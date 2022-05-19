After risking their lives for the country in some far-off Middle East part of the world, soldiers return home exhausted with PTSD. These soldiers and their families pray for them to return home safe and sound, but unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Though the government takes care of these soldiers and veterans, there’s also a responsibility to us and society at large to thank them for their service. This societal responsibility is the reason that many shop owners, retail giants, and even big corporations give military discounts to soldiers and their families.

Military discounts for veterans, soldiers, and their families help them a lot to maintain their households. It also acts as a symbol of respect and consideration for people risking their lives for the citizens of America. Society has to pay its debt to these soldiers and veterans.

As the largest e-commerce retailer not only in America but the entire world, Amazon has a responsibility to thank the soldiers who protect the Capitalistic freedom and democracy of our country that which it thrives in.

So, if you are here to find out whether there’s any such provision as Amazon Military Discount, then you are in the right place.

Does Amazon Provide Military Discount?

No, Amazon doesn’t provide a specific discount for Soldiers, veterans, or their families. Being one of the largest companies, it is disappointing that Amazon doesn’t provide military discounts. Although Amazon doesn’t give military discounts, it does offer a 2-day shipping guarantee with the Amazon Prime military shipping. This provision is given to make sure that the loved ones of a soldier posted overseas can get products from Amazon swiftly.

Amazon does provide discounts for American veterans on Veterans Day every year. It also used to provide Amazon Prime at discounted subscription fees for soldiers, but not anymore.

If you need to find out the reason why there’s no Amazon military Discount, other corporations that give military discounts, etc. then continue reading.

Why Doesn’t Amazon Provide Military Discount?

There is no official answer to why there’s no Amazon military discount. Since its establishment in 1994, Amazon hasn’t implemented a year-long discount program for military members. With the increased criticism towards Amazon for not acknowledging the sacrifice of military members, the e-commerce giant started offering special discounts for Prime members on Veterans Day.

Though currently there’s no such thing as Amazon military discount, there are some speculations from insiders that this may change in the near future. Many military organizations and veteran welfare associations are anticipating some kind of announcement regarding military discounts by Amazon on Veterans Day this year. But I’d suggest you take these speculations with a grain of salt until there’s an official statement from Amazon.

Does Amazon Provide Discounts on Veterans Day?

Yes, Amazon did provide discounts for military members and Veterans in the past years. I believe Amazon will continue to provide Veterans Day discounts this year, too.

The company provided a $40 discount in the past on Veterans Day. But the availability of discounts on Veterans Day is not consistent every year. It is better to check the official Amazon newsletter to Find out if Amazon will give that discount this year.

What Other Companies Offer Military Discounts for Their Products and Services?

There are many other companies and retailers that offer military discounts to soldiers and their families. They also provide such discounts to veterans as a show of thanks for the service they had done to the country. Here’s a list of some of the well-known stores that offer military discounts

Home Depot

Microsoft

kohl’s

Nike

Target

Walgreens

Apple

Best buy

CVS pharmacy

These are some famously known stores and retailers that offer military discounts. Read on to find out what military discounts these companies offer.

What Is the Military Discount at Home Depot?

The Home Depot is the largest home repair and improvement retailer in America. They sell a whole range of construction products, tools, appliances, and services. Home Depot offers a 10% discount on select products to all U.S. veterans, active-duty service members, and also to their spouses.

Once Home Depot finds that you are eligible for the military discount program, you’ll get a 10% discount on select products. You’ll be able to get a maximum of $400 discount annually.

What Is Microsoft’s Military Discount?

Microsoft offers a 30% discount on Office 365 home use program subscription for current military members. They also provide a 10% discount on all Microsoft products for both current and former military members.

Microsoft Office 365 costs about $99.99 per year if you have a family plan. But you can get it for $69.99 if you are a current military serviceman.

What Is Kohl’s Military Discount?

Kohl’s gives a 15% discount for military members, veterans, retirees, and also their immediate families for purchases made at Kohl’s stores every Monday. All you need to do to get this discount is to present proper identification papers that prove you are or were a member of the military.

Kohl’s will give 15% off coupons for military members, which can only be used on Mondays. Take note that, you’ll only be able to get the military discount when shopping in-store only.

What Is Nike’s Military Discount?

Nike offers a flat 10% discount on its products to military members as a show of appreciation and respect. Not only current military members but even reservists, retirees, veterans, spouses, and dependents of active personnel can get these discounts.

Submit your documentation, after verifying the papers, you’ll be provided a single-use promo code which allows you to get 10% discounts on most items.

This promo code can be redeemed at both the online and offline stores of Nike.

What Is Target’s Military Discount?

Target offers a 10% discount for all military personnel and their families, including veterans and retirees, at checkout both in-store and online. Target’s discount rate is the same as the military discount at Home Depot, but Unlike Home Depot, Target doesn’t have an annual limit of maximum discount.

What’s the Military Discount at Walgreens?

Unlike other stores I mentioned, Walgreens doesn’t have a year-round discount program for military members. Walgreens only offers Military discounts on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and on 4th of July.

On these 3 days, Walgreens gives a flat 30% discount on store-brand products, while giving a 20% discount on other branded items.

What’s the Military Discount at Apple Store?

Veterans and Military personnel can get a discount of 10% at Apple stores. Military members can get a discount of 10% even when buying for family members that reside in the same house. This offer is applicable to all the products of Apple.

This offer is applicable both in-store and online. Just visit the Apple website and undergo its identification process to get this discount.

What’s the Military Discount at Best Buy?

Best Buy doesn’t have an official policy for giving discounts to military personnel. But some individual locations do offer a 10% discount for military members and veterans. It all depends on the location of Best Buy you are at. Visit your local Best Buy and inquire if they give discounts to military or ex-military members.

What Is CVS Pharmacy’s Military Discount?

All active-duty military personnel, veterans, reserve, and National guard including their families can get a 20% discount on online purchases.

CVS provides a VetRewards card which enables the U.S. military, veterans and their families also get free shipping in addition to the 20% discount. There is no time limit to when you can redeem these discounts.

Just sign-up for the VetRewards card program and save money on the whole purchase at CVS. Keep in mind that this discount is only available when making online purchases at cvs.com.

Conclusion

It is really disappointing that Amazon doesn’t offer discounts to our soldiers who risk their lives for our country. As per some organizations and speculations, Amazon may implement a year-round discount program for current and former military members of this country. But even though, Amazon doesn’t provide military discounts to servicemen. There are plenty of other companies that provide military discounts.

Military discounts are one of the many ways of showing military members that we do appreciate and respect their service to this country. There is no middle ground when trying to acknowledge the hardships and victories of our soldiers.

Fighting terrorists in some poor middle eastern country and almost losing lives in the process certainly entitles our soldiers to get a 10% discount on sneakers at Target.

FAQs – Amazon Military Discount

Does Amazon provide military discounts? No, Amazon does not provide military discounts to any military members of America as of 2022. What is Amazon’s Prime military discount? Amazon provides a 2-day shipping guarantee to military members. With this 2-day shipping, military members can make orders swiftly to loved ones overseas. What other companies provide military discounts? There are many companies, retailers, and stores that offer military discounts. Some of them are Nike, Apple, Target, Walgreens, Microsoft, Home Depot, Kohl’s, etc. Will Amazon give military discounts any time soon? There are speculations that Amazon may announce something regarding Military discounts on Veterans Day this year.