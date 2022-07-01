Andrew Luck is a veteran football player from America who played as the National Football League’s quarterback for Indianapolis Colts. Luck spent his entire career of seven years with Indianapolis Colts and established himself as one of the most successful players in the team and of the football league. During his tenure, he pushed Colts to several historic milestones and wins which made him a star of the NFL. With his unmatchable performance in the game came huge financial success as well. The NFL quarterback reportedly made more than $100 million in salary from his football career alone. In addition to that, he has other sources of earnings as well. As of 2022, Andrew Luck net worth is reported to be $40 million.

That said, all good things come to an end. Andrew was enjoying the pinnacle of success when his announcement of early retirement from the game disheartened his fans. The player was battling with numerous injuries which often kept him off the field. After one point, owing to many issues, injury and rehab being the main ones, he retired in August 2019. Luck’s superlative capability as a player, his energy, and amazing game techniques raised him as the most touted recruits of the force. Andrew led his team to the advantage or even a victory in numerous critical circumstances.

If you are a Colts fan and are keen on knowing more about this acclaimed former NFL player, then keep reading. In this posting we have covered some known and lesser known facts about Luck, how much does Andrew Luck make, his NFL journey, various endeavors and more. Let’s get going.

Luck’s 7 years long NFL career not only earned him many accolades but also helped him pile a great amount of wealth to build on Andrew Luck Net Worth which is $40 million today. At one point of time, the American footballer was one of the highest paid players in the team. But upon his retirement, he also had to give up millions worth of fortune. When Andrew retired, he had three years left in the ongoing contract which led to a loss of $58 million. In fact, according to the estimation of Jim Irsay, the owner of Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback gave up $300 to $500 million of subsequent earnings. Moving on, now that you know what is Andrew Luck worth, let’s move on to the next to see how much is his annual earnings.

How Much Does Andrew Luck Make

During his 7 year-long NFL tenure (8 seasons), Andrew amassed an impressive amount of $109.11 million as salary alone. The average annual salary combining his NFL earnings, endorsement deals and sources have been estimated to be between $6 and $9 million in the recent days. But there has been a time when Andrew was at the crest of his career and he took home an annual paycheck of $24.5 million! It thus proved to be one of the major factors in elevating Andrew Luck net worth. That said, here’s a quick overview of the kind of money he recieved from the various contracts that he signed with NFL.

Andrew’s rookie contract 2012 with Indianapolis Colts that he agreed upon when he was drafted into NFL on first pick got him a sign-in bonus of $14,518,544 along with an annual salary of $390,000. The contract came to an end in 2016. By this time he became one of the highest-paid athletes of the league cashing in $50 million from salary and endorsements collectively during the period of 2016 and 2017. This was a huge boost to Andrew Luck net worth.

On finishing the 2016 season, Andrew Luck signed a contract extension of 5 years that was to pay him $123 million through the tenure of 5 years. He also recieved a signing bonus of $32 million on this deal. The offer made him the highest paying footballers in the history of NFL.

However, when he announced his retirement in 2019, Luck lost quite a large sum of money. To be specific, he lost the $9 million as a salary from 2019, a roaster bonus worth $6 million the same year. Aside from that, he has also forfeited almost $43 million combining the salary and roaster bonus of 2020 and 2021.

Earnings From Endorsements and Other Ventures

In addition to the hefty earnings as NFL salary, Andrew made millions from various endorsement deals. In fact after retiring from the league, this acted as a supplementary income for the former player. He has collaborated with some of the top-notch brands like Nike to promote their products. Among his other endorsement deals are with brands like SuperDrink, BodyArmor, Panini, DirecTV, and TD Ameritrade. All these deals collaboratively brought Luck more than $50 million dollars during the year 2016, 2017 and 2018. This proved to be yet another significant contribution to Andrew Luck net worth.

Andrew has also made prominent earnings by appearing in television after coming out of NFL. He came as a guest star in the television series “Parks and Recreation”. The former NFL player surprised everyone by appearing in one episode of season 5 and season six each. The audiences loved to see him as a humorous character which was obviously not known to many.

Luck also reportedly has made investments in different ventures that yield him decent amount of profit.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Andrew Austen Luck Popular Name Andrew Luck Date of Birth September 12, 1989 Age 32 years Place of Birth Washington, D.C., United States Parents Father: Oliver Luck

Mother: Kathy Luck Spouse Nicole Pechanec (m. 2019) Children One daughter - Lucy Profession Former NFL Quarterback Net Worth $40 million

How old is Andrew Luck? The Former NFL star came into this world on the 12th of September 1989. So he is 32 years old as of 2022. He was born in Washington, D.C. to parents Oliver Luck and Kathy Luck. Luck got his passion for football from his father who was also once a quarterback with NFL’s Houston Oilers. In addition to that, he also served in different capacities for various Sports Authorities like general manager of World League of American Football teams, Vice-President of NCAA, manager for XFL. He was later hired as the Chief Executive Officer of Sports Authority in Houston, Texas.

Andrew Luck grew up with his three younger siblings – two sisters and one brother in a catholic family so he went to church regularly as a child. He was also very interested in sports from his early age. Owing to his father’s sports endeavors Luck’s family was always on the move and he spent most of his childhood in Germany’s Frankfurt and London. He grew up in Frankfurt and during his time in London he became extremely passionate about soccer. A few years later, his family moved back to Indianapolis and then settled in Houston, TX.

Education and Career Beginnings

As for his education- while in Frankfurt, Andrew went to Frankfurt international school and also attended the American School in London for a while. He then went to Stratford High School where he rose as a football star. After graduating from there in 2008, he went on to pursue his college degree from Stanford University, California. There, Andrew dedicated himself to the game and trained under well known coaches like Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw. He started his journey as a quarterback in his freshman year. It didn’t take much time for him to rise as one of the best collegiate quarterbacks.

Andrew’s exceptional field tactics and ability had many NCAA teams and programs approach him. However, he wanted to stick with his own University, Stanford and hence signed with them.

Luck won the Academic All-America of the Year award in 2011 after the season that year. He completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Architectural Design successfully while also simultaneously leading the University to greater heights of success. Luck proved to be one of the most recognized prospects right from his high school days.

Career

Andrew Luck got drafted in NFL in 2012 as the first pick in the very first round given the fact the he was one of the most preeminent recruits. He earned a name as the best quarterback of the time after Peyton Manning. Luck eventually became a part of Indianapolis Colts and remained with them till he retired.

An aggressive competitor, Luck started impressing everyone with his game right from his rookie season. He started all the games of 2012 season and won NFL Rookie of the Week many times. Andrew made a new record for the Colts Club by leading the team to 11 victories that season. He was heading pretty strong until 2014 before he suffered a shoulder injury. This prevented him from being in the subsequent season. In fact, this followed a series of different injuries like an injured kidney, abdominal muscle-tear etc. which kept him away from the season.

Andrew eventually had to undergo a shoulder surgery and his travel to Europe for further treatments had him miss out the complete season in 2017. Luck’s last season was 2018 but he made sure to keep up his performance and capability just the way it was before. Before announcing his retirement on 2019, the NFL Quarterback bagged the Pro Bowl title for the fourth time in his career and also won the National Football League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Assets

The former NFL player reportedly lives in luxurious house in his birth state, Indianapolis. The property lays on a generous 5000 sq. ft. area and offers a wide city view.

Personal Life

As for his personal life, Andrew tied the knot with his girlfriend Nicole Pechanec in 2019. The couple have been blessed with a daughter in named Lucy. Luck loves to stay connected with his fans so he often drops the updates about his personal life on his social media pages. Outside the football career that he built before calling it a quits, the NFL star also loves to read book and has interest for music.

Another special quality that Luck is well known among his fans for is his modesty. Despite his illustrious career and great financial success Luck loves to lead a simple lifestyle with no much pomp and show. He made headlines for buying a simple flip phone instead of the latest model of iPhone or any others after signing a new deal. Luck also shared with the media that he had bought a robotic ping pong ball returner so he didn’t have to depend on others to play if they are not available.

Wrapping Up

Andrew Luck is one of the most sought after players to have retired at time when his career was at the highest point. Despite his short lived NFL journey, the League quarterback left no stones unturned when it came to performance. Winning countless titles himself and championships for the team, Andrew Luck has given the fans across the globe many reasons to celebrate and cheer for Indianapolis Colts. His outstanding performance in the game is one of the reasons he has been able to become a multi-millionaire. As of 2022, Andrew Luck net worth is $40 million. Had he decided to remain in NFL and return to the field after recovering from the injuries, he could have had an even more notable income from the league today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Andrew Luck worth? Andrew Luck’s net worth as per the latest reports are $40 million. He has earned this from his successful NFL career before his retirement from the game, various brand endorsements and a small portion from his television project. How old is Andrew Luck? Born on 12th September, 1989, Andrew is 32 years old as of 2022. How much does Andrew Luck make? During the peak of his career, the former NFL quarterback made $24 million at a time. His average salary each year has been $6 to $9 million. When did Luck start playing for NFL? Luck got drafted in NFL in 2012 and until his retirement in 2019, he remained with them.