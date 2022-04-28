If an employee at Amazon wants to check for his/her checks and payments that were given by the company, there is one place where an employee can check. An employee can check how much he/she was paid and all the other numbers in his/her pay stubs. If you are unaware of what a pay stub is then, you have come to the right place. Here not only are we going to be discussing what Amazon pay stubs are, but we will also be seeing about a few common questions. We will be talking about What can you find on Amazon’s pay stubs? How can one access Amazon’s pay stubs? Can you access your pay stub details while you are at work in the store? Etc.

What Are Amazon Pay Stubs?

Amazon pay stubs are just like all the other pay stubs that are given to employees. For those of you who do not know what pay stubs are, they are documents that list the details about an employee’s pay. A pay stub included every detail about an employee’s pay. Such as, the year-to-date payment information, a tax deduction that was taken out of an employee’s earnings, etc. An employee can choose to access his/her pay stubs at any time. At Amazon, the employees can go to the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website and can check his/her pay stub easily.

What Are Pay Stubs Used for?

As we have mentioned in the above section pay stubs are used to check the payments made to an employee. Anything related to an employee’s earnings can be seen in the pay stubs. These pay stubs also include the tax deductions on the employee’s earnings and the year-to-date payment information as well.

What Can You Find at Amazon’s Pay Stubs

A pay stub includes every piece of information about an employee’s earnings at the company. The pay stubs will include information like earning total, year-to-date earnings, and current earnings total. The pay stub will also include information about the tax deduction as we have mentioned in the above sections. Pay stubs will include year-to-date tax deductions and the name of the tax that has been deducted from the employee’s earnings.

How Can One Access Amazon’s Pay Stubs?

Accessing the Amazon pay stubs is very simple. All an employee needs to do is go to the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website. If you are a new employee, then you will have to set up an Employee Human Resource (EHR) account for yourself. Every employee will have an Amazon ID and password, so they can access the EHR website. If the employee has been terminated from the company then he/she can check for the pay stubs by asking the human resource team.

What Are the Different Methods to Access Pay Stubs?

There are 2 easy ways to access pay stubs at Amazon. One way as we have mentioned before is by accessing the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website and logging in to your account. New employees must go set up an account on EHR, so they can log in and access their pay stubs. Once an employee logs into the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website, they can go to the Amazon Benefits home screen. Here the employee will be asked to enter his/her username. After entering the username, click “Next” and then enter the password for your account, and you should be able to access the pay stubs.

Another way to access the pay stubs is by talking to the human resources. An employee can go to the human resources team and ask them to provide their pay stubs. The pay stubs will either be mailed to you or the human resources will give you a printout depending on what the employee asked for. These are two simple ways for any employee at Amazon to access his/her pay stubs.

Can You Access Your Pay Stub Details While You Are at Work?

As we have mentioned in the above sections, an employee can access his/her pay stubs at any time. All the employee needs to do is, go to the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website. Here the employee has to log in to their account and then he/she can access their pay stubs. If the employee is unable to do this then he/she can go to the human resource team and ask for the pay stubs. They will either send you mail or will give you prints outs depending on what the employee asked for. So, an employee can access his/her pay stubs at any time.

If You Are Done Working at Amazon, Can You Still Access Your Pay Stub Details?

Unfortunately, employees at Amazon will not be able to access their pay stubs once they leave the company, or have been terminated. The only way they can gain access to their pay stub is by going to the human resources department. They can go to the HR department and ask them for the pay stubs details, and they will provide them. There is no other way to access these files if the employee has been terminated as Amazon will restrict their access from the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website.

How Can I Access the Amazon W-2 Form?

For those of you who do not know the W-2 form is a document that contains information about the yearly wage and tax statements. The W-2 form also has a summary of an employee’s total income and withholding. Employees at Amazon will be able to gain access to their W-2 form by logging in to the Employee Human Resource (EHR) website. Here they will have to enter details on their Amazon ID, password, and the 10-digit employer ID number to be able to access the W-2 form.

Conclusion

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world. They have thousands of employees working for them. The employees working at the company will at some point want to check his/her pay stub to see all the information on their earnings. If you do not know what a pay stub is, then refer to the initial section to have a better understanding. We have even explained what pay stubs are used for. Pay stubs include a lot of information about an employee’s earnings. All the information included in the employee’s pay stubs has been given in the above sections.

Accessing the pay stubs is very simple. In the above sections, we have provided 2 easy ways to access the pay stubs. In the final sections, we have provided whether an employee can access pay stubs while he/she is working and how an employee can access his/her pay stubs once they are done working at Amazon. Finally, We have also given details on how an employee can access his/her Amazon W-2 form.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Is W-2 and pay stub the same thing? No, W-2 and pay stubs are not the same. A pay stub is a document that shows the complete information about an employee’s earnings. While a W-2 is a wage and tax statement that is given by an employer to the employees every year. 2. What does the end of the year pay stub mean? The end of the year pay stub will give the employee information about his/her total or gross earnings of that year. This is similar to the rest of the pay stubs as it shows all the information about the employee’s earnings. 3. How do employees of Amazon get paid? Amazon employees’ payments might vary depending on the location they are working in. Typically, Amazon employees are paid biweekly. But there are a few locations that pay their employees every month. The department the employee is working in is also a factor in when they receive the payment. 4. How regularly does Amazon give its employees raises? Amazon gives its employees raises once every 6 months. The raises will only start once an employee has worked there for 2 years. Only then will an employee be eligible for a raise at Amazon.