Amazon has a huge customer base in several countries. It sells a large variety of products and in order to buy them, different types of customers use Amazon. For various reasons, various people prefer using Amazon in order to buy the product of their desire. However, you may be wondering who makes up the core of Amazon’s customer base. In other words, we can call them Amazon Target Market. Who exactly are the people who buy from Amazon? Well, I have done some research and have found the answer to the question of who is the target market. Continue reading this article to know the answer.

Who is the Target Market of Amazon?

The primary consumers or the target market of Amazon are the middle and upper-class people. Different genders belonging to these two categories equally contribute to the Amazon Target Market. These people use their smart devices or home computers to purchase products from Amazon. Most of them are aged between 18 and 44. Another interesting piece of data about the Amazon target market is more than 60% of primary consumers are from the United States. Some reasons why these people prefer buying products from Amazon are they can shop for products in the comfort of their house, fast delivery, and reasonable prices of the products. I will elucidate more about its target market of Amazon in this article. Read the article till the end for the big picture.

What is the Age of People That Amazon Usually Targets?

Almost all the sales that Amazon achieves are throughout its e-commerce platform. Some sales do come from the products that are sold in brick-and-mortar stores. However, it is very negligible. You will be surprised by the fact that Amazon ranks 9th when it comes to overall global internet traffic engagement. This proves that Amazon is one of the main reasons why people use the internet.

Having said that, Amazon mainly directs its focus on the people who have access to the internet and frequently use it. In other words, we can say that young people are Amazon’s main target. Most of the younger generation people have access to the internet, and they spend a huge part of their lifetime on the internet. There is another data from Amazon which proves that the Younger generation is the target market. According to that date, most of the Amazon Prime Subscribers belong to age ranges between 35 and 44. People subscribe to Amazon Prime so that they can save more and get exclusive deals.



However, this is changing now. People of various ages have started using the internet now. You can see even older people order from Amazon and buy products. Hence, the target market of Amazon may experience a change. Nevertheless, it will be too soon for us to come to a conclusion regarding the target market of Amazon in future years.

Where is the Target Market of Amazon Located?

The extent of Amazon’s target market stretches to all the areas that have internet access. Since Amazon has customers who purchase products from all over the world, it can be a bit difficult to fix a specific location. Since Amazon provides a customized shopping experience to its customers, we cannot pinpoint a certain geographical location or a community. The diverse nature of the Amazon Target Market is another reason why we are unable to find the precise location of the target market.

Which Country Shops the Most From Amazon?

Amazon has customers from more than 100 countries around the world. Despite that, the Home country United States tops when it comes to countries that shop the most from Amazon e-commerce. According to a popular estimate, more than 60 percent of internet traffic that Amazon gains come from the United States. In addition to traffic, people buy from Amazon frequently.

There has been an estimation according to around 48 percent of U.S. consumers will visit Amazon’s e-commerce website at least once a week. Nearly, 89 percent of Amazon’s consumers visit the Amazon website at least once a month. The aforementioned figures prove the fact that the United States is the country that shops the most from Amazon.

What is the Salary Bracket of Amazon’s Target?

Earlier, I mentioned that most of the people who buy from Amazon are upper and middle-class people. Hence, the salary bracket is most likely to be close to the average salary of upper and middle-class people. The average salary is estimated to be around $51K. People who earn this salary prefer shopping online rather than visiting a retail store in person. Most of the people who belong to this group have a busy lifestyle. Since Amazon offers a service that is friendly for people who have a busy lifestyle, they feel happy and comfortable shopping at Amazon.

Which Gender of People Shop More Often at Amazon?

If we are factoring in gender, the sales of Amazon can be equally distributed. One of the main reasons for this is Amazon store has products that people of both genders, male and female, wish to purchase. Both males and females actively participate in Amazon purchases. Since Amazon provides a customized shopping experience, people of other genders also get the best experience while buying items from the Amazon e-commerce platform. Lastly, we should know that the income of males, females, and other genders are quite similar as well.

How Often Does an Amazon Customer Shop?

Most customers don’t abandon Amazon as easily. They cling to Amazon for a long time and purchase items from it frequently. However, more than usual customers, those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime shop frequently. Let me explain this with an example. According to an estimate, around 48 percent of Amazon Prime subscribers shop at least once a week. Similarly, 74 percent of them will purchase products from Amazon at least once every few weeks.

The above statistics explain why Amazon gives more offers and deals to Amazon Prime members. We can say it is a token of gratitude given by Amazon to the prime users for their loyalty. Having said that, less than half of the non-prime members buy frequently from Amazon.

How Does Amazon Serve Its Target Market?

People state numerous reasons for the question of why they choose to purchase from Amazon. Among them, one of the primary reasons is the wide variety of products available. The range of products sold on Amazon cannot be matched by any physical retailers. If you want to know the diversity of Amazon merchandise, Amazon sells around 120 million unique items on its e-commerce platform (Amazon website and application).

Other reasons are Amazon regularly replenishing the stock of products that are in demand and updating its manifest with new products that people are looking for. In order to achieve this, Amazon closely monitors it so that it can find out which products people buy frequently. Once it collects this data, it will advertise that product and those related to it on its webpage.

What is the Lifestyle of Amazon Shoppers?

Most people who buy from Amazon have basic knowledge about using smartphones. Additionally, they will know how to navigate the internet. Amazon has designed its online shopping portal which is apt for people who have a tight schedule in a day and don’t have enough time to purchase products by visiting a store in person. By this, we can assume that most Amazon shoppers are leading a busy lifestyle. These people want to spend most of their time on work or other activities rather than visiting a nearby retail store.

What Factors Are Considered Important for Amazon Consumers?

Even if Amazon gives an enchanting experience to its customer, they will not soon be back to reality after checking out the price. If the price of the products that Amazon sells is not affordable or reasonable, people may engage but will not buy. Nevertheless, Amazon has a better understanding of it. That is why Amazon sells its products for a competitive price. This proclamation can be backed by the fact that more than 82 percent of Amazon customers asserted that they shopped at Amazon’s e-commerce platform because of the lower prices. Along with this, there are factors that Amazon consumers take note of while buying. They are positive reviews for the products, low shipping cost, and a customer-friendly return policy. All these factors have resulted in 40% of consumers fulfilling at least a quarter of their shopping from Amazon.

Final Thoughts

For people of different age groups and gender, Amazon is one of their most preferred shopping destinations. The competitive price of the products and the broad spectrum of products sold at Amazon have attracted millions of people around the world. Through this article, we come to know that people who become a customer of Amazon will be loyal for a long time. At last, we should accept that Amazon has given its 100% focus to serve its target market better.

Frequently Asked Questions ((FAQs) – Amazon Target Market

1. Is the price of products sold on Amazon cheaper when compared to retail stores? The price is comparatively low for most of the products that Amazon sells. 2. Does senior people shop from Amazon? Yes. Initially, their count was low. Now, after senior people become accustomed to smartphones, the count has increased. 3. Where is the headquarters of Amazon located? The headquarters of Amazon is located in its home country, the USA.