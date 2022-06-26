I have been purchasing books from Amazon for a long period of time. Most of the time, I don’t face any issues. The quality of books will meet the standards mentioned in the description. However, I have received books whose pages were of low quality, looked old, and didn’t reflect what the description on the Amazon said. That is when I faced a situation where I had to return the book to Amazon. Based on my personal experience and information I have gathered on the internet, I have written this article. Continue reading to know what I have got for you.

What Is Amazon’s Book Return Policy as of 2022?

Currently, Amazon’s book return policy allows the customer to return the book within 30 days of purchase. If you ship back the book within the return window, you will get a full refund. The returning process is done on your Amazon account. Hence, log in to your Amazon account, either through the website or mobile application. Once you are logged on, you can contact the Amazon associate for help. In this article, I will elucidate further on the Amazon Return Policy on Books. Keep reading to know the ins and outs of it.

How Does the Amazon Return Policy on Books Work?

Most of the books that you purchase from Amazon come under the 30-day return policy (e-commerce retailer’s 30-day return policy). Hence, if Amazon ships the book to you within the last month, there will not be any problem in returning the book. However, once you receive the book, make sure you keep it in the same condition as when it arrived.

As a customer, you should be prudent enough to check the return policy for the book you are going to purchase. It will be available on the product detail page. I am telling this to you because there are certain books sold by certain third-party sellers that don’t come under Amazon’s Standard return guidelines.

In order to return the book, you should first log in to your Amazon account and press the return button available in the book order. After clicking, you will be asked to submit the reason for your return. Once you submit it, you will get a shipping label that you should print out and stick on the package, through which you will mail back the book to Amazon.

Can I Return the Book to Amazon After 30 Days?

I cannot assure you that in this case. You may or may not be able to return the book to Amazon after 30 days. According to Amazon’s standard return policy, the return, and refund are promised to customers for 30 days from receipt of shipment. While trying to return the book, if you are unable to find the return option for the book on your Amazon account, you have to click on the help option.

When you click it, an Amazon associate will contact you and help with returning the book. Still, you cannot be sure of the book’s return. However, if you are adamant about returning the book back, there is but one option. If you agree to pay the shipping and restocking fee, there are high chances of Amazon accepting your book return.

Can I Return a Damaged Book to Amazon?

You have to act swiftly in this case. When a book arrives in damaged condition, quickly take a snap of it and contact Amazon as soon as possible. Inform Amazon about the damaged book. If you delay in contacting Amazon, the probability of returning the book and getting a refund is thin. More importantly, you should begin the book return procedure within 30 days. By doing so, you will avoid a lot of hassle that would have struck you hard in the future.

As I mentioned earlier, there are exceptions in book returns if you had bought them from certain third-party sellers. In that case, you should act differently. You should straight away contact Amazon and tell them about the damaged condition of the book. If your request looks genuine, Amazon most probably will accept the book return and refund the amount as well.

Can I Return the Book That I Received as a Result of the Wrong Order?

Yes. However, in the first place, contact Amazon and inform them about the issue. As soon as Amazon receives your report, it will check if the book you ordered is still on its way. If it is the case, you will mail back the wrong order to Amazon and wait for your book.

Always stay in touch with Amazon until the right book is delivered to your home. When the issue is sorted out, Amazon will provide you with a shipping label. You will have to print that shipping label. After printing, you can use it to send the wrong book back to Amazon.

What Happens to the Books That Were Returned by Customers to Amazon?

Amazon will receive thousands of books to its warehouse that were sent back by people like us. We would have returned the book for various reasons such as bad quality, it never met our expectations, damage, and many more. Once Amazon receives those books, it will separate the books in good condition and send them to other shoppers who will resell them.

In the warehouse, the Amazon associates will go through each page and inspect the books thoroughly. After the inspection, they will assign a used condition label on those books. These books are again sold on Amazon by other shoppers under the title used books. These books are cheaper when compared to the new ones. It is said that the books are either 20 or 60% cheaper.

What Are Some Disadvantages of Buying Books at Amazon When Compared to a Bookstore?

One of the biggest disadvantages is you don’t get to see the condition of the book while purchasing. When we buy books from bookstores, we check the book thoroughly and buy them. As a result, we don’t return books frequently. However, this isn’t the case with Amazon. You never get to see the book until it is delivered. Additionally, when you are purchasing books at the Bookstore, you get a chance to go through the pages of the book and get a gist of how the reading experience of the book is going to be. In the case of Amazon, you cannot do that. You should buy the book based on reviews posted on online websites such as goodreads.com. This doesn’t only apply to Amazon, but to many other e-commerce sites.

Since I am old school, I mostly prefer buying books at bookstores. However, the disadvantage of Bookstore is there will be only a limited collection. However, sites like Amazon have a huge collection that cannot be matched by any book store.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief account of the Amazon return policy on books. Following that, I elucidated on the return policy by answering various queries related to it. While answering the queries, I explained how the Amazon return policy applied to products like books. In the following query, I spoke of the possibility of returning the book I bought from Amazon after 30 days. In the subsequent query, I told about the return of damaged books to Amazon. After this, in the next couple of queries, I talked about the return of books received via wrong order and the course of these returned books at Amazon. I hope I have provided enough information in this article regarding the Amazon Return Policy on Books.

Final Thoughts

As a reader, we keep so many things in mind while purchasing it on Amazon. We go through the description of the product (book) thoroughly to get to know the type of book (paper back or hardcover), the quality of pages inside, the newness of the book, and many more. After a long checklist, we order the book on Amazon. Sometimes, Amazon drops a bombshell by delivering a book that never reflects upon the book description that we read on the Amazon website or app. Similarly, people also get disappointed by getting the wrong delivery. Even though this happens less often, it is a big headache that we have to return it. However, this isn’t the worst. The worst is when the book arrives in damaged condition. At that time, one has to act quickly and report to Amazon about the damaged condition of the book upon delivery to Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Amazon Return Policy on Books

1. Are the books sold on Amazon new? Both new and used books are sold on Amazon. You can even receive a new book that may look like the one that has been lost on the shelves for a lot of years. If you want to make sure the book you buy is in new condition, it is better to buy it from the bookstore located nearby. The experience of buying books from a book store can never be given by Amazon. 2. Can I return the book when it gets damaged after delivery? Yes. However, it is unethical to do so. 3. What is a shipping label? When you are mailing back the book to Amazon, it is important for you to stick the shipping label on the package. This will help Amazon identify the customer.