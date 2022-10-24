Anna Wintour Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Career, Biography, Cars

Dame Anna Wintour, one of the eminent names in the fashion world, is the Global Editorial Director of the renowned fashion magazine, Vogue. The Britain-born American journalist is undoubtedly one of the main reasons behind Vogue’s tremendous success. She also holds the position of Global Chief Content Officer and Artist Director for Condé Nast and is now rearing the fashion magazines’ digital future. Aside from that, Wintour is also famous for hosting Met Gala each year in May- a huge fundraising event for Met’s Costume Institute that celebrates fashion designing.

We are going to dive into Anna’s life shortly but, before that, where almost everyone knows about her contributions to the fashion industry, many are curious about Anna Wintour net worth. As per the recent estimates, Anna Wintour net worth is around $50 million which she has clearly banked from her high-profile career and her efforts in the vogue world.

Other than her work in the magazines, Anna is inarguably a ‘Fashion Royalty’, known for her unmistakable sense of fashion and style that is an inspiration to the entire world. Give a read to this posting if you want to know more details about what is Anna Wintour worth, how much does Anna Wintour make, her age, professional journey and more.

Anna Wintour Net Worth, Salary, Early Life, Career, and Personal Life

How Much Does Anna Wintour Make

Wintour’s contributions in journalism and fashion industry for more than three decades have been impeccable and this shows in her net value. As of 2022, Anna Wintour net worth is widely estimated to be around $50 million which she has amassed from her successful career. That said, what does her annual paycheck look like? What is Anna Wintour worth?

The Vogue Chief editor’s current yearly earning is reportedly $4 million which includes her earnings as salary, incentives and other allowances from her positions with Vogue and Condé Nast. Anna, however, did not begin with a million dollar paycheck. She worked in various magazines in her home country and US that sure has a role to play in Anna Wintour net worth today. Then in the 80s, she signed the contract with Vogue as the first creative director of the company, with an annual salary offer of $100,000 and eventually climbed upward.

While salary is the biggest reason behind Anna Wintour net worth, there are some additional benefits and income sources that contribute as well.

Other than Salary

We all know that there is huge pool of wealth in high-profile positions in this industry but if you compare with other segments of business like in finance or IT, media industry definitely seem to pay lesser. However, there are a series of other perks that you cannot take your eyes off.

In addition to the drool-worthy salary, Anna Wintour has a chauffeur driving Mercedes S-Class who drives her to the official meetings, fashion weeks and all other appointments within the country and abroad. The legendary fashion journalist enjoy stay in some of the top-notch hotels of the countries.

You also cannot ignore that she regularly receives fashion clothes from various designers across the world who would want to feature their brand on her prestigious magazine. Plus, she apparently gets a $200,000 clothes allowance from the company for her work-wear that she can literally spend as she wants.

So- we have provided you with the details on Anna Wintour net worth and earnings. Here’s a quick insight into this eminent media personality’s childhood days before delving into her illustrious career.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Dame Anna Wintour Popular Name Anna Wintour Date of Birth November 3, 1949 Age 72 years Place of Birth Hampstead, London, UK Parents Father: Charles Wintour

Mother: Eleanor "Nonie" Trego Baker Spouse Shelby Bryan (2004), David Shaffer (1984–1999) Children Two Profession Fashion Journalist, Editor Net Worth $50 million

How old is Anna Wintour? Born on the 3rd of November, 1949, in London’s Hampstead, UK, Wintour is 72 years old at the time of writing his article. She is the daughter of Charles Wintour and Eleanor “Nonie” Trego Baker. While her father Charles held the editorial position of a British newspaper called London Evening Standard for nearly 20 years, her maternal grandfather was a law professor at Harvard. So Anna was definitely destined to be a part of the media industry at some point. After remaining married for almost 40 years, her parents divorced in 1979.

Meanwhile, Wintour had four other siblings. She had an older brother named Gerald. Sadly, he passed away in a road accident when he was a child. One of her brothers named Patrick is also in the news industry while the other brother named James was an employee in London government. Her sister Nora was a part of international organizations all throughout.

Anna studied in North London Collegiate School and during this time she started developing passion for working on her own clothes like hemming, designing etc. and writing about fashion. She also started to wear her signature bob-style hair from that time on. Anna’s motivation behind choosing fashion as a career was the British television show “Ready Steady Go!” hosted by Cathy McGowan that she would watch keenly. Another inspiration was the ‘Seventeen’ magazine issues that her grandmother would send from the United States.

Being in the media industry, Anna’s father guided her to her very first job in the fashion industry (a popular boutique in London during the 60s) when she was just 15.

Career

Early Career

Even before graduating, Anna began receiving offers from British magazines to work with them as their fashion journalist. One year after working in the fashion boutique, she started taking training at Harrods and at the same time attended fashion classes from an institute close by.

In 1970, Wintour got her first major job at “Harper’s & Queen fashion magazine” where she joined as an editorial assistant. She was very clear about her future plans and would often tell her colleagues there that she would one day edit Vogue’s pages. Anna had to quit the job after several clash of opinion and as a result rivalry with Min Hogg. She then relocated to New York with her boyfriend, Jon Bradshaw.

In the US, Wintour worked in many different magazines in their fashion segment like “House & Garden”, “New York”, “Viva” among others- in the latter two as fashion editor.

Vogue and Conde Nast

In 1983, Anna Wintour got her dream opportunity to work with Vogue. She secured the position of the first creative director at Vogue London with a huge salary raise. This was just the beginning of her getting wealthy. within a couple of years, in 1985, In 1985, Anna took the position as the Editor of Vogue’s UK edition after the retirement of Beatrix Miller. She started making changes to the magazine’s existing take on photoshoot, contents and more the moment she stepped in and Vogue was already enjoying a higher level of success.

In 1987, on Conde Nast’s request, Anna took over House & Garden and made some significant changes through the Photoshoot budget and articles. She replaced the content majorly with fashion that helped it in a big way. It also got the name House & Garment. Within the next few months she also became the editor for Vogue’s US division.

Under Wintour’s leadership, the Vogue released three derivatives: Vogue Living, Teen Vogue, and Men’s Vogue. All the versions were equally successful with Teen Vogue becoming an incredibly renowned unit bringing in more ad revenue than its rivals Cosmo Girl and Elle Girl.

In 2013, Wintour took a critical position in Conde Nast as well as artistic director while retaining her positions at Vogue.

Awards and Accomplishments

Anna Wintour’s contributions in the elite fashion industry is enormous and her hard work has been duly acknowledged time and again. In 2006, the film “The Devil Wears Prada” featured a character (The protagonist) that was based on Anna Wintour. This sure boosted her worldwide recognition but also created some controversy which Anna cleared later. Some of the other films that reportedly took inspiration from her persona are “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Ugly Betty”.

The British-American journalist also made it to the 39th position in the Forbes list of most powerful woman in the world in 2014. That very year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City picked the name of its Costume Institute segment after Wintour, and was inaugurated by Michelle Obama. In 2017, Wintour was honored with a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her excellent work in fashion journalism.

Personal Life

As mentioned earlier, Anna was dating Jon Bradshaw during the early days of her career and they broke up in the late 70s. She then got into a relationship with Michel Estaban, a record producer from France. They reportedly dated for a couple of years before parting their ways.

In 1984, soon after she joined Vogue, Wintour got into a relationship with David Shaffer who is a psychiatrist. They welcomed two children – a son named Charles (born in 1985) and a daughter, Katherine (born in 1987). The couple decided to part ways in 1999. Anna then tied the knot with Shelby Bryan, an entrepreneur in 2004. They are still happily married.

The Vogue editor-in-chief not only makes millions of dollars from her high-profile career but also spends her money alike for charitable causes. Aside from raising more than $10 million for AIDS campaigns, she also pioneered CFDA Vogue Fund that supports an initiative to support and guide unrecognized fashion designers. She is also a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and organizes charities there.

Summing Up

Anna Wintour is a living legend in the fashion industry. Known for her bold and ambitious personality, marvelous taste in fashion and styling, and incredible leadership skills, Wintour has come a long way to achieve what she always wanted to. Today, she is one of the most respected names in the fashion world who has made huge and memorable contributions to revolutionize the entire concept of fashion.

As far as Vogue is concerned, the magazine today is one of the most influential ones that not only boasts top-notch fashions but also explores talents in the industry and has set up aspiring journalists. This has been possible because of Wintour’s tremendous efforts. According to the latest reports, Anna Wintour net worth is $50 million and is still growing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Anna Wintour worth? Anna Wintour net worth is $50 million as per the current reports. How old is Anna Wintour? Born on November 3, 1949, Wintour is 72 years old at the time of writing this blog. Where does Wintour live? Anna Wintour currently lives in the New York City. Who is Anna’s husband? Anna married David Shaffer from 1984 to 1999. At present Shelby Bryan is her husband who she married in 2004.