We tend to buy more frequently from Amazon, which is one of the largest online retailers in the world. But do you know that Amazon is one of the four largest tech firms in the world? Additionally, this global company has offices and warehouses in over 30 countries. With more than 1.1 million existing employees, Amazon keeps hiring skilled and unskilled employees for various operations. So if you are thinking of applying for a job at Amazon, then you must be aware of its entire hiring process. Also, Amazon’s Background check policy is something you must know.

What is Amazon’s Hiring Process?

Amazon takes its hiring process very seriously, and it does involve quite a few stages. Amazon conducts the Background check only if you clear certain tests and interviews. Let’s just get a complete understanding of the hiring process step by step.

Application Form

The initial step in the hiring process is to visit Amazon’s career page and look for the different vacancies across the different locations. You can then select the job profile and location and apply for the same by filling out the application form and uploading the resume. You may also be required to submit your work sample, depending upon the position you have applied for.

Online Test

After the successful application, you may receive a link through which you have to attend an online test. This online test checks your analytical and problem-solving skills in addition to communication skills. You may receive an email if you qualify the test, and the next round will be a Telephonic interview.

Telephonic Interview

This telephonic interview will be taken by the hiring manager that will question you on your expertise and certain other question depending upon your profile.

Final Interview

If you qualify the telephonic interview, then a final one-on-one interview will be scheduled. This interview may last for a little longer, as they even discuss the position and job profile you have applied for in detail. If you are selected, you have to take a drug test.

The type of online test depends upon the job position you have applied for, some senior roles at Amazon require a short assessment that may last only for 20-25 minutes, whereas some other profiles may last longer than that.

Also, if you are applying for roles such as driver or warehouse fulfillment worker, then your application will proceed directly to the interview stage.

What is Amazon’s Background Check Policy?

Amazon conducts a background check, once you clear the main interview. This background checks a lot of things about the applicant and decides the suitability of the candidate in the company. It is conducted prior to the hiring and includes the following checks

Criminal records : The background check will reveal whether you were involved in major crimes in the last 7 to 10 years. The interesting thing is that Amazon do hire people with Criminal records and treats each individual differently depending upon the type of crime. Like it doesn’t hire the people with crimes such as theft or fraud, as it may hamper the company. But they do hire people with drug crimes unless it doesn’t harm the company.

: The background check will reveal whether you were involved in major crimes in the last 7 to 10 years. The interesting thing is that Amazon do hire people with Criminal records and treats each individual differently depending upon the type of crime. Like it doesn’t hire the people with crimes such as theft or fraud, as it may hamper the company. But they do hire people with drug crimes unless it doesn’t harm the company. Work History: It also consists of the work history, that displays the information of your work in the last 7 years. Additionally, they may also verify the reason of you leaving the former organization.

It also consists of the work history, that displays the information of your work in the last 7 years. Additionally, they may also verify the reason of you leaving the former organization. Reference check: If you have provided any reference, then they may be questioned about your character and personality.

If you have provided any reference, then they may be questioned about your character and personality. Drug Test: Amazon possesses a zero-tolerance rule against the use of drugs. This drug test is conducted randomly at some centers, also Amazon will not hire you if your reports say that you were intoxicated. It may take several days to reveal the status of your drug test.

The above are the things that are checked during the Background test. If the candidate disqualifies the Background check, then Amazon notifies them under the FCRA(Fair Credit Reporting Act) guidelines.

Pros and Cons of Working at Amazon

Amazon has over 1 million employees working at the warehouse across the US, and these warehouses have a great turnover of about 150% a year. Every Company has its own policies and working terms and condition that decides whether you love or hate working at such places. To decide whether Amazon is a good place to work or not, let’s see some pros and cons of working at Amazon.

Pros of Working at Amazon

Good Salary and Employee benefits: For an entry level job, Amazon pays a minimum of $15/hr, which is above the Federal minimum wager of $7.25/hr. This shows that Amazon is a good place to start a job at an entry level. Additionally, it also provides good perks and benefits that motivates the employees to work. Some benefits are good insurance policies that includes dental, medical and visual insurances, 401(k) savings plan, paid time offs, Vacation and sick leaves,16 weeks of fully paid maternity leave and 6 weeks of paternity leave and many more.

For an entry level job, Amazon pays a minimum of $15/hr, which is above the Federal minimum wager of $7.25/hr. This shows that Amazon is a good place to start a job at an entry level. Additionally, it also provides good perks and benefits that motivates the employees to work. Some benefits are good insurance policies that includes dental, medical and visual insurances, 401(k) savings plan, paid time offs, Vacation and sick leaves,16 weeks of fully paid maternity leave and 6 weeks of paternity leave and many more. Extra pay : Being a full time employee, you can also schedule for voluntary extra time (VET) for overtime, for which you will be paid quite good. Also, there will be certain occasions such as peak seasons, where you may be required to work overtime i.e. mandatory extra time (MET). The pay they offer for overtime is quite lucrative.

: Being a full time employee, you can also schedule for voluntary extra time (VET) for overtime, for which you will be paid quite good. Also, there will be certain occasions such as peak seasons, where you may be required to work overtime i.e. mandatory extra time (MET). The pay they offer for overtime is quite lucrative. Good for introverts: If working in warehouse, it’s a good place for people that are introverts. Unlike jobs such as bartender, cashier or waiter that involves communication with people around, here you can complete your entire shift without speaking to anyone.

If working in warehouse, it’s a good place for people that are introverts. Unlike jobs such as bartender, cashier or waiter that involves communication with people around, here you can complete your entire shift without speaking to anyone. Easy to get a job: If you are applying for warehouse jobs, it’s really easy to get in, as you only have to pass the virtual and in-person interview.

Cons of Working at Amazon

Mandatory Extra Time: During peak time of the season, employees are obligated to work overtime and vacations are totally frozen during this time. This duration is very stressful for the employees as they may have to work up to 60 hours per week.

During peak time of the season, employees are obligated to work overtime and vacations are totally frozen during this time. This duration is very stressful for the employees as they may have to work up to 60 hours per week. No acknowledgement: Employees at Amazon feels that they are just numbers, as their efforts and concerns are not acknowledged. This results in low motivation for the people with good work ethics.

Employees at Amazon feels that they are just numbers, as their efforts and concerns are not acknowledged. This results in low motivation for the people with good work ethics. Promotion with low increment: At Amazon, promotion from entry level to higher position comes with very little increment in pay, which is disappointing and also discourages employees from promotions.

At Amazon, promotion from entry level to higher position comes with very little increment in pay, which is disappointing and also discourages employees from promotions. No Earphones at many warehouse location: As the work is continuous and repetitive at the warehouse, listening to music may break the monotony while working. But most of the associates face this problem as Earphones are not allowed at multiple warehouse locations.

As the work is continuous and repetitive at the warehouse, listening to music may break the monotony while working. But most of the associates face this problem as Earphones are not allowed at multiple warehouse locations. Favoritism : Associates at Amazon have noticed that the promotions are not entirely on merit, if you have good connection with the manager, then you may get promoted even if you don’t deserve.

: Associates at Amazon have noticed that the promotions are not entirely on merit, if you have good connection with the manager, then you may get promoted even if you don’t deserve. Depression: Associates that continuously work at the warehouse with less interaction are likely to get depressed by just doing the repetitive work.

The Most Common Positions You Can Apply for in Amazon

With continuous growth, Amazon offers great opportunities to the people by creating employment. If you are looking for an entry-level job, then here are a few common positions that you can apply for working at Amazon.

Stower

Packer

Picker

Waterspider

Problem Solver

ICQA Associate

Learning Ambassador

Slam Operator

Ship dock

It equipment Coordinator

Amnesty

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Amazon’s Background check? Amazon conducts a background check, once you clear the main interview, to decide whether you are suitable for the role in the company. The background test consists of checking criminal records, work history, reference check, and a drug test. What are the different stages in the hiring process at Amazon? The different stages in the hiring process at Amazon include filling out the application form, then attending the online test, followed by a telephonic interview and personal interview. If you are selected, then, Amazon conducts a background check. Does Amazon conduct a Drug test? Yes, Amazon conducts a drug test as it possesses a zero-tolerance rule against the use of drugs and may not hire you if you are found intoxicated.