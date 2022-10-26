Andy Milonakis is a comedian, writer, actor and hip-hop artist from America. The world mainly knows him for his MTV program “The Andy Milonakis Show” which he created along with Jimmy Kimmel. He has appeared in numerous different television shows and films like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “Crank Yankers”, “Waiting…” among others and has thus earned a lot of fame. He has launched several singles and a few albums/ EPs as a rapper. As for his wealth, according to the 2022 updates, Andy Milonakis net worth is reportedly between $1 to $2 million.

Milonakis has gained quite a fan following on social media and YouTube as well. On Twitch, the rapper has a follower count of more than 550,000 with around 1,500 subscribers. On his YouTube channel, Andy enjoys close to 545,000 subscribers and over 100 million in viewership count which proves that he sure knows how to rise as a star.

How Much Does Andy Milonakis Make

Andy’s versatile capabilities has led him to branch out into various channels where he earns money from. All these have added to Andy Milonakis Net Worth valuing between $1 to $2 million and it is definitely increasing. But for now, many of his fans have been asking about how much does Andy Milonakis make?

Since the rap artist is involved in various kinds of ventures, it can be hard to give out the exact number here, but given the net worth, he sure makes more than $200,000 a year. According to a few sources online, Andy’s average monthly earning is around $25,000 and he reportedly makes about $250,000 on an average for each of his role in films. So far in his career, he has played a supporting role in several commercially successful movies which have sure helped him rake in a lot of money adding to Andy Milonakis net worth.

Some of the movies that have generated good revenues include “Waiting…” that has earned more than $18 million at box office in 2005 in addition to over $37 million in royalty from videos and others. “Who’s Your Caddy” earned over $5.7 million in 2007 and so on.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Andrew Michael Milonakis Popular Name Andy Milonakis Date of Birth 30 January 1976 Age 46 years Place of Birth Katonah, New York, United States Profession Actor, rapper, comedian, Vlogger, Writer Net Worth $2 million

How old is Andy Milonakis? Born on January 30, 1976, in Katonah, Queens, New York, the rapper is 46 years old as of 2022. His real name is Andrew Michael Milonakis but he uses Andy Milonakis on-stage. There is no information about the names of his parents but what we know from various sources online is that they are of Greek descend. Andy grew up with his older sister and because of the deficiency in the growth hormone, his look and voice resembles that of a young boy.

Andy Milonakis attended John Jay High School in Lewisboro, Milonakis. After graduating from there he reportedly pursued his college degree in computer engineering. During his school days, he used self-effacing and humor as a weapon to shield himself from becoming a victim of bullying. This of course later turned into a profession winning the hearts of numerous fans. He started working as a technical support in an accounting company. Aside from working in this firm, Andy also took training at the popular Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in order to improve his acting skills. He often performed on-stage as a stand-up comedian and actor whenever he got time.

After he got the opportunity to appear in the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the firm had to let Andy go because he wasn’t able to give his 100% in the company.

Career

Career Beginnings

Andy career in the entertainment industry started after he recorded a video called “The Super Bowl Is Gay”. The rapper recieved an invitation to a pal’s Super Bowl party but instead of becoming a part of the gathering, he chose to stay and record this video. The video spread like a rapid fire as soon as he uploaded it online. After one of the writers of the popular talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” came across this video, Andy recieved an email from the producers of the show to call them back.

Jimmy Kimmel also played this video on one of his shows introducing him to his audiences as one of the soon-to-be stars. Andy soon became a part of the show and found himself travelling across the country to take videos and interviews as a funny-man-on-the-street for the shows content. He used the money that he made from his appearances in the Jimmy Kimmel Show to relocate to Los Angeles to make a progress in his career.

The Andy Milonakis Show

In LA, Andy worked together with Jimmy on a pilot project and proposed the idea to MTV network. This gave rise to “The Andy Milonakis Show” that premiered in June, 2005 in MTV to air the first season. MTV2 picked it up later for the second and the third seasons. The show aired a total of 22 episodes before termination in 2007. His show had a variety of content to include comedy sketches, celebrity guest interviews, Man-on-the-street bits and more. Some of the celebrities who Andy welcomed in the show include Jimmy Kimmel himself, Snoop Dogg, John Stamos, Paul Reubens, Sarah Silverman, among others.

Films and Other Ventures

In addition to his eponymous show, Andy Milonakis has been a part of several films and television shows like “Who’s Your Caddy?”, “Mac & Devin Go to High School”, “Extreme Movie” and more. He also lent his voice to the “Adventure Time” character N.E.P.T.R. on eight episodes between 2010 to 2018.

Music Career

Andy had a pretty decent career as a rap artist. He has been a part of the musical group “Three Loco” alongside Riff Raff and Dirt Nasty. They together released an album in 2012 called “¡Three Loco!” after which the group disbanded. After several years, in 2020, they joined hands together to release another new song “Arrogant American Freestyle”.

Aside from that, Andy has given his audiences several single tracks like “Let Me Twitter Dat”, “Worst Day”, “Lemonade Bubble Gum” etc. He has also worked with several popular musicians like Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Chain Swangaz, and Diwon among others.

Personal Life

On the personal front, Andy Milonakis is extremely passionate about poker. His love for the game led him to enter into a contract in 2020 with Americas Cardroom to livestream the online games on his Twitch channel. He has also taken part in a few poker tournaments in the past that raised money to support Feeding America, Lili Claire Foundation and more. similarly, he has participated in poker matches held in the RunItUp Reno fest.

The comedian isn’t likely in any relationship as of now because you will not find much on this subject online. He is known to have put his career on the forefront and is more keen on participating in various events, convention, etc.

Summing Up

Andy Milonakis has established himself as an extremely capable entertainer through years of his career. He has earned the love and respect of his fans by making them laugh and giving them some of the most entertaining performances that is hard to forget. According to the latest updates Andy Milonakis net worth stands between $1 to $2 million and if he continues to move forward in his career with the same zeal, he will definitely pile up more cash in his bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Andy Milonakis worth? Andy Milonakis net worth is around $1 to $2 million. How old is Andy Milonakis? Andy was born on January 30, 1976 which makes him 46 years old as of 2022. How much does Andy Milonakis make a year? Andy reportedly makes around $200,000 a year from different projects in the entertainment industry. Is Andy married? No, Andy is not married, nether there are any reports about him being in any relationship.