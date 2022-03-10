If you love the Bling Empire Show, which shows the luxurious lives of the children of Asian American Business Families who enjoy partying here in the United States. Then definitely you will be familiar with the show’s highest-earning cast member Anna Shay. Here in the below article, you will learn more about her in great detail, mainly Netflix bling empire anna shay net worth, and Edward shay net worth. In addition to this, we will share information about her childhood, and how she joined the cast of Bling Empire and became one of the highest-earning members of the team. Next, we will provide information on her multiple luxury assets, while detailing their value. Furthermore, we will talk about a recent incident or controversy Anna Shay was involved in below.

Who Is Anna Shay?

Anna Shay is a Reality TV Star and the Daughter of Billionaire Couples, Ai-San Shay and Edward Shay, who own multiple large companies across the world. The Heiress became popular across the world by getting cast on the Bling Empire Reality TV Show. Because of the popularity of the show, she got chances to do commercials as well as brand endorsements through her profiles on multiple social media platforms.

What Is Anna Shay Net Worth?

The Bling Empire Actress, Anna Shay has an official net worth of $600 million for the year 2021. This staggering amount of net worth mainly comes from her father’s business which she sold along with her brother for more than $1.2 billion. More importantly, she was also a member of the George Lopez Foundation, which raises awareness among people about organ donation and different types of Kidney Diseases. Additionally, her role on the Bling Empire Show made her more popular across the world.

She had officially never worked as her father refrained her from doing any kind of work as long as he was alive. However, after joining the cast, of Bling Empire, she became more popular, earning high paychecks for each episode. Although, the amount she made through the show does not come close to what she originally had. Moreover, currently, she is working for the 2nd season of the Bling Empire Show, which is going to air in the next year. This means her popularity will further increase, and she also made investments into several startups and properties over the years. This, in turn, Anna Shay will witness more growth in her net worth for the coming years.

Childhood of Anna Shay

Name Anna Shay Age 61 Years Height 163 cm Weight 62 Kg Spouse Married and Divorced Four Time(Unknown) Net Worth $600 Million

Bling Empire Star, Anna Shay was born on 31 December in the year 1960 to the Billionaire Couple, Ai-San and Edward Shay who resided in the Tokyo City of Japan. During this time, she attended an International School and was constantly surrounded by Body Guards, for her own safety. However, she did not enjoy this and was busy constantly finding ways to space from them. Therefore, her father further increased her security and himself auditioned the Potential Bodyguards for her.

Moreover, while talking about her childhood days, she recalled that her mother gave her a little pocket monkey as a gift. She is used to taking this monkey everywhere and sharing all the stories with it. However, soon her parents decided to move to Los Angeles City, as they were planning to start and expand their business empire here in the United States. Although, she stated that she was very worried that someone would notice her monkey and take it away from her. Which didn’t happen as her father took care of all the required documents for the pet monkey.

Career Beginning of Anna Shay

As you have learned from the above sections, Anna Shay was forbidden to any kind of job by her father. And she had to spend her time partying or going to the exclusive events in Los Angeles City. However, during one such event, she befriended American TV Producer Jeff Jenkins who is highly known across the world for his show, Keeping Up with Kardashians. Jeff Jenkins revealed to Anna Shay his plans for a show called Bling Empire, and Anna Shay agreed to work as an employee on the show.

However, when the show was about to start, Jenkins informed her that she will be a cast member, instead of an employee. Being a shy person, she thought of declining the offer. Although she went on to accept the deal and become the most popular and highest-earning person on the said TV Show. Moreover, she often got the chance of appearing in commercials as well as performs brand endorsements through her social media platforms. At the same time she also reportedly got married to four people one after the other and got divorced from them. Although, the identities of these people are still kept secret by her.

Luxury Assets of Anna Shay

Being a very rich Socialite, Anna Shay reportedly has multiple luxury assets. The main luxury asset of the Bling Empire Actress is her Mediterranean-style Mansion located in the Prime Beverly Hills Region of Los Angeles City. Currently, the price of this luxury mansion is said to be around $16 million, and it sits on a spacious lot spread over 1.1 acres. Additionally, this amazing house features various luxury amenities such as a Large Private Garden, Mediterranean Touches Throughout the home, such as Windows, Large Doors, a Covered Parking Garage, a Large Backyard, Separate Drive Way, and many more.

Besides, the Heiress has many amazing cars in her collection, such as Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which is a very highly collectible car right now, as it can cost more than $3 million. Then there is Lamborghini Aventador which houses a monster 6.5 L V12 engine that puts out 769 BHP and costs almost half a million. Apart from this, she is said to have luxury properties and vehicles across the world. Although, the actress opts to not reveal the location of many other luxury assets of her. However, we can safely as that these assets will definitely make up the majority of her net worth.

Anna Shay Gets Sued by Ex-Security Guard

An Ex-Security Guard, David Zerbib who has worked for the Bling Empire Star back in the year 2015, reportedly filed a lawsuit against Anna Shay and Her Son. In this lawsuit, the former bodyguard alleged that Anna Shay Sexually Harassed him multiple times, while her son made death threats to him. Moreover, he stated that the actress was always looking for ways to spend alone time with him, and asked personal questions about him all the time. Furthermore, he revealed that there are thousands of dollars still pending wages after all these years.

The Sun Reveal magazine accumulated the official documents from, a closed source and revealed them to the public. Moreover, Anna Shay responded to these comments, saying that these are baseless claims and that has been even proven by the court, while her son refused to make any comments on the said charges or lawsuit. And many people are her fans, believe that the bodyguard is wantedly doing it for money. Additionally, in the end, that case was dismissed with prejudice, stating that these are baseless allegations by the ex-security guard without providing a witness or evidence. And due to the court order, all the case details are erased from public documents.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Anna Shay Net Worth? Why it is very High? The Bling Empire Cast Member, Anna Shay official has a net worth of $600 million, which she supposedly earned from selling her father’s business along with her brother a few years back. This net worth is predicted to see growth in the next few years. How did Anna Shay’s Father Make Billions of Dollars? Edward Shay, the father of Anna Shay, was the founder of the American Defense and Government Service Contractor, who supplied weapons and constructed facilities for the US Army, especially during the US-Vietnam War. Did Anna Shay really forget to take paychecks for the Bling Empire Show? Yes, Being a billionaire daughter, Anna Shay reportedly had little concern about money and had forgotten to ask the paychecks for the show. Even after getting those paychecks she reportedly stored them in one of her accounts to use them later.