Amazon offers great job opportunities under different categories and job roles every year. It employs millions of people every year and majorly the warehouse associates as it continuously expands the number of warehouses at various locations. So, if you want to start your career you must be thinking of applying at Amazon. But before that, you must be interested in knowing the various perks and benefits of working at Amazon. Also, you must be wondering about Amazon’s Vacation policy and the different paid offs that Amazon offers. To know more about Amazon’s Vacation policy keep reading the article.

What Kind of Vacation Policy Does Amazon Have in 2022?

Amazon offers paid vacation to its employees. But the number of paid leaves each employee gets depends on their job profile, their salary type like they are paid hourly or monthly, and also on the number of hours they work. It also depends on the number of leaves you have already taken. Additionally, Amazon increases the number of paid leaves for the employee after it completes a year and keeps on increasing.

If you want to know in detail about Amazon’s vacation policy, paid sick leaves, etc. for both the hourly and salaries employed, then this is the right place for you.

What Is Amazon’s Leave Policy?

The number of leaves that Amazon offers to its employees extensively depends on whether the employee is salaried that is paid monthly or paid hourly. For the full-time employees, that are paid on monthly basis, Amazon offers 2 weeks of paid leaves in the very first year of employment. As said earlier, this duration increases to 3 weeks in their second year.

For the employees that are paid on an hourly basis, the policy for leaves is different. They are offered 5 days of paid leaves in the first year of employment which gets doubled is 10 days in their second year.

Also, note that the number of leaves also depends on the number of hours the employee works.

What Do Vacations Look Like For Hourly Employees and Salaried Employees?

As Amazon offers different vacation policies to both the salaried and Hourly employees, let’s take a look at each policy in detail.

Amazon’s Vacation Policy For Hourly Employees

Amazon’s hourly employees are broadly divided into three categories depending upon the hours they work every week. Depending on these categories, they are offered vacation leaves. Amazon’s hourly employees are classified as

Class F – that works 40 hours per week.

– that works 40 hours per week. Class R – that works 30 to 39 hours per week.

– that works 30 to 39 hours per week. Class H – that works 20 to 29 hours per week.

Basically, Class F consists of a full-time employees, Class R consists of Reduced Time employees whereas Class H consists of part-time employees.

In the first year of employment Class F employees are offered 5 days of paid leaves or vacation whereas, Class R and Class H receive 3.75 days and 2.5 days as vacation respectively.

If the employee has completed one year, the number of paid leaves increases. For Class F, they offer 10 days, for Class R 7.5 days, and for Class H 5 days as vacations in their second year of employment.

This vacation period goes on increasing with time and becomes constant after certain years is 6+. So if you have worked for 6+ years, then the vacation leaves are as follows

For Class F- 15 days of leaves

For Class R-11.25 days of leaves

For Class H-7.5 days of leaves

Amazon’s Vacation Policy For Salaried Employees

Salaried employees can also be classified as Class F, Class R, and Class H employees depending upon the hours they work every week similar to hourly employees as mentioned above. Salaried employees get better benefits that the hourly employees in terms of vacations.

For the first year, the salaried Class F employees are offered 10 days of vacation leaves whereas the Class R and Class h are offered 7.5 days and 5 days respectively.

For the employees serving between 1 to 6 years, Class F, Class R, and Class H are offered 15, 11.25, and 7.5 days of leaves every year. And for the employees that have worked for 6+ years, Amazon offers 20, 15 and 10 days of paid vacation leaves to Class F, Class R and Class H respectively.

Can You Take Emergency Leaves At Amazon?

Employees at Amazon can opt for Emergency leaves or leaves of absence only for the qualifying reasons that include the medical condition of the employee or the family member. Certain other reasons that make you eligible for a leave of absence are

Child Adoption

Death of a family member

Jury/Witness duty

Military reasons

In addition to the above, you may be eligible for a leave of absence for personal reasons as well. Most of the emergency leaves are unpaid unless they are for pregnancy and parental leaves, in addition to some leaves for jury/Witness duty and Military leaves.

For opting for such leaves, sometimes you may need approval from Human Resources or the Manager depending upon the reason for leave. Additionally, you may also be required to provide a certificate as proof for the reason you provided for leave. Employees at Amazon can take up to 12 wor weeks as a leave of absence only in case it is approved by the Manager.

How Many Leaves Does Amazon Provide As Personal Time?

In addition to vacation leaves, Amazon provides its employees with paid personal time. The employees can accrue the first paid personal time on the last day of the first pay period and on January 1.

The remaining paid personal time is spread over the 11 bi-weekly pay periods or 5 pay periods if you are paid monthly. Just like paid vacation leaves, paid personal time also depends on the number of hours an employee works in a week.

For the full-time employees, that work 40+ hours a week, Amazon provides 6 days as paid personal time during which you can complete your personal affairs or relax at home. For the reduced time employees, and part-time employees, Amazon offers 4.5 days and 3 days as personal time.

What Kind of Sick Time Does Amazon Grant Its Employees?

Amazon also provides sick leaves to its employees in addition to vacation and personal time. But the number of sick leaves varies depending upon the employee whether he is a part-time or full-time employee. Additionally, it also depends on the local, city, and state ordinances.

As the number of sick leaves provided to employees vary, you can anytime call Customer service at (866) 749-7538 to get the details on your sick leaves.

What Are Some of the Common Problems With the Amazon Vacation Policy?

Amazon provides various leaves policy to benefit its customers, but there are a few flaws that need to be monitored. Some employees have faced serious issues with their paycheck while they received it. They received a lesser amount than expected as their paid leaves were not taken into account. This may have happened either due to the technical issues or due to the Human Resource’s mistake. In addition to this, the employees may not get vacation leaves approved during the peak seasons such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year due to excessive workload at the warehouse. Though they provide paid vacation leaves, you may face the problem of getting them approved.

Conclusion

Amazon offers paid vacation to its employees. The number of leaves that Amazon offers to its employees extensively depends on whether the employee is salaried that is paid monthly or paid hourly. For the full-time employees, that are paid on monthly basis, Amazon offers 2 weeks of paid leaves in the very first year of employment which increases up to 3 weeks over the time. The number of paid vacation leaves provided by Amazon to its employees is explained in detail.

In addition to Amazon’s vacation policy, we have also discussed sick leaves, leave of absence, and the Personal time that Amazon offers its employees. Lastly, we have also discussed various flaws in Amazon’s Vacation Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Amazon offer paid vacation to its employees? Yes, Amazon offers paid vacation to its employees. The number of paid vacations depends upon the number of hours an employee works weekly and also on the type of employment whether it is part-time, full time or reduced-time employment. Does Amazon provide Leave of Absence? Yes, Amazon provides Leave of absence to its employees provided the reason is valid and falls under its policy. The reasons for leave of absence may be a medical condition of the employee or the family member, child adoption, death of a close family member, jury/witness duty, military reason, etc. How many leaves does amazon provide as Personal time? Amazon provides a maximum of 6 days of personal time to the full-time workers that work 40+ hours a week, also, for reduced time and part-time employees Amazon offers 4.5 and 3 days as personal time.