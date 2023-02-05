Anna Sorokin Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Career, Biography

We often watch videos of people scamming others by taking on a fake identity. This has also been the plot of numerous heist movies. However, most of these videos and movies are inspired by or based on real-life incidents. One such fraudster, who garnered the world’s attention in recent years was Anna Sorokin. If you aren’t well aware of this name, then perhaps you might recognize her alias name which is “Anna Delvey” (rings any bells?). Earlier this year in February, Netflix released a mini-series called “Inventing Anna”, which is based on the life of Anna Delvey.

Delvis has a notorious image of galloping thousands and even millions of dollars from rich people. Anna Delvey currently held German nationality and before this, she held Russian nationality. So, what was the tool that Anna used to scam people, and how did people get into giving her money? In simple words, she posed as a wealthy lady, who inherited millions of dollars from her parents. She used this, to get in acquainted with renowned & rich personalities. After gaining their trust, Anna convinced them to lend or loan her money.

Anna Delvey currently held German nationality and before this, she held Russian nationality. She posed as a wealthy lady, who inherited millions of dollars from her parents. She used this, to get in acquainted with renowned & rich personalities. After gaining their trust, Anna convinced them to lend or loan her money.

What is Anna Sorokin Worth?

According to numerous sources, Anna Sorokin or known by her fake name, Anna Delvey net worth is $100k and probably even less, as of this year. Before her arrest in 2019, Anna Delvey net worth was reported to be a whopping $65 million. She acquired almost every penny by posing as a German inheritor, who inherited millions of dollars from her father’s oil business. At first, she started gaining the attention of rich art collectors and personalities, by spending lavishly during parties and other events. Soon, she started getting close to them by showing off her expensive clothes, accessories, etc.

And eventually, after gaining their trust, Anna asked them for favors and made off with their cash. In some cases, she convinced them to pay her hotel or restaurant bills by pretending not to carry or forgetting to bring cash or her card getting declined. Since her arrest, Anna’s bank account and assets have been seized. And as of this writing, Anna Delvey is serving her time in home confinement with hardly a penny or two in her pockets. Let’s check out how much does Anna Delvey make?

Name Anna Sorokin Famous as Anna Delvey

Net worth $100k or less Nationality German Birth 23 January 1991, Domodedvo, Russia Age 31 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 56 kg Profession Fraud, Con, Model, Interior Designer Convicted April 2019

How Much Does Anna Delvey Make?

During her time as Anna Delvey, Anna Sorokin used to make over $6 million a year through her illegitimate methods. She often produced fake documents and papers to convince financial institutions to loan her cash. You might wonder, how could she carry out this act for years if she took a loan from financial bodies and made off with it? Well, if you have seen Two and a Half Men season 8, Alan takes money from his family and friends after reassuring them to get it double. He takes money from 1 person and gives some of it to the other, while also making sure to buy expensive things for himself as well.

Eventually, everybody starts trusting Alan and happily hand him thousands of dollars. This is somewhat with Anna Delvey as well. She used to take loans from one bank to repay her other debts. However, the loan amount was always relatively greater or even double her debt, so she can spend half of the remaining amount on her expensive lifestyle. She reportedly used to make at least $50k a month, but these are just estimated figures, in reality, it would have been even thrice the amount. Check out how Anna Delvey scammed people in the following section.

How Anna Delvey Conned People?

Anna Delvey relocated from Germany to Paris and joined a popular fashion magazine called “Purple” as an intern. During her internship, she was receiving 400 euros per month and later moved into Purple’s New York branch, as living in New York is cheaper. However, her stay at Purple was brief, but during this period she made some high contacts and friends. Soon, after she left Purple, she decided to start an arts and membership club called “Anna Delvey Foundation”.

To start an art club, you require funds and Anna tried her best to get financial backing from her friends and financial institutes but failed. She originally planned to use Aby Rosen’s “Chruch Missions House” on lease to start her club. Not only this, but Anna also planned the foundation of her art club with the likes of Daniel Arsham, Urs Fischer, Damien Hirst, etc. During this time, Anna survived by going to parties or hotels with her high-contact friends.

At the party, she used to eat, drink, and party to her heart’s content and managed to impose her bills on her friends. Later on, Anna created forged bank statements and other related documents to disclose that she possesses 60 million euros in her Swiss Bank account. She plotted this to present it before banks to get loans worth millions of dollars to start her club. Then in November 2016, she applied for a $22 million loan at City National Bank. However, her plea was rejected after City National failed to get enough evidence of the credibility of Anna’s Swiss Bank assets.

Lavish Spending, Parties, and Stay at “11 Howard Hotel”

After this, Sorokin applied for a loan at Fortress Bank. Fortress agreed to pass her loan application but with a condition that Anna is to pay for the legal process of her loan application which was $100k. However, the Church Missions House was leased to Fotografiska New York, after Anna failed to complete the formalities. But, Sorokin was still hinged to get the $22 million loan. Later in January 2017, she managed to get a temporary overdraft fund of $100k from City National Bank.

She used the money to pay for the loan processing fees at Fortress Bank. However, the bank manager grew suspicious of Anna as she filled in “German” as her heritage in the application, while her passport showed “Russian”. Due to this, the manager arranged a meeting with Swiss Bank bankers to verify Anna’s assets and other details. As a result, Anna Delvey withdrew her application to end the further investigation.

Later in February 2017, a sum of $55k out of $100k given by Anna to Fortress was given to the former due to the “due diligence process”. Post this, Delvy went into a Manhattan hotel named “11 Howard Hotel” which cost $400 a night. She went on to buy anything she wanted from her loan money ($55k) and also tipped $100 to hotel staff frequently. Soon, she ran out of money and the hotel management asked her to pay the bill of $30k. Anna then hatched a plan and deposited forged checks worth $160k into Deutsche Bank of which she managed to withdraw $70k. She used this amount to settle her debt with 11 Howard Hotel.

Downfall and Arrest

While staying at the hotel, Anna befriended the likes of Kacy Duke (a renowned personal trainer) and before this, she befriended Rachel DeLoache Williams (former Vanity Fair photo editor). The 11 Howard Hotel staff asked Anna to produce her credit card, which she avoided every single time. After this, Anna was evicted from the hotel for not producing a credit card. She went on to check in and out of different hotels like The Mercer Hotel, The Bowery Hotel, etc. by producing her fake Deutsche Bank receipts. During this time, she took accumulated thousands of dollars in debt from Kacy Duke and Rachel DeLoache Williams.

Anna then convinced Kacy and Williams to go on a trip to Morocco. There Sorokin booked a room in La Mamounia 5-star hotel. This time the cost per night stay was $7k and Anna produced a credit card, that was inactive. Every time, the staff demanded to pay any bill, Anna gave them inactive credit card. And as the staff informed her that the card isn’t working, Delvey blamed the hotel staff for making errors, typing mistakes, etc. while using the card. By the time, Kacy, Williams, and Anna were to check out of the hotel, they were hit with a massive bill of $62k.

Arrest

As usual, Anna pretended to arrange money, then later asked Williams for assistance. Williams on the other hand, couldn’t say no to Anna, and she reluctantly paid the $62k bill and also the traveling and other miscellaneous expenses. Anna’s expenses and bills proved to be a grave burden on Williams as they were greater than her yearly income. It was at this time, that Williams realized that Anna is a fraud. After this, Anna continued to scam by checking in and out of hotels unaware of the fact that she is being investigated by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office. Then in October 2017, Anna Delvey was finally taken into custody by officer Michael McCaffrey.

Michael was taking help from Williams and was investigating Anna under a sting operation. Anna Delvey’s scandal became a worldwide gossip and her trial became breaking news for the media. Anna Sorokin was ultimately sentenced to serve 4 to 12 years in jail and was also imposed a fine of $24k as restitution, $100k to City National, and $70k to Citibank. All of these expenses were compensated by the $320k earned by Anna for selling her story rights to Netflix. Out of $320k, Anna was ordered to retain $22k by the court. Two months ago i.e, in October 2022, the court released Anna from prison after she paid a $10k bond. As of this writing, Anna Delvey is serving 24-hour home arrest with no internet access.

Anna Delvey Early Life and Career Beginnings

While Anna Sorokin claimed to be the daughter of a rich oil businessman, she is actually the child of Vadim Sorokin, a truck driver. She was born on the 23rd of January 1991 in Domodedovo city, which is in Moscow, Russia. Delvey and her family relocated to Germany, and she went to Bischofliche Liebfrauenschule Eschweiler school. During her teens, Sorokin used to follow fashion and beauty magazines and joined Central Saints Martins Art School. Later in 2012, she started an internship with Purple magazine.

Conclusion

There have been numerous frauds and scams recently, but it was Anna Delvey’s case that received the most attention from the media and public. Many documentaries and shows have been made about her life, especially her scandal. Anna Delvey is now serving her time in home arrest and is monitored 24/7 by government officials.

