movie has crossed more than $6.8 billion at the box office collection. The actress is stated to get a colossal income of more than $11 million every year. It is estimated that Anne Hathaway’s monthly earnings are more than $1 million, while it is reported that she makes between $200k to $400k every week. Let us have a more detailed look at Anne Hathaway’s earnings.

Anne Hathaway’s Highest-Paid Roles

In this section, we are going to tell you, Anne Hathaway’s highest-paid roles from lowest to highest. Starting off the list with the movie role which is the foundation of her legacy (also her lowest-paid role in this list) i.e, The Princess Diaries. The movie was released in the year 2001, and Anne played the character of “Mia Thermopolis”. Anne Hathaway was paid a sum of $400k for her role in the movie. Next on the list is Brokeback Mountain, which also starred the likes of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie was released in the year 2005, and Anne was paid a check of $800k for her role.

In the following year, she was seen in a movie called “The Devil Wears Prada”. Reportedly, Anne Hathaway was paid around $1 million for her involvement in the movie. Moving on, Anne Hathaway was featured in a movie called “Get Smart”, which was released in 2008, and also starred Steve Carell. Anne Hathaway was paid a hefty sum of $5 million for playing the role of “Agent 86” in the film.

Top 3 Highest Paid Role

Anne Hathaway’s other featured movie is “Bride Wars”, where she was given $5 million for her role. The movie did not meet the expectations (however, we are talking about Anne Hathaway’s top-paid roles, not her top-grossing movies). Then in 2012, Anne was seen in the role of a burglar who wears a costume of a cat. Yes, I’m talking about her role as “Selena a.k.a. Cat woman” in The Dark Knight Rises. Presumably, the Cat woman got away with more than $7.5 million from the filmmaker’s pockets.

We have saved the best for the last, i.e, Anne Hathaway’s role in Les Misérables. In this movie, Anne played the role of a struggling woman called “Fantine”. This movie earned Anne Hathaway a massive check of $10 million and also an Oscar for her spectacular performance in the movie. If we add all these figures, it makes a total of almost $30 million (which is a huge sum for just a handful of movies).

Anne Hathaway Houses

Just like Anne earns a massive sum from movies, she also spends lavishly on cars, houses, jewelry, etc. The actress was the keeper of a grand 1,200 square feet mansion in Manhattan. The house is stated to have huge rooms, along with 2 massive bedrooms and bathrooms. The house was reportedly bought for $2.5 million, and later in the year 2020, it was sold for $3.5 million.

Anne also became the owner of an old estate, which is said to be constructed in 1920. The house is located in Westport, England, and it is spread over an area of more than 4,500 square feet. The place has a huge swimming pool and large rooms. It had a total of 5 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms. It also had 2 kitchens, and the property was bought and sold for $2.79 million and $2.7 million respectively.

The Cat woman also purchased a spectacular mansion for a whopping amount of $2.5 million, which is located in Westside, Central Perk. Also, Hathaway purchased a house in Clocktower Building, for a whopping amount of $4.1 million. The house is stated to be spread over an area of $2,590 square feet, and later she put the house on the market for $4.5 million. The actress also purchased a majestic house in California, which has many spacious rooms, and is surrounded by greenery.

Anne Hathaway’s Car Collection

Like many celebrities, Anne likes to move around in style. She is reported to own many majestic cars, which are worth thousands of dollars. It is reported that she drives a Volvo XC 70, which is stated to be worth around $30k to $40k.

Not only this, but she is also the keeper of reputed brand cars like the Audi A5 and Audi R8 Spyder. The cost of the cars is reportedly $50k and $170k respectively. Another reputed branded car Anne owns, is a BMW i3, which is estimated to be around $45k.

Last but not the least, she is the proud owner of a Porsche Carrera Convertible, which is said to cost a hefty sum of more than $115k.

Jewelry Collection

No one can deny the fact that women love to wear jewelry, which is the same with Anne Hathaway. She loves to carry herself around in the most charming way possible. Anne is stated to have a massive collection of dresses and jewelry. For instance, the red color dress that Anne wore at the Oscars, is reported to cost $80k and there are only 8 pieces of them in this world. Not only this, but she also spent a massive amount of $750k to rent a diamond necklace, ring, and earrings, which are said to be worth more than $10 million.

Anne Hathaway’s Spending on Beauty Products

Have you ever wondered, how Anne Hathaway always looks gorgeous? Well, it is because she spends massive amounts of money on skincare and beauty products. For instance, Anne once revealed that she uses a Japanese light face wand, which costs $250, and she also uses gold eye masks by Chantecaille, which is worth $195. In addition to this, she also stated that she gets a facial of $450, before gracing any event with her presence.

Endorsements and Charities

The actress also gives away a lot of cash for helping out people in need. It was reported that Anne gave away a sum of $25k to Defense Fund, so that the victims of sexual harassment can get some financial assistance in paying the legal fees. Also, it is reported that Anne sold her wedding pictures, and gave away the proceedings to charity. Anne also organized an event called “Marry’s National Engagement Party”. It is said that the event raised more than $500k in donations.

Anne has more than 22.6 million followers on her Instagram account. She can easily charge a whopping sum of 13k and 26k for just one promotional post. It is estimated that, she can charge up to 84k, just for a sponsored post. She has also made a deal with Todd’s footwear. In addition to this, she also made a deal with Lancôme and Bolon glasses.

Personal Life

Anne Hathaway is the daughter of an attorney and former actress. She was born in Brooklyn, New York. Her father’s name is Gerald and her mother’s name is Kate. Kate gave birth to Anne Hathaway on the 12th of November in 1982, and she is the second child of Gerald and Kate. Hathaway was enrolled in Brooklyn Height School, and later she was sent to Millburn Elementary School. After completing her graduation from Millburn School, Anne joined a drama school, where she participated in numerous plays. Later she got her first role in the television series Get Real. Soon she landed the lead role in the Disney movie “The Princess Diaries”.

Anne was in a romantic relationship with a man called Raffaello Follieri. The couple began seeing each other in the early 2000s. Later in the year 2008, Raffaello was taken into custody for committing fraud and taking millions of dollars from investors by posing as an agent of Vatican real estate. Due to this, the police officials also went through the records of Anne Hathaway, but found nothing against her.

Later, Anne started seeing a fellow actor called Adam Shulman, who is also a businessman. The couple exchanged wedding vows on the 29th of September in 2012. Four years later, Anne gave birth to her first child a son, named Jonathan Shulman on the 24th of March 2016. Then later in the year 2019, the couple became parents for the second time to a son named, Jack Shulman in November.

Conclusion

Anne Hathaway initially began her career by acting in a television program called Get Real. Her career was taken to new heights when, she got the role of Mia Thermopolis. Later, Anne moved on to star in more mature roles, and later she became even a bigger name after starring as Lureen in Brokeback Mountain. She went on to act in many famous movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Valentine’s Day, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Rio, and several more. Her performance in “Les Misérables”, even got her an Oscar. Anne is set to return with an upcoming movie called Armageddon Time. She is also part of television series called “WeCrashed”, besides Jared Leto. She is also going to appear in the new upcoming movie called “The Idea of You”, which will increase her wealth many times more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Anne Hathaway net worth? A. As per reports, it is projected that Anne Hathaway net worth is around $80 million. 2. How old is Anne Hathaway? A. Anne Hathaway is now 39 years old. 3. What are Anne Hathaway’s upcoming movies? A. Her upcoming movies and series are Armageddon Time, WeCrashed, The Idea of You. 4. Who is Anne Hathaway’s husband? A. Anne Hathaway is the wife of actor/businessman Adam Shulman, the couple walked down the aisle in the year 2012.