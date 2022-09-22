You might have not heard the name of André Lauren Benjamin, but I can assure you that at some point you might have vibed to his songs. How? because he is the American rapper, André 3000 who has been included in the world’s best rappers list by the likes of About.com, Billboard, Complex, etc. Not only this, but André 3000 is also a renowned songwriter and record producer, who has backed several hits throughout his career. You might also recognize André 3000 from the hip hop group “Outkast”, which was founded in the year 1992. The founders were André 3000 and Antwan Andre Patton (who is also known as Big Boi). Both Boi and 3000 took the world by storm with their music, and they continued to perform together till 2007. However, the list of André 3000’s talents doesn’t end here.

The American musician, André 3000 is also an esteemed actor who has graced movies and TV shows like Families, The Shield, Be Cool, Revolver, High Life, and many more with his presence. He is also famous for playing Fredwynn in the television series, Dispatches from Elsewhere. Not only this, but he also played the main character in All Is by My Side. Apart from this, André 3000 is also an entrepreneur and an animal rights activist.

André 3000 net worth, how old is André 3000? André 3000 earnings, André 3000 ventures, André 3000 houses and car collection, how much does André 3000 make

What is André 3000 Worth?

According to reports, the Outkast member/founder André 3000 net worth is $35 million as of September 2022. André 3000 made his massive fortune mostly from his music, acting, and business career. He has been awarded a Chicago International Film Festival Award and nominations for Teen Choice Award, Premiere New Power Award, National Film Award, MTV Movie Award, Image Award, BET Award, Black Reel, and Independent Spirit Award for his acting works.

Coming to his music career, he has been presented with a Grammy Award 4 times out of 13 nominations. André 3000 has garnered immeasurable fame during his time as an Outkast member as well as a solo artist. Most personalities from the music industry believe that André 3000 and Big Boi have greatly influenced the hip hop genre with their music. Now, check out how much does André 3000 make? in the following section.

Name Andre 3000 Real Name Andre Lauren Benjamin Net Worth $35 million Born 27 May 1975, Atlanta, USA Age 47 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 72 kg Nationality American Profession Actor, Rapper, Producer, Entrepreneur Career 1992-Present

How Much Does André 3000 Make?

Every year, André 3000 from his different projects manages to bring in more than $7 million into his pockets. The artist greatly makes money by producing records, album sales, merchandise sales, live concerts and performances, royalties, etc. He also makes plenty of money from digital record sales and streaming. Thanks to his acting roles, André 3000 receives thousands of dollars for his involvement.

On top of this, his income is fueled by the profits generated from his fashion venture called “Benjamin Bixby”. André 3000 incorporated his fashion venture in the year 2008. From all of these sources combined, André 3000 gets more than $606k in his bank account per month. André 3000 presumably earns over $139k a week. Below are the details of André 3000’s earnings.

André 3000 Earnings

The Outkast released their first album titled “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in the year 1994. In case you are wondering, I haven’t just typed random letters, the above word is really the title of Outkast’s first album. The album secured 20th position on the Billboard 200 after its release in April. Not only this, but the album also went on to earn a platinum certification from the RIAA. The record sales of this album ended up bringing more than $1 million into André 3000’s pockets. Then in the year 1996, the duo went on to release their second album “ATLiens”.

ATLiens proved to be a bigger hit than its predecessor and earned 2 platinum certifications from RIAA. According to reports, André 3000 ended up with over $2.05 million in his pockets. Two years later, the group released “Aquemini” which also earned 2 platinum certifications. In 2000, Outkast released “Stankonia” which got 4 platinum certifications from RIAA. Reportedly, André 3000 received a sum of $5.1 million from the album sales. Then in the following year, the rappers released a compilation album titled “Big Boi and Dre Present…Outkast with Outkast”.

The record sales brought more than $1 million into their bank accounts. Outkast in 2003 released “Speakerboxx/The Love Below”, which proved to be a humongous success. Spealerboxx earned 11 platinum certifications from the RIAA. As per reports, André 3000 made more than $11.95 million from this album. In the year 2006, the hip-hop duo released the album “Idlewild” which earned an RIAA platinum certification and made André 3000 $1.05 million richer. According to our sources, André 3000 earned more than $20 million from his musical career alone.

How Much Does André 3000 Charge for a Show?

Benjamin can be hired for a private event or live concert. According to our reports, the rapper charges a fee of up to $150k. The charges may vary depending on the venue and event. It has also been reported that André 3000 makes around $100k by featuring as a guest in other musical works.

André 3000 Real Estate and Car Collection

The American rapper turned actor, André 3000 has a vast history of real estate and car purchases. One of the earliest known real estate purchases made by André 3000 was his Atlanta house in 2002. 3000 reportedly paid an amazing $775k for this residence. As per reports, the value of this home was projected to be around $900k. But now as of this writing, André 3000’s Atlantic house is evaluated to be worth more than $1.1 million. Before this, André 3000 bought an abode in the Stone Mountain area, Georgie around the year 1997.

As per reports, the beautiful home has 5 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and features many luxurious facilities. For instance, it has a fireplace, garden, swimming pool, etc. and the rapper reportedly paid around $300k for this place. Also, André 3000 owns a large residency in Venice Beach, Los Angeles. The home sits on a 5,200 square feet space, and it comes with 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. The value of this amazing home (as of this writing) is reckoned to be more than $3.6 million. In addition to this, the American rapper is also reported to possess a New York apartment.

André 3000 Car Collection

The Outkast member, André 3000 is reportedly the owner of some costly vehicles. He is reported to be the owner of a Mercedes E430. The cost of this amazing car is around $59k to $60k. Benjamin also purchased a Cadillac Escalade. Now, I don’t know about you, but this is my dream car and the rapper paid around $100k for this ride. Lastly and perhaps the most expensive car owned by André 3000 is the Porsche Carrera GT. This car has a stunning price of $600k.

André 3000 Early Life

The Hollywood actor/rapper is the son of Lawrence Harvey Walker and Sharon Benjamin. According to reports, Lawrence is a collections agent by profession and Sharon is a real estate agent by occupation. Both Sharon and Lawrence welcomed their son, Andre Lauren Benjamin on the 27th of May 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Benjamin, later on, adopted the stage name “André 3000”, while pursuing his rapping career.

During his childhood, André 3000 changed many schools. He went to Sarah Smith Elementary School and later on to Sutton Middle School. After this, André 3000 transferred to Northside High School and then to McClarin Success Academy. Finally, André 3000 graduated from Tri-Cities High School. While in high school, André 3000 befriended Antwan, and the duo established a hip hop group called “Outkast” in the year 1992. Thus, this is how André 3000 started his career in music.

André 3000 Personal Life

It is reported that André 3000 was dating Erica Abi Wright who is an American singer popular as “Erykah Badu”. The singers started their romance in the year 1996 and later in November 1997, they produced a child. The pair welcomed a son named, Sirius Benjamin, and later in the year 1999, 3000 and Erica’s relationship came to an end. As per reports, the rapper has been in a romantic relationship with Dominique Maldanado. Like her boyfriend, Dominique also has ties to the music industry. She and André 3000 started dating each other in 2018 and has been together since.

Conclusion

It is not an understatement to say that André 3000 and Big Boi are one of the reasons that the hip-hop genre has become so popular today. The duo went on to give numerous hit songs to the world. Their group, Outkast operated till 2007 and took a break. Later in 2014, the duo got back together and soon took another hiatus. Now, the fans of Outkast are patiently waiting for the dynamic duo of André 3000 and Big Boi to reunite and shake the world with their music.

