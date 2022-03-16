If you are an online purchaser, definitely you would have returned at least one of the products you have ordered. The reason for your return could be anything. Either the product was damaged, or the delivery was late, etc. Regardless of the reason, the return policy of online stores such as Amazon has increased the product return. Did you know that 30 percent of products that were delivered are being returned? This is the case with most online stores. Well, here is an interesting question. Have you ever wondered where would the products that you return end up? Can you buy them again?

Where Does the Returned Product End Up?

As soon as you return the product you ordered from Amazon, that product becomes unsaleable by Amazon. However, it doesn’t mean that products are useless. It is just that Amazon doesn’t wanna put them back on sale. According to popular estimation, more than 75% of returned products are in a salable condition, in other words, good condition. This means those products can be brought back to the market. However, Amazon has decided to not sell them. So what do they do? They put them on auction. Like you, a lot of other people would have returned the products. The count of the product can be in millions as well. They stockpile at the inventories of the company.

Now Amazon has a heap of rejected products. Amazon’s primary customers for buying this bulk volume of products are the liquidation company. What are liquidation companies? Well, before getting to know about them, you should know what is Amazon Return pallet is.

What Is Amazon Return Pallet ?

As customers return products, they pile up in Amazon’s inventory. Amazon sells them in huge volumes to the liquidation companies. That huge volume bought by the liquidators is called as Amazon Return Pallet.

How Amazon Lists the Amazon Pallets for Sale?

The Amazon return pallets are auctioned for the liquidation companies by Amazon. The buyer doesn’t get to see what products are present inside the pallets. The liquidation companies play a blind game in buying the pallets. Consequently, after buying them, they sell them to retailers or anyone who is willing to buy them. In that case, it can be you too.

Why Should One Consider Buying Amazon Return Pallets?

Simple. You can make good money out of it. However, it is not everyone’s cup of tea. Making money out of Amazon return pallets is very much like gambling or a game. Consider you bought a random undisclosed package for a good price and when you open it the product you found is less worth than what you paid. It can happen in reverse as well. You can find a product that has high value than what you paid for it. Before buying Amazon return pallets, you should have a few insights regarding them. Continue reading to take a look at some of the insights I have gathered.

Where to Buy Amazon Return Pallet?

In order to buy Amazon Return Pallet, you should approach liquidation companies. They list the Amazon Mystery Pallet for sale.

Find a Liquidation Company

One of the easiest ways to buy Amazon return pallets is to buy them from legit Liquidation companies. They sell the products in different ways such as auction, fixed price, etc. However, it depends upon the liquidation company. Each company will have its own selling method. So, while choosing liquidation companies, get to know their selling method.

How to Find a Reputed Liquidation Company

Finding a reputed liquidation company is critical. If you end up in the wrong company, it would be a disaster. So, how do you search for them? The easy and best way is to check for their online reviews. Get to know their rating and read through the comments of buyers who have already dealt with them. This would give a clear picture of the company you are about to deal with. In addition to that, check the legitimacy of the comment. Look for a detailed comment where a person has shared his experience.

Keep Shipping Cost in Mind

As a reseller, one is always expected to remember the shipping cost in mind while purchasing. When you decide to buy Amazon return pallets, check if the cost is less than the shipping cost. In case, you are buying in bulk, the shipping cost may be compromised after you sell them. However, don’t buy an individual piece whose cost is less than the shipping cost. Keeping all this in mind, I would say buying bulk is always the best option. A few people are exceptions to this caution. They are the resellers who don’t have to transport their pallets for long-distance. Continue to read to know how the pallets are sold.

Types of Amazon Pallets for Sale

The Amazon returns are sold in different volumes, starting from a single pallet to 10-15 pallets to a truckload. However, one should be more careful while buying them. You don’t know what you are buying. Yet, there are ways to narrow down the probable list of items present in an Amazon Mystery Pallet. Based on the size, the pallets are divided into two types. The smaller ones are called ‘smalls’ and the bigger ones are called ‘bigs’.

Big Pallets

A truckload would contain around 26 large pallets. That would mean twenty-six big products. Those products can be anything. For example, it can be a bed, Large Television, A giant clock?. It is too hard to guess! So many times, people have even found antiques in them. You can sell them off easily to the local retailers.

Small Pallets

A truck filled with small pallets! This is very much like a gold mine. You dig more to get a valuable one. Moreover, they will have a diverse set of products. It can be some product related to electronics or ornaments or branded watches. The buyer of small pallets is sure to gain a lot. Since you have more products, the possibility of finding something valuable is also high. There are possibilities that you might not find anything valuable. Nevertheless, those are rare. Other than these, there is something called clothing Truckloads.

Clothing Pallets

In general, If you are planning to buy products for reselling, you should know where to sell those. It is important to realize that the value of a product varies from one place to another. With this in mind, you can gain high profits by buying clothing pallets. On average, a clothing truckload can contain around 26 pallets which in turn would have around 1200 pieces of clothing. Buy them and resell to other countries where there is high demand for American clothing.

Individual Pallets

As I said before, pallets are sold individually too. The price of large pallets ranges from $1000 to $6999. Small pallets can be priced lesser or more than that. Sometimes the buyers from liquidation companies sell them to local shop owners.

Buy Directly From Amazon

A product travels a long distance before a customer buys it. Between the producer and customer, there can be numerous resellers. In our case, the starting point is Amazon. Liquidation companies are immediate buyers of Amazon. But here’s the thing. Anyone can become an immediate buyer of Amazon. You can directly bid on the returned goods on Amazon Liquidation Auction.

You have numerous advantages if you are directly buying from Amazon. However, only registered business buyers can buy from the auction. After registering for it, you should wait for Amazon to approve it. Once you get approval, you can start bidding in the auction.

How to Resell?

After buying the bulk from Amazon, you are only halfway done. The next challenge you would be facing is selling them. This is a more difficult task than the previous one. There are various steps involved in reselling. Firstly, you have to select the target consumer. Then you have to look for a way to reach them. They can be local shop owners or other resellers. Before all that, take not of the below steps.

Categorize

The list you bought will have a variety of products. Hence, you have to separate them into groups. This way you can sell them to different target customers. Once you group them, the number of buyers will increase because each target customer would focus on their categories only.

Look for Damage

The main thing about Amazon returned pallets is there could be damaged products. So, look for those damaged products in the bundle. Once you find them, check if they can be repaired. Most of the time, the damages would be small and easily repairable. If you can repair it, there are better chances that you could sell it for a better price. In case it is hard to repair, you can approach others.

Packing

When you are selling a product to a customer, the package they receive should be appealing. The first impression is the best impression. Repackage them in a way it looks neat and pleasant.

Grade the Products

The trust of your customer is an important factor in the market. Always try to give them the best product. The best way to do them is by grading your products. But how do you grade them?

Unopened Boxes – You will find branded products that are fresh and sealed. These products are directly coming from the factory. You can call them factory products. They are of top grade. This type of product can gain you more bucks. Moreover, you can bargain with your customer for a higher price.

Opened Boxes: These are new products that have been unsealed. They have a lower value than the previous one.

Conclusion

I hope you found the article informative and helpful. Thank you for reading the article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Amazon Pallets For Sale

1. What is a liquidation company? These are the companies that buy goods in lots from Amazon Auctions. 2. Can I directly buy Amazon Return Pallets? Yes. You can buy them. 3. Are buying Amazon return pallets profitable? It depends upon your ability to resale the product for a better price, and also you need a pinch of luck.