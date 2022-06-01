The largest eCommerce retailer globally, Amazon has about 1.6 million employees working for it around the world. But not all of them are the delivery guys whose sole job is to drop off the packages and pick up the returns. Considering the huge number of places that Amazon ships to in the country, it is fairly difficult to manage all the delivery drivers working for it. Even though Amazon has more than 250,000 drivers employed, they are still not enough for the company considering the huge number of packages Amazon needs to deliver every day. This is where the Amazon flex comes in.

The eCommerce giant faces many challenges despite its success and growth. One of them is delivering the huge volume of packages that it needs to deliver. With the increasing number of customers that Amazon is getting, it’s no surprise there’s a shortage of delivery drivers working under Amazon. The multinational conglomerate has implemented various methods to employ more drivers, one of which is to increase their hourly pay. Although this method has made more people sign up for Amazon to become delivery drivers, it’s still not enough. In light of this driver shortage, Amazon’s management has employed a unique strategy called Amazon Flex. This program allowed Amazon to deliver packages to its customers more efficiently and as per the delivery schedule.

Now, what is Amazon Flex, and how does it solve the company’s driver shortage? That must be the question in your mind if you are here. This article is for you if you want to know all about the Amazon Flex program. Read on to clear any doubts you have regarding Amazon flex.

What Is Amazon Flex?

Amazon flex is a program that was launched by the online retailer in 2015. The Flex program gives the opportunity for consumers and people that aren’t employed by the company to act as delivery drivers. The program allows you to work as an independent contractor, where you’ll use your vehicle to deliver packages to consumers. The company’s ingenious strategy greatly reduced its driver shortage while also avoiding the need to employ new ones. Many people took advantage of the Flex program and have started to earn a decent amount of money.

This program is not indigenous to America, but in many countries where the multinational conglomerate operates in. As delivering packages is a low-skilled job, you shouldn’t expect a huge amount of money to come your way. But many people who are working as independent contractors have stated that Amazon Flex is a good way to make some money. As it is not a full-time job, you can participate in this program as a part-time job while you go to school or if you want to dedicate your time to some other passion.

This so-called flex program is a great gig if you are looking for easy ways to make some money. There are also people who have made this a carrier that pays decently to cover their expenses and run the house. So, coming to the most important question, how much does this program pay? What are the perks of working as an independent delivery driver? What are the requirements to become an independent contractor? Continue reading to know the answers to these questions.

How Much Does the Amazon Flex Program Pay?

Amazon Flex’s pay ranges from $18-$25 per hour for its independent contractors. This pay is a bit more than the minimum pay of $15 per hour. But the earnings depend on your location, the time it takes for you to deliver the packages, and some other factors. If the orders from Amazon are more in one location, then the independent delivery drivers get a better pay per hour. Amazon will state your pay on the time during getting into an agreement or contract with them. But the main advantage of using Amazon Flex is that it’s up to you when you’ll work or not, there is no fixed schedule.

As for the gas, car maintenance, and other expenses, unfortunately, Amazon doesn’t pay for those. As you are an independent contractor for Amazon and not an employee, these expenses should come out of your own pocket. With the surging gas prices in America, as per some accounts by Flex drivers, it is becoming harder for them to make ends meet. Especially, since the start of the Ukrainian conflict, as the global oil supply has become unstable.

What Are the Requirements to Work as Amazon Flex Independent Contractor?

Amazon doesn’t give contracts to whoever comes to them, there are certain requirements and standards that people need to fulfill for them to act as independent delivery drivers for Amazon. Here’s what you need to get started.

You should live in a city or location where Flex operates. As I’ve said before, not all cities or areas have the availability of the Flex program. So, check whether there’s Flex in your location before thinking of working as an independent delivery contractor for Amazon.

The second requirement is that you need to be at least 21 years old to work as a delivery driver for Amazon. This requirement is a must to become the online retailer’s delivery partner.

This one’s a no-brainer, but I’ll mention it anyway. It is compulsory to have a valid driver’s license and a social security number.

It is important to have a mid-sized car like a sedan or a larger vehicle like an SUV, van, or a truck to be able to deliver for Amazon. Two-wheelers and smaller vehicles do not fill the eligibility criteria of Amazon’s flex program.

You are required to have an iPhone or a suitable android phone. As the Flex works with the independent drivers through the phone, there are certain specifications that your android phone must have. Here’s the official link for the Amazon Flex guide regarding android phone requirements.

What Is the Amazon Flex App?

Amazon flex app is the most important part of becoming an independent Delivery partner. The app is what assigns the deliveries that need to be made by the drivers. The app gives you the address of where to pick up the package, where to deliver it, etc. This app is also extremely necessary to scan the package as it is about to be delivered.

As I’ve stated before, the app requires a phone for it to be able to run smoothly without any lags or problems. The map of the app shows the drivers the directions they’ll need to take while delivering the packages. The app is basically the system that does all the guidance work while you do the heavy lifting.

Amazon app enables the drivers to work at their convenience by giving them the option to choose the shifts and areas or blocks where they want to deliver the packages. The company or the app cannot assign another driver’s shift for you to fill in. As many drivers consider this gig as a part-time job, it is important for them to choose their own timings to concentrate on their studies or passion.

What Kind of Deliveries Do the Flex Drivers Make?

Apart from delivering packages, Flex drivers are required to make other kinds of deliveries. As Amazon offers a range of products on its app and website, the drivers are responsible to make sure those products reach the customers or recipients of the package safely. Here is a list of the deliveries that the Flex drivers make.

Flex drivers deliver products to customers who ordered on Amazon.com by picking up the packages from Amazon’s fulfillment centers.

As Amazon also sells fresh food items and other whole foods like fruits, vegetables, meat, etc. The Flex drivers need to deliver the prepackaged order and deliver it. They are also required to check the ID of recipients when delivering alcoholic beverages.

When the Flex drivers deliver Amazon fresh orders, they have to pick up the goods at designated sites and deliver them to the customers.

Conclusion

The Flex program is surely a good way to make some side money as a gig. Facing the problem of driver shortages, Amazon launched this program in 2015. As of 2022, there are nearly 4 million drivers worldwide, of which 2.9 million are in the United States. This program has become a huge success in the view of Amazon. Without actually employing drivers, Amazon solved the issue of the driver shortage. If Amazon were to hire new people to deliver packages, then the company will have to give employee benefits, insurance, bonus, and all other things. But by launching a program to hire the so-called “Independent Delivery Contractors”, it has diabolically skipped all these obligations, Talk about business strategy.

The drivers get about 18 to 24 bucks per hour depending on the location they live in, the hours they work, and some other factors. There are even some drivers that earn about $55,000 annually, excluding the tips they receive from the people they deliver to. So, if you have a mid-sized car, an eligible phone, are of 21 years of age, and looking to earn some money, then the Flex program may be just for you.

FAQs – Amazon Flex (Everything You Need to Know)

What is Amazon Flex? Amazon Flex is a program that enables people to act as Independent delivery contractors for Amazon, whose sole job is to deliver packages to customers on behalf of Amazon. How many does the Flex program pay? Amazon flex program pays somewhere about $18-$24 depending on your location, the time you take to deliver, etc. In addition to this, you may also receive tips from the customers. What is the main disadvantage of working as an Amazon delivery partner right now? The price of gas is at its highest due to the instability in the global oil supply. Since Amazon doesn’t pay for the gas and car maintenance expenses, it has become a burden for the flex drivers.