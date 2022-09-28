A giant retail company, Amazon, has a workforce that is just a few hundred ways from 1 million. This count proves that Amazon offers lucrative jobs to the people of the United States. At the same time, many people who had worked and are working on Amazon have complained about the strictness. Some even have made bold statements claiming that the Amazon employee policy is unethical. How true is it? In order to know the truth, it is essential for us to read and comprehend the Amazon Ethics policy. Hence, I am writing the information that I have collected about the Amazon ethics policy in this article while adding my own opinion.

What is Amazon’s Ethics Policy?

According to Amazon’s ethics policy, the company is bound to encourage a safe and healthy workplace environment. At the same time, the company should protect employees from harassment and impending dangers. The company has to ensure a work environment for employees where they can perform their duties without any hurdles. Moreover, the ethics policy of Amazon shows zero tolerance toward the behavior that affects the interest of Amazon’s customers and the staff. I have just stated the outline of Amazon’s ethics policy. If you need complete details, I would advise you to scroll down.

Does Amazon Uphold Ethical Values?

In recent years, serious allegations have come up against Amazon regarding the way it is treating its employees. Many have questioned if Amazon is an ethical company. It is important to note that the source of these allegations is the former Amazon employees and those who are currently working at Amazon. Hence, it is critical for us to investigate this and find the truth about Amazon’s ethics policy.

After going through the comments of the Amazon staff on various online platforms, it is evident that Amazon management is very hard on them. Moreover, if we take a look at Amazon’s work policy, we will find that an Amazon employee rarely has any time to breathe. This proves the authenticity of online comments by formers and current Amazon employees.

However, this doesn’t allow us to whitewash Amazon as an unethical company. Of course! Amazon has an unethical work policy. At the same time, we should know that there are various other departments. For example, if we take a look at the past activities of Amazon, we will find the company’s dedication to racial equality, reducing the global temperature, and supporting STEM programs. All this push by Amazon definitely puts Amazon in Limelight and has increased its reputation among people from around the around.

Does Amazon Have Ethical Issues?

Yes. Outside the workplace, Amazon is supporting in solving the ethical problems which I have mentioned earlier in this article. However, the main ethical issue with Amazon is its attitude and the policy it has framed for its employees. This has not new, but a long-standing complaint against Amazon. There is unequivocal clarity from the employees of Amazon.

Apart from the employees, a few businesses have specified other ethical issues of Amazon. One of the primary ethical issues as pointed out by other businesses is Amazon’s tax evasion by making use of the legal loopholes. Previously, Amazon had used legal loopholes for lowering the tax bill. A phenomenal incident happened in 2011 in the United Kingdom. During this year, Amazon generated a revenue of 2.9 billion pounds while it paid a meager 1.8 million in taxes. This raised serious objections from ethics-based companies.

What Are the Ethical Issues With Amazon?

Amazon hasn’t done anything illegal, however, we should remember that the sphere of ethics extends beyond laws. Hence, exploiting the loopholes to evade tax is definitely unethical and the businesses that uphold ethical values by paying the tax completely should condemn this.

I previously mentioned that Amazon expresses its concern for climate change. This is a mere publicity stunt because Amazon’s sustainability report hardly takes the environmental impact into account. Moreover, amazon doesn’t have any idea about the environmental impact the products that it sells on its platform are causing. Hence, the concern of Amazon is reflected only in works but not in action. In my opinion, Amazon claimed to prevent climate change only to save or increase its reputation. Since it hasn’t done any groundwork for the climate change case, we can hardly trust Amazon for its ethical promises.

Does Amazon Host Any Ethics Department?

Despite all the unethical behaviors, you will be surprised to know that Amazon has an ethics team that is affiliated with its legal department. Amazon established this team two decades ago in the year 1996. According to Amazon’s business code of conduct and ethics, a person working in the company should comply with the law and act ethically. Moreover, the activities of the employees should align with the interests of Amazon.com. Amazon will take action against people who behave unethically and indulge in illegal activities. Anyone can report these to Amazon’s legal department. This was brought into place by Amazon for its employees.

What Does Amazon’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Say?

Knowing Amazon’s code of Business conduct and ethics will give us clarity regarding Amazon’s take on ethics. It includes various categories such as,

Conflicts of Interest

Price Fixing

Bribery; Payments to Government Personnel

Record keeping, Reporting, and Financial Integrity

Questions; Reporting Violations

Compliance With Laws, Rules, and Regulations

Insider Trading Policy

Discrimination and Harassment

Health and Safety

Periodic Certification

Board of Directors

Waivers

The above list shows that Amazon has an elaborate classification of the Code of Conduct and Ethics. Under each category, you will find individual statements and rules that will explain Amazon’s stand on that specific subject. Let us take the “Discrimination and Harassment” category for the explanation. Amazon has explained under this category that the company will not allow illegal discrimination or harassment. It shall provide equal opportunity to every candidate in all areas of employment.

Any employee working for Amazon should comply with all the statements and rules in the policy. Amazon expects its employees to read and get aware of the policy so that they can avoid unlikely cases in the future.

Does Amazon Implement and Follow Its Ethics Code of Conduct?

As we already know from the previous cases, Amazon doesn’t do well in implementing the policies, except for the work policy. So, we have to look at how far Amazon has implemented its ethics code of conduct. After going through the statements given by Amazon employees, I am convinced that Amazon gives two hoots about implementing this policy. At the same time, Amazon expects its employees to adhere to the policy.

One case of Amazon’s hypocrisy was exposed in the year 2020. In that year, a lawsuit was filed against Amazon for discrimination and violation of civil rights. This is contradictory to Amazon’s statement where it said, it will not tolerate illegal discrimination. According to the lawsuit, the company favored white employees while pushing ethnic people to danger. Hence, we cannot see the amount of dedication Amazon shows in framing policy in its implementation. This lawsuit adds strength to the comments made by Amazon employees.

Has Amazon Established an Ethics Hotline?

We have realized that the Amazon ethics policy is just a window dressing. Still, at least for namesake, it is better for Amazon to have an Ethics Hotline. Fortunately, Amazon does have an Ethics Hot dedicated to its employees. An Amazon worker can make use of this Hotline to report unethical and illegal activities that are happening within the company. Overall, this is just another attempt by Amazon to save its own ass. My Bad! I shouldn’t have expected Amazon to be empathetic about its employees. Nevertheless, both the customer and an employee can report their issue via 1877-781-2416.

Final Thoughts

Amazon on every twist and turn of its Ethics policy has solely focused on keeping the company in line with legality. It shows Amazon’s dedication to the law. However, exploiting the loopholes present in the system of laws is more than a mockery of the Judicial system of the country. It is greed and lack of ethics. Following law is different from valuing the purpose of such laws. Amazon should have been the latter if it wants to get included in the list of ethical companies. Hence, in terms of ethics, Amazon is just an imposter, and we trust the Amazon ethics policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Amazon Ethics Policy

1. What is the Amazon Ethics hotline number? Amazon Ethics hotline number is 1877-781-2416. This is open to both the customers and employees of Amazon. 2. Does Amazon have an elaborate ethical policy? Yes. Amazon has framed a detailed ethical policy that touches upon several areas such as Conflicts of Interest, Discrimination, Harassment, Health, Safety, and many more. Nevertheless, you cannot expect the company to implement or act by this policy.

3. Does Amazon Ethics Policy support the welfare of its customer? Even though it endorses it, the experience shared by people who have already worked in the company says otherwise. Especially, the work schedule of Amazon raises a serious question about Amazon’s concern for its employees. 4. Is Amazon a strict company to work with? Yes. At least, this is what most Amazon employees have said about their company. Nevertheless, their statements match Amazon’s worker policy. 5. Did Amazon evade tax? Yes. Amazon took note of the loopholes present in the taxation system and paid very less tax. Even though the company is bound by law, the act seemed unethical.