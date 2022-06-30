Amazon is known for its strict policy against its employees, and it is unyielding. Just ponder over the fact that Amazon employees get less than 4 sick days for an entire year. According to the experience shared by Amazon employees, working at Amazon is not an easy task. Sometimes you may feel that you have no time to breathe. Now, in addition to following those strict rules, the employees must also follow the TOT. The TOT is abbreviated as Time Off Tasks. Are you an employee of Amazon? Or You are thinking about becoming an employee at Amazon? If the answer is yes, you should definitely read this article thoroughly. It will help people who have the idea of joining Amazon to take decisions.

What Are the Current Terms of the Amazon TOT Policy?

The policy was brought in place to make sure the employee is not involved in unproductive work during working hours. According to the Amazon TOT policy, all the staff members have to clock in and out whenever they take a break abruptly. For example, when you take a break for going to the bathroom, or you are waiting for the equipment so that you can start working. In case, an employee doesn’t clock out, there will be a warning followed by serious consequences such as losing the job. I will elucidate more on the Amazon TOT Policy. Keep reading to know the ins and outs of Amazon.

How Does the TOT Work?

Consider you are working in an Amazon Warehouse. As soon as you enter the Warehouse, you are under the surveillance of the management. They will keep a track of you. The TOT system enables the management to track all the employees working in the warehouse and their productivity. While monitoring the employees’ productivity throughout the day, it will give a warning to both the employee if he is into doing any unproductive work during the working hours. This eases the responsibility of the manager or supervisor. This can be considered as automation of the management of employees in the warehouse.

However, complete control is not given to the TOT system. The supervisors present at the warehouse are empowered to override the TOT system. Hence, the decisions made by the TOT system are not final. The final decision will depend upon the supervisor’s discretion. When it comes to automation, the intervention of humans in certain places is essential. I still don’t believe a set of coding done by people will be able to assess the unprecedented situation that arises in the future.

What Are the Rules One Has to Follow While Taking TOT?

The rules seem to have been designed to force the employees to keep working without a recess. The base rule is to ensure that the productivity in the warehouse is maximum. How does the TOT system do it? Well, here is how it does. Let us assume you are packing products in the Warehouse and after continuously working for a long time, you will take a break. In case, the recess period exceeds the productivity limit set by the TOT system. You cannot decide how long you can rest because the TOT doesn’t have any fixed recess period for employees. Moreover, the recess period keeps changing based on the number of employees present in the warehouse.

Talking about the Clock out and in rules, it is to make sure that you don’t spend too much time after taking any unprecedented breaks. Solely, following the rules of the TOT system can be a bad decision. Hence, as an employee, I would advise you to talk about the TOT system with your supervisor. When you keep the supervisor updated, you may avoid bad consequences. By consequences, I mean suspension or even termination. Hence, take the rules of TOT seriously.

Can Amazon Fire You Based on TOT?

This was the thing that I was discussing previously. Will Amazon allow a coding machine to decide if an employee should be fired? Well, shockingly, the answer is Yes. Amazon’s TOT system has been designed to send alerts to employees when they are taking a long break. In case, the number of alerts crosses the limit for an employee, a termination notice will be automatically generated.

Woah. That is like dropping a bombshell on an employee. However, don’t fret. Your supervisor at the warehouse can save you because he has the authority to override the TOT system. Hence, the fate of your job is in the Hands of your Supervisor and not a coded system. This is really relieving considering that Humans have the capability to analyze the situation and take the individual employee’s circumstances into account. Hence, we can expect a fair decision.

Remember, communication with the supervisor is critical in this case. When you are receiving more warnings from the TOT system, you should reach out to your supervisor and explain why you took unprecedented breaks. The supervisor will consider your confession if you had taken frequent breaks for personal health reasons, such as fatigue or anxiety attack. Most probably, your Supervisor will understand what you said.

How Long Before TOT Sends an Alert?

As for now, Amazon hasn’t given any information regarding how long an Amazon employee can take a break so that TOT doesn’t send any alerts. However, the popular word is that the break hours will depend on factors such as the employee’s schedule and the number of hours he/she works per week. Nevertheless, if an employee takes a break for up to two hours in a day, the TOT system automatically generates a termination notice stating a great lack of productivity.

Is It Mandatory for All the Staff to Take TOT?

It is necessary for all the Amazon employees who are working in the Warehouses to work under the TOT system. Additionally, those who are employed in the Amazon fulfillment center may have to work under the TOT. However, people who work in the management team and at higher ranks in the Amazon employee to may not work under the TOT system. So, if you are applying for a job at Amazon, it is better if the job position you have applied for requires you to work under the TOT system.

Is TOT a Good System?

It is good for one party while bad for another. TOT does a great job for Amazon by reducing the manpower required for managing the human workforce. However, TOT has so far been very hard on the employees in the warehouses and Amazon fulfillment center. From earlier times itself, Amazon is known for being uncompromising with its employees. Well, the TOT system developed by Amazon is no exception either.

I see TOT as a way of robotizing the employees, which is not really cool. Unfortunately, the human body cannot meet the performance of a robot. Taking breaks for physical and mental health purposes is absolutely necessary. Automation is not wrong, however, but the decision-making power should rest with humans. A bunch of codes written by a programmer cannot match the empathy shown by a human to a fellow human. Despite all this criticism put forward by the media against Amazon, it has continued implementing this system unabated.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

Amazon should seriously reconsider applying an inhumane TOT system to its employees. I am an Amazon customer as well. I do enjoy the benefits offered by Amazon. However, if Amazon decides this is how it wants to serve me or any other customer, I don’t subscribe to Amazon due. Besides, people who are willing to work at either Amazon warehouses or fulfillment centers should inquire about the working experience of the current Amazon or former employees who worked at warehouses. I am sure, you will reconsider your choices. Anyway, I still wish you good luck.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Is the Amazon TOT Policy?

1. Does the decision taken by the TOT system is final? No. The supervisor or manager of the respective Amazon warehouses has the power to override the TOT system and make the decision. However, the supervisor can choose to not override the TOT system, making the decision of the TOT system final. 2. Can TOT terminate me from the job? Yes. It has the potential to terminate you from the job. If the TOT system finds out you are taking too many breaks, or you have taken a break for a period of 2 hours or more, the TOT will automatically send you a termination notice. 3. Does the TOT system increase productivity? Yes. The main objective of the Amazon TOT policy is to increase the productivity rate of manpower.