As a Job applicant, it is normal for you to get stranded with queries. You would feel better if someone was assessing you throughout the hiring process. In that case, the HR department is the one responsible for clearing doubts. If you are able to contact them, it would be a great help. Can you contact them via mobile? Do they have a dedicated number for helping candidates? What would be the number?. Well, this article is all about answering queries related to Amazon HR phone numbers and alike questions as well. Continue reading to get to know the phone number of the Amazon HR department who would answer your queries. Learn all about Amazon’s Rehiring policy, please take a closer look at everything you need to learn right here.

What Is the Amazon HR Phone Number?

The HR phone number of Amazon is 888-892-7180. This number would connect you with the Employee Resource Center(ERC). The ERC is a dedicated team that helps in solving the issues pertaining to the employees. If you are facing issues such as not receiving your offer letter, more queries related to recruitment, and many more. Additionally, they also provide information that you cannot find on any websites and clear doubts that are not answered on the website.

How Can Amazon ERC Help You?

When you are struggling to find information on official Amazon websites or any other on the internet, the ERC should be the one that should come to your brain. They would give you complete information that you were looking for and clear any other queries you had as well. Currently, the ERC is offering help in approximately 15 different languages in around 48 countries throughout the world. There are around 2500 employees working in ERC to help Amazon employees. The centers for Amazon ERC are located in around 9 locations worldwide. Even though the centers are located in different locations, you can use the same number, as mentioned above, to contact all of them. Check out our article about Amazon’s HR Policy, please take a closer look.

You can contact them between 9:30 am and 5:30 am using the ERC phone number. However, you cannot start talking with ERC staff as soon as you try contacting them. You will have to wait at least a few minutes before you start talking to the staff in person. Sometimes you will not be able to talk with the ERC staff with one phone call. You are expected to try at least 10 times as so many people are trying to connect a call with them. In case you don’t want to suffer this, you have another way. You can make use of Amazon Customer Service, which is available 24/7. You just need to mail them, and typically they would respond within 24 hrs. Later, they would help you book a slot at the time you want.

What Is Amazon’s HR Policy?

The HR department deals with various things related to employees, from hiring to firing. As a result, the department has drafted various policies to deal with employees at various stages. Let me elaborate on what Amazon HR Policy includes.

Hiring

Currently, Amazon doesn’t directly call the candidates for a face-to-face interview. Instead, they would evaluate them initially during the online or telephonic interview. Once the recruiters find the candidate worthy enough, they would call the person for an interview in person. While interviewing the candidate, the recruiters are more interested in knowing the skill set and potential to work on Amazon. Surprisingly, they don’t consider the past work experience of the candidate seriously.

Training a Rookie

Once a candidate has been hired, the first thing HR does with the person is share the information regarding how things work around there. The rookie is taught about the goals and work ethics. This will help the rookie to integrate himself/herself with the company easily. Later, they would try to incorporate the skills necessary to work and make him ready to work.

Evaluating the Performance of Employees

In order to avoid problems that may arise due to the poor performance of employees, it is necessary to frequently evaluate them. Additionally, it would also help the company to identify the employees who have the potential to work in higher positions. The input the HR department gets after evaluating would help them identify the places that can be improved. For example, if a group of employees belonging to the same section are performing poorly, the reason could be something other than the employees. They could inform the particular team that could solve the issue.

Reward System

While evaluating the performance of employees, the company would get to know the employees who are contributing more to the company. Hence, it becomes important for the company to recognize those people. As a result, most companies have a reward system and Amazon has its Reward system as well. The managers and senior managers would discuss before choosing the right employee. Once, the employee is identified, he would be rewarded. The reward could be money or company points that would allow the employee to purchase products from brands that have collaborated with Amazon.

Legality

It is important that a company is following all the legal terms stated by the government. It could be a PR disaster if a company gets penalized for breaking a law. At Amazon, the HR department is responsible for dealing with legal issues. The HR department should keep the company out of legal issues and in case of a legal issue, the department should deal with it maturely.

Ethics

Teaching work ethics is important to prevent unnecessary conflicts that may arise between the employees. It teaches the employee to work within the framework set by the company. The personal issues with the co-employee and problems that may arise due to societal differences would be sorted out when the employees are taught about the work ethics they have to follow.

What Are the Ways to Get in Touch With Amazon?

There are plenty of ways to contact Amazon. The Amazon company has presented itself on various communication platforms such as social media, telephone, or reaching out to offices as well. However, one team cannot answer the queries of all people. Depending on the types of questions one has, Amazon has created various groups that are knowledgeable in a particular subject. For example, a candidate looking for a job opportunity would have questions regarding his application, interview, and other stuff. However, an employee who is already working on Amazon would have queries regarding accessing employee benefits, salary, and many more.

The candidates who are looking for a job at Amazon may take a look at Amazon Jobs. Details such as job openings, teams, and locations are available. When the candidate is in the process of hiring, the company would assign an HR representative near your location. The HR representative would contact you via email and phone call. If you need detailed information, contact Amazon’s ERC. They would help you clear all the doubts. Here is a look at our post about Target and amazon’s Gift card policy.

What Is the Role of the Amazon HR Department?

The HR department plays a vital role in guiding its workforce. Furthermore, it tries to increase its reachability so that employees can converse with the people easily. This is because Amazon is employing thousands of employees who are working across the world. In addition to reachability, Amazon HR swiftly responds to the queries. Another thing about Amazon HR is the 24/7 support team. You can contact them at any time. We can conclude that Amazon HR is the support system for the employees of Amazon.

What Are the Benefits of Amazon HR?

Help candidates during the recruitment process.

Trains the newly joined employees and incorporates the necessary skills.

Answers the Queries and doubts of an employee working in the organization.

Helps the company to identify employees worthy of promotion and reward.

Takes care of human resources so that the company has enough man force

Conclusion

The HR department is essential for any company to manage its workforce. It starts by shortlisting the candidates who have applied for the job. From there, the entire journey of the employee with the company is looked after by the HR department. The Amazon HR department has established itself as a fundamental wing of Amazon. It has made itself available on various platforms so that people can easily contact them. In addition to providing the Amazon HR phone number, I have listed other ways you could contact HR in this article. I have discussed the roles and benefits of Amazon’s HR policy. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading. Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Amazon Music and How it works.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Amazon HR Phone Number

1. What is the full form of ERC? The abbreviation of ERC is Employee Resource Center. It is a department dedicated to answering the queries of Amazon’s employees. 2. How many languages does ERC support? Currently, the ERC is offering service in 15 languages, while its branches are present in more than 48 states. 3. How long will it take before I get a reply mail from Amazon Customer Service? Most times the reply mail would arrive within 24 hrs. On rare occasions, it may be delayed.