Anna Kendrick is one of the most popular singers and actresses in the world. She has appeared in various movies and has also given many singles. Anna Kendrick is the recipient of various accolades for her performances in films. She has been acting on the stage as a child and made her debut in the films in the year 2003 and is still continuing to give outstanding performances. So with this much popularity and with such a successful career, we all know by now that Anna Kendrick has a lot of money. So the questions here are, what is Anna Kendrick’s net worth? What is Anna Kendrick salary? We shall find out after taking a look at her early life and what she did to make it big in Hollywood.

About Anna Kendrick

Anna Cooke Kendrick was born in Portland, Maine, United States of America on 9 August 1985. Anna Kendrick was into acting from a very young age. She would audition for various theater productions in New York. Anna Kendrick would play the supporting role in the musical High Society on Broadway in the year 1998. She would win awards for her performance in the musical. She had won the Theatre World Award. Furthermore, she was also nominated in the Tony Awards and the Drama Desk Awards. After this, she would be featured in the Musical A Little Night Music, which was a production by Stephen Sondheim.

Anna Kendrick would make her debut in film in the year 2003 with the film Camp. Her performance in the film earned her a nomination for the best debut performance in the Independent Spirit Awards. After her performance in Camp, she would go on to perform in the film Rocket Science which was released in the year 2007. Anna Kendricks would be nominated in the Independent Spirit Awards for the best supporting female.

Anna Kendrick would rise to fame in the film Twilight, which was released in the year 2008. The film was based on a novel by Stephenie Meyer, which was titled Twilight. The film was a massive hit at the box office. After this film, she appeared in the film The Marc Pease Experience, which was released in the year 2009. Anna Kendrick would play her first lead role in the film Elsewhere, which was released during the same year. Later in the year 2009, she would appear in the sequel of the film Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Anna Kendricks would even star next to George Clooney in the film Up in the Air in the same year. For her performance in this film, she received a lot of positive comments and would even be nominated in the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and BAFTA Awards for the best supporting actress.

Anna Kendrick would appear again in the third part of Twilight, which would be titled Twilight: Eclipse, in the year 2010. After her appearance in Twilight, she would appear in the comedy film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The film would do very well in the box office, but would go on to become a cult classic later. Anna Kendrick would star in films that were highly praised in the year 2011. She appeared in films such as the comedy film 50/50 in which she played alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She played the role of therapist for Joseph Gorden-Levitt who in the film is diagnosed with cancer. In the same year, she would also star in the fourth part of Twilight, Breaking Dawn Part 1. This would be Anna Kendrick’s final appearance in the Twilight saga.

In 2012, Anna Kendrick would star in films such as What to Expect When You are Expecting, which was a film that gives mothers a guide on what to do while they are pregnant. The film is also mildly based on a novel written by Heidi Murkoff, which is titled What to Expect When You’re Expecting. After this film, she would go o to star in the film The Company You Keep. She played alongside Shia LeBoeuf and Robert Redford. She also starred in End of Watch. Both these films were huge hits at the box office. During this year, Anna Kendrick would also appear in one of her biggest hits, which is Pitch Perfect. The film was slightly based on the book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate A Cappella Glory. The film was very successful at the box office. Both the film and Anna Kendrick would receive a lot of praise. A year later Anna Kendrick would appear in 2 comedy films, they were, Drinking Buddies and Rupture-Palooza.

In the year 2014, Anna Kendrick would appear in the film Into the Woods where she played the character of Cinderella, which was directed by Rob Marshall. The film was a big hit at the box office and would get a lot of positive comments from many film critics. She would also appear in films such as Happy Christmas and The Voices. Both these films also received a lot of positive comments and had very limited releases during this year. In the year 2015, Anna Kendrick would also appear in the Lip Sync Battle, in which she would battle John Krasinski. In the show, she would perform the song Steal your Girl, which is a song by One Direction. John Krasinski would perform the Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC and Proud Mary, which was by Ike & Tina Turner. Anna Kendrick would be declared the winner of the show. This episode would become a massive hit and would get over 1.75 million viewers in the United States of America.

Anna Kendrick in 2016 would star in the action-comedy film Mr. Right and a comedy film directed by John Krasinski The Hollars. This film was also featured in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Anna Kendrick would also feature in the hit film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. The film was a massive success at the box office and did very well commercially. She even starred in the film The Accountant, which was an action thriller. Anna Kendrick played alongside Ben Affleck, and the film would do commercially well.

In the Year 2017, Anna Kendrick would go on to star in the third part of Pitch Perfect 3. She also starred in films such as Table 19 and A Simple Favor. Anna Kendrick would star in more comedy films such as The Day Shall Come and the Christmas comedy Noelle, in which she starred alongside Bill Hader.

Anna Kendrick Net Worth

As we have seen, Anna Kendrick has appeared in films that were commercially very successful at the box office. She has also given many singles such as Cups, Just Sing, etc. which were also featured in her films like Pitch Perfect and Trolls. All this should make it clear that Anna Kendrick has made a lot of money. So the answer to the question of what is Anna Kendrick’s net worth? She is estimated to be worth around $20 million as of 2022. This is very impressive as her net worth in only big but also has grown significantly in a few years. Anna Kendrick net worth 2016 was $10 million. Her net worth increased by $10 million in the span of 6 years. When it comes to how much money does she make? Anna Kendrick salary is estimated to be more than $500,000 annually.

Full Name Anna Cooke Kendrick Date of Birth 9 August 1985 Age 36 years Birthplace Portland, Maine, United States of America Height 5'2" Weight 112 lbs Net Worth $20 million

Anna Kendrick Assets

With such big earnings and such big net worth, she would be able to buy anything in this world. Well, that is what she did. Anna Kendrick has a great car collection, a breathtaking house, and lots more. Let us start talking about her car collection. Anna Kendrick owns a 2009 Audi R8 Spyder which can cost nearly $155,000. She also owns an Audi A8, which can cost $86,000. Anna Kendrick has been spotted in the Mercedes Benz S450, which can have an estimated worth of $120,000. She owns a Lincoln Navigator as well, which can cost $87,000. The star also owns a Toyota Prius, which can cost $30,000. When it comes to living, Anna Kendrick has made an amazing purchase. She owns a house in Los Angeles and has an estimated worth of $6.9 million. The house is spread across 4,880 square feet and was previously owned by Dominic Howard.

Conclusion

Anna Kendrick is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She has been acting from a very young age. She landed her first role in a musical at the age of 12. Since her big debut, she appeared in various successful films. She has even made songs that were even featured in her films, such as Pitch Perfect, Trolls, etc. She has even been featured in the advertisements of many brands, such as Hilton Hotels. With this much success in her career, it is obvious that she will have a very big net worth.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How old is Anna Kendrick? Anna Kendrick was born on 9 August 1985 which makes her 36 years old. 2. Where is Anna Kendrick from? Portland, Maine, United States of America. She would grow up in the same place and would finish her high school graduation from here. 3. Who is Anna Kendrick with? Anna Kendrick began dating Edgar Wright in the year 2009. They would part ways in 2013. She would be in a relationship with Ben Richardson in 2014 and would later split. It has been reported recently that she has been dating Bill Hader.