There are very few actresses in Hollywood who kill it in biopics and Angela Bassett is one of them. Her breathtaking performances portraying powerful African-American women have taken the entertainment industry by storm. Since the ’80s she has been ruling both the small screen and the silver screen and is still holding it strong. That said, her fans are on the constant lookout as to how much is Angela Bassett Net Worth? It is no surprise that she has only been piling on more wealth with the passage of time. At present, Angela Bassett Net Worth is close to $25 million. In addition to being an actor, she is also known for having significant contributions as a producer, director, and activist.

Bassett’s career is built over 4 decades of respectable roles in classic, cult movies, action thrillers, horror, and much more. This has crafted her into one of the finest actresses in the world that has got her fame and fans from all around the globe. She holds a lengthy experience in the acting realm right from the ’80s till the modern era, and she has gracefully transformed herself as per the demand of the industry. While Bassett is best known for her roles as Tina Turner, Katherine Jackson, and Queen Ramonda (Black Panther), the actress has contributed much more than this.

With the kind of paycheck Angela Bassett is pulling in for her role in the latest television series “9-1-1”, we are sure to expect her bank balance to push up significantly. In fact, a reputed magazine of America has listed her as one of the highest-paid actresses in the history of television. There is a lot more to talk about this award-winning actress, Angela Bassett net worth, her filmography, life story, and more. This article is intended to cover all those aspects of this legendary actress so read on.

Angela Bassett Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, and Personal Life

Bassett has always been very picky about the roles she is offered, and she has turned down quite a few of them if she felt they bring her image down. One such movie was “Monster’s Ball” for which she was offered the lead role. She denied moving forward with the film because of the sexual content in it. Despite that, she never fell short of projects, and it never affected her earnings. The actress began her professional career years back and this has not just helped her gain experience but also got her to accrue the massive amount of fortune she owns today.

What is Angela Bassett’s net worth and salary

As per most of the reliable sources online, Angela Bassett net worth right now stands at $25 million. Some say that this is a combined amount with her actor husband, Courtney B. Vance who she is married to for more than 25 years. Well, no matter what, the actress is doing exceptionally well thus far with her acting career. So we might see a skyrocketing figure next to her name pretty soon.

Income From Acting Career

Basset’s major source of income is the paychecks that she receives from her acting career. In addition to that, she also earns from the various brand endorsements that she has been a part of and from real estate. At present, Bassett earns almost around $3.5 million per movie or more pumping up to how much is Angela Bassett worth today. Her annual income is reportedly somewhere around $2.3 million.

For her latest Fox television series “9-1-1”, the actress is reportedly taking home $450,000 per episode. Jaw-dropping figures, right? With this salary, she comes within the bracket of one of the highest-paid Afro-American stars in the history of the small screen. This is sure giving Angela Bassett net worth a huge boost.

Aside from acting in 9-1-1, Angela is also the executive producer of the spin-off of the series called “9-1-1 Lone Star”. This business sure brings her a good amount of cash to add to her wealth.

Other Notable films and shows that pushed up Angela Bassett net worth

Some of the other major films that have helped her amass this lucrative fortune include “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Black Panther”, “American Horror History”, “London Has Fallen”, “Olympus Has Fallen”, “Whitney” and more.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” not only became a huge success but her role as Tina Turner in this film also opened the gateway for the solid career that she has now. “American Horror Story” was yet another major source that helped elevate Angela Bassett Net Worth in a massive way. She appeared in 5 seasons portraying different roles every time.

Angela Bassett was also able to make some good money with her film “Black Panther”. It was a real high-budget movie and most of the actors working in the film were reportedly paid somewhere around $1 to $2 million. This means Basset’s salary would have been similar.

Two more prominent movies that helped the actress rake in huge fortune were “London Has Fallen” which was made with a $60 million budget and but after the DVD release, it made a collection of $205.8 million. “Olympus Has Fallen” on the other hand generated a revenue of $170 million. So you can only imagine its contribution to how much is Angela Bassett net worth today.

As a Director

Angela Bassett proved her excellent directorial skills through the movie “Whitney”. Amidst the mixed reviews that the movie received from the critics, the good thing is Angela’s direction was thoroughly appreciated. from this Biopic of the renowned musician Whitney Houston, she was able to take away some good cash from what the movie made.

Endorsements Contributing to Angela Bassett Net Worth

The earnings from her income aren’t as big as what she earns from her films and television series. However, they do make a decent contribution to what is Angela Bassett’s net worth at present. The actress reportedly earns more than half a million from her endorsement deals. She also makes good money from the events she is a part of.

So now that you have learned how much is Angela Bassett worth, and how much does she earn from her movies, television series, and other ventures, here’s an insight into the actress’ childhood and her family.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Angela Evelyn Bassett Popular Name Angela Bassett Date of Birth 16 August 1958 Age 63 years old Place of Birth New York City, NY Parents Mother: Betty Jane Father: Daniel Benjamin Bassett Spouse Courtney B. Vance (m. 1997) Children Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance Profession American actress, Director, Producer and Activist Net Worth $25 million

Angela Evelyn Bassett, popularly known as Angela Bassett was born on 16th August 1958 to Betty Jane and Daniel Benjamin Bassett. Her birthplace is New York City, but she was raised in Harlem for some time. Just 10 months after she was born, her mother Betty conceived again with a second child, Angela’s sister, D’nette. As it was getting difficult for her parents to deal with the pregnancy and Little Angela, she was sent over to stay with her father’s sister – her aunt. Consequently, she did not get to spend much of her childhood days with her parents.

Bassett’s aunt did not have any children of her own, so she was good with her. The actress lived with her aunt for several years before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida after her parents split. In Florida, she was raised along with her sister by a social worker. Bassett was a member of the cheerleading team in her high school. Her mother was reportedly very particular about her daughters’ scoring well and getting a chance in a good University.

Education

After graduating from high school, Bassett enrolled herself at Yale University to pursue her Bachelor’s in African-American Studies. While she was passionate about performing from her childhood days, it was during this time that she actually became deeply interested in giving performances, and she would often perform shows or music for her family. Bassett graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1980 and in 1983, she received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Yale School of Drama. She also met Courtney Vance, now her husband who also passed out of Yale’s drama school before her.

The actress had deeply fallen for acting during her time at Yale University but she didn’t start acting immediately after graduating. After working as a receptionist and a researcher for a while, she made up her mind to make a career in acting and started looking for acting gigs in New York.

Career

Angela started her career with her roles in various plays like “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and more. She apparently got a chance to work under the well-known director Lloyd Richards. During this time she was simultaneously looking for acting gigs in films as well. It hasn’t been easy for her to get roles other than the specific ones that portray Afro-American women. But later she rose to fame for portraying powerful women of color.

Bassett first appeared in the television film “Doubletake” which had her play as a prostitute. In the late ’80s, she got a chance to make her debut in the feature film called “F/X”. After this, she decided to move to Los Angeles, California to have a better acting career. This sure turned out to be a good idea because she started getting major gigs here.

Career During the ’90s Adding to Angela Bassett Net Worth

In 1991, Bassett’s acting was widely recognized when she appeared in “Boyz n the Hood”. She then appeared in “MalcolmX” as Betty Shabazz, Malcolm’s wife.

In 1992, she got a major role that further enhanced her career. She played the role of “Katherine Jackson” in the movie “The Jacksons: An American Dream”. She was always a fan of the Jackson 5 from her childhood. This role brought a turning point in her career and she came to be widely recognized for her exceptional acting skills.

After that, however, she got roles for which she gave even more memorable performances. Her role as “Tina Turner” in “‘What’s love has to do with it” is one of the best ones in her career that she is popularly remembered and celebrated for. This film got her nominated for the Academy Award as well. Needless to say, it gave a prominent boost to her further career as well as to how much is Angela Bassett worth today.

Between 1995 till the end of the ’90s, she was a part of several movies that were both critical and commercial successes. some of the movies include “Vampire in Brooklyn”, “Waiting to Exhale”, “How Stella got her groove back”, “Contact” and more. She played the character of an aristocratic advisor who was a trailblazer for women of color.

Career During the 2000′ Contributing to Angela Bassett Net Worth

Beginning in 2000, Bassett’s career graph moved further up. She has a huge list of movies added to her career profile throughout 2000 era. While it is difficult to mention all of them here, some of the notable ones are worth mentioning. Movies Like “Supernova”, “Boesman and Lena”, “The Score”, “The Rosa Parks Story”, “The Lazarus Child” among others.

From mid to later part of 2000, she proved her versatility by doing different types of roles. Some movies include “Meet the Robinson”, “Nothing But the Truth”, “Survivor”, “Olympus Has Fallen” and more. she has also acted in the comedy genre with films like “Green Lantern” and “Jump and the Broom”. She gave a laud-worthy performance in these movies and earned an equal amount of appreciation from her fans and audiences.

Other Ventures

In addition to her film career, Angela Bassett has also pulled cash from lending her voice to a video game titled “Rainbow Six Siege”. She also imprinted her name in the television world by taking up roles in various TV series. Some of the notable ones are “American Horror Story”, “Master of None”, and “Underground”.

Awards and Accomplishments

The gold-winning actress has repeatedly proved her extraordinary talent in the industry. She has been recognized for her incredible work in the movies from time to time. In 1994, Bassett was nominated for the Oscars in the category of Best Actress for the movie “What’s love got to do with it”. Although she couldn’t win the Academy Award, she bagged the Golden Globe for the best actress.

In addition to that Bassett received an Image Award for several movies like “Malcolm X”, “What’s love got to do with it”, “How Stella got her groove back” and “Score”. She was honored with the Black Reel Award for “Sunshine State” and “The Rosa Parks Story”. In 2008, Bassett was listed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her incredible contribution to the film industry.

Personal Life and Assets

Angela Bassett tied the knot with Courtney B. Vance in 1997. Courtney is also a Hollywood actor known for several amazing movies. The couple appeared together onstage in 2005 in a production titled “His Girl Friday” in a theater in Minnesota. they were blessed with twins in 2006 through surrogacy. Bassett and Vance are happily married for more than 25 years now.

As for the real estate, Bassett put her Hancock Park mansion on the market sometime back. She reportedly purchased this house in the ’90s and lived there for almost 10 years. The home has a 5000 sq. ft. floor space with a massive outdoor area and a kitchen that leads to the living room.

Wrapping Up

Angela Bassett is one of the most respected and recognized actresses of Hollywood today who began her career in the ’80s. With over 40 years of extensive acting experience, Bassett has made a concrete place for herself in the industry. Her incredible acting talent has not only won the hearts of many but also got her to what is Angela Bassett’s net worth. Currently, the actress is worth $25 million and is still active with some lucrative earnings.

It is also worth noting that the award-winning actress doesn’t just earn a big money but is also involved in supporting the development of various art and theater programs for children in her home country. She is also a vital member of UNICEF.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is Angela Bassett net worth? Angela Bassett has earned most of her wealth from her acting projects and partly from the endorsements and other things. Including everything, Angela Bassett net worth is close to $25 million. How old is Angela Bassett? Born on 16 August 1958, Bassett is 63 years old. Does Angela have children? Angela Bassett is the mother of two kids – twins whose names are Slater and Bronwyn Vance. Angela and Courtney Vance welcomed their kids in January 2006. Where does Angela Bassett live? Angela Bassett currently lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband and her 16-year-old kids.