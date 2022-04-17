Amazon has expanded its operation to most countries in the world. The growth of Amazon is unbelievable and to run the operation it has hired a large workforce. Currently, Amazon is employing more than 1.6 million people who are either full or part-time employees. It must be a tiring process for one organization to coordinate them all. Moreover, the workforce consists of people from different countries. This increases the difficulty of the operation further. Still, Amazon can manage them by applying different strategies. But there is one thing left for them to manage. The retention of its employees. The best way to achieve it is to keep the employees happy by providing increments regularly. Does Amazon do it? How much does it raise? Especially for the tier 1 employees.

What Is the Amazon Tier 1 Pay Raise?

Before we start talking about Amazon Tier 1 Pay Raise, we should know who are tier 1 employees. The tier 1 employees are the ones who are newly recruited for entry-level positions such as water spiders, sorters, and pickers. These people can raise their rank to tier 3, 5, and more as they gain experience and show commitment to working. The tier 1 employees would receive an increase in pay every 6 months until their 3rd year at Amazon. A tier 1 employee on average receives around $15 per hour as wages.

How Often Do Amazon Employees Receive Pay Raises?

The pay raise is different for Amazon workers of various levels. Amazon decides the pay raise depending on the place an employee falls in the hierarchy. In order to run the organization efficiently, Amazon has created various departments such as Fulfillment and operations, Amazon Web Services, Transportation, and logistics, Corporate, and many more. The hierarchies apply within these departments as well. Other than this, it varies across regions, leadership, and many other factors.

None of the above things lies in your hand. What can you do to receive pay raises? Well, there are certain things employees can do to lift themselves up the hierarchy. Firstly, your performance. The curve should be upward when it comes to performance. Secondly, you have to advertise your work to your seniors and show them you are a candidate who has the potential to do big tasks. The second one is as important as the first one because all your efforts will go in vain. Thirdly, prepare a pleasing resume. The resume should highlight your achievements. However, be careful with the tone you are writing. It shouldn’t sound like boasting. Lastly, it is facing your interview. The one interviewing you use the STAR technique which stands for situation, task, action, and result.

Using the technique, the interview would ask you questions related to the way you have handled challenges that you faced during your work time.

How Much Does Amazon Raise?

Generally, the Amazon pay raise starts from 50 cents and can go up to $3 an hour. Recently, Amazon allocated $1 billion for pay raise for employees working in the warehouse team, delivery team, and fulfillment. Around 500,000 trusted employees of Amazon got benefitted from this. Amazon is a behemoth and has a mind-blowing net worth. The net worth is constantly growing. Hence, there are high chances of pay raise for employees to get pay raise in the future. However, since Amazon has a massive workforce, it sometimes cannot compensate everyone. Certain departments or teams could have been ignored.

When Amazon is giving pay raise to its employees, it definitely expects more commitment from employment. It is all about mutual benefit. It is very much like You do me a favor, I would do one. At times, when Amazon is finding someone to be higher in rank, they would provide around $3000.

Does Amazon Consider Doing Pay Reviews?

Yes. Amazon does a yearly performance review program. The main aim of the program is to reflect upon the past by both the employee and the management staff. They would take a look at the employee’s overall performance and investigate if the employee can improve further. During the review, the pay raise would also be discussed. The employees who have performed well and have met Amazon’s high standards. This is one of the best opportunities for an employee to get a pay raise other than occasional pay raises. The pay raise increase with an increase in rank. For example, a tier 1 employee would get around $0.5 to $3 per hour. If an employee belongs to tier 5 or above, he would receive either hundreds or thousands of dollars.

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Getting a Promotion at Amazon?

Even though promotion might look good altogether, there are certain downsides. Let’s discuss both the pros and cons of getting a promotion at Amazon.

Advantages:

When you are working as an entry-level employee, and you get promoted to a tier 3 employee, you can get a pay raise up to $3 per hour. Thereafter, you would get a pay raise every 6 months. Generally, the pay raise would be 25 cents. Your struggle for rising higher in the ranks gets easier once you become a tier 4 employee. You would get promoted at least once every two years.

Disadvantages:

One of the biggest disadvantages of Promotion is there is no guarantee that you will get a pay raise. This can be really disappointing. Even though you are still rising through the ranks, it wouldn’t give you the excitation. This is not the same for everyone. It may vary from one person to another. Additionally, you have to face the fact that the higher the rank, the higher would be the responsibility. This would increase the headache. I don’t know about others, but my pay should justify the amount of work I am putting in. Otherwise, I will lose the enthusiasm to give more of myself.

Does Amazon Hire Externally for Higher Ranks?

Yes. When it comes to hiring a person for the position of tier 4, Amazon ropes in external candidates. The recruitment programs run by Amazon are Amazon Military, Campus Next, and Amazon Pathways. People who are hired through the Amazon military and Amazon Pathways would get more compensation than the Amazon worker who got hired for the same position. Wasn’t I discussing this point in the previous section? This may seem really unfair. However, this is how things work in most other companies as well. I would give you one suggestion if you need both increment and the position. In order to do that, you have to resign from your current position and apply for the position you want through the recruitment programs. This technique is being followed by some employees of Amazon.

Does Amazon Offer Competitive Pay?

As far as Amazon employees in the USA are considered, they get a minimum wage of $15 an hour. In addition to this, an employee would get a pay raise, bonuses, and other benefits. This is one of the remarkable aspects of Amazon. Most companies in the USA don’t offer the same minimum wages. This is the reason Amazon is one of the favorite work destinations for people of America. This is in turn compelling the brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy, Target, and Costco to provide the same minimum wage to their employees. There is another behemoth that gives tough competition to Amazon. You must have already guessed the name. It is Walmart!. Do you know that Walmart employs more people than Amazon? As per the recent reports, currently, more than 2 million people are working in Walmart.

Conclusion

Amazon is definitely the best organization to work. The highlighting thing about working on Amazon is its minimum wage. At the same time, they also provide pay rise every year. Additionally, on certain unexpected occasions, they provide pay raises. However, if you have to go above tier 4, the best option for you is to resign and apply for that position through Amazon’s external recruitment program. This is because, after a certain level, promotions don’t necessarily mean an increment in salary. It can only mean an increase in responsibility. You should be careful about it. Working more and earning less is pure exploitation of your work. If you feel, you deserve more, you should definitely take all the steps to ensure you get what you deserve.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Amazon Tier 1 Pay Raise

1. What is the minimum wage provided on Amazon? The minimum wage for an employee on Amazon is $15 per hour. This has inspired the competitors to increase the minimum wage as well. Some of the competitors who have done this are Target, Best Buy, and Costco. Another retailer giant is also competing with Amazon, Walmart. 2. What are the external recruitment programs of Amazon? Currently, Amazon has 3 external recruitment programs. They are Campus Next, Amazon Pathways, and Amazon Military. If you want good compensation, apply for the latter two. 3. Does Amazon consider performance for giving a pay raise? Yes. Every year, Amazon reviews the performance of the employee. Later, the employee and the management staff would interact and discuss the places where the employee can improve. At the same time, the employee will be given a chance to present himself about how hard he has worked for the company and prove his commitment to the work. If the management is happy about your explanation, you are more likely to get a pay raise.