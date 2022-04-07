Amazon is one of the biggest online stores in the world. They have more than 1.6 million employees working for their company. Not only does Amazon have a store, but they have a streaming platform and much more. A lot of people start to work at Amazon to make some extra cash through part-time jobs. Employees from their company get a lot of benefits and discounts on a lot of their services. If you are wondering what type of discounts, employees are offered in their company. We will be detailing it in a while. We will also be discussing a few other common questions, such as a few benefits of being an Amazon employee, different discounts offered to an Amazon employee, etc. So, let us begin without further delay.

Does Amazon Give Its Employees Discounts?

Amazon does give their employees discounts. Their employees are eligible for a 10% discount on the products sold after 30 days of working. Apart from this, Amazon employees can buy products worth $1000 using their discounts. There are various other benefits that Amazon employees are eligible for such as, health insurance, paid maternal leave, tuition fees assistance, etc. The Amazon employee discount is also eligible when Amazon Prime days are going on.

What Is the Amazon Employee Discount?

The Amazon employee discount is a benefit that the employees are eligible for. They get a 10% discount on a few products. The employees get a discount which there is a $100 discount, but there is an annual cap on this deal. This means all the employees get a 10% discount on every $1000 purchase. This might not look like a big benefit, but this is not the only benefit that Amazon employees are eligible for. There are various other benefits that they get for being a part of Amazon, which we will get into in a while.

Different Types of Discounts and Offers You Are Eligible Once You Are an Amazon Employee?

As we have mentioned before, Amazon employees are eligible for a 10% discount on certain products. There is a $100 restriction that is placed by Amazon, but there is a cap on it every year. This is why employees at Amazon buy $1000 worth of products and receive a 10% discount on them. There are a few other offers that Amazon employees get, such as health benefits, financial benefits, family benefits, and career benefits. Let us discuss these benefits in brief.

Financial Benefits

Amazon gives a lot of financial aid to their employees. As we have mentioned before, Amazon gives assistance to a lot of its employees with their tuition fees. The company also matches its employees’ contributions to the 401(K) plan and also gives many investment options to their employees.

Career Benefits

There are many employees at Amazon who work hourly. The company understands that these employees need a path to grow in their careers, and they give a lot of assistance for these employees to grow. A program that Amazon already has in their company is the Career Choice Program. This program offers its employees assistance with tuition fees, and the cost of textbooks. They also pre-pay 95% of all these costs. If the employee pays for the tuition, the company will reimburse the fee. Amazon does this so their employees are more focused on their education rather being focused on the money. The employees are only eligible for tuition assistance after a year of working there.

Family Benefits

Amazon does not just think about their employees, but also thinks about their families. As we have mentioned before, employees at Amazon get paid maternal leave. The full-time employees in the company get 4 weeks prepartum and 10 weeks postpartum leave. All of these leaves are paid so the employees do not lose any of their salaries during these leaves. The company also gives flexible working hours for employees who have become new parents. There is another benefit that Amazon offers, is adoption assistance. Under this assistance, Amazon provides $5000 for single child adoption and $10,000 for sibling or group adoptions.

Health Benefits

Employees who work for more than 20 hours a week in the company are eligible for the health benefits given by Amazon. The employees become eligible from the first day of work. There are various plans offered to employees. These benefits are offered through various providers, so the employees in their company get the best possible health care. Amazon offers dental and vision coverage for their employees, which means all the costs for their vision-related and dental-related costs are taken care of by Amazon. Employees in the company can also apply for Health Savings Account and Amazon will contribute money for a health care coverage plan.

What Are a Few Other Employee Benefits That You Are Eligible for Once You Become an Employee at Amazon?

All the benefits and discounts that employees at Amazon can receive are listed in the previous sections. There are a lot of benefits that Amazon employees get. When it comes to talking about their salary, hourly employees in the company get paid $15 an hour. This is the standard hourly rate in the company, no matter what the employee’s position is. The employees in the company also earn time and a half during a few holidays such as Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, Independence Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and New Year’s Day.

What Products Are Eligible for the Amazon Employee Discount?

Not all products are eligible for the Amazon Employee Discount. The products have to be sold and fulfilled directly by Amazon and not by any third-party seller. If you do not know what sold and fulfilled means, it is basically products sold by a third party but is directly shipped by the Amazon fulfillment center. Only these products are eligible for the Amazon Employee Discount.

When Is an Employee Eligible for the Amazon Employee Discounts?

The employees at Amazon are eligible for the Amazon employee discounts, depending upon which benefit we are talking about. As we have mentioned before, the health care plan will be eligible for the employees by the very first day of their joining. But when it comes to the 10% discount, it usually takes about 30 days from the time of joining for the employee to become eligible for it. Employees also become eligible for other benefits right after joining the job.

How Does One Get the Employee Discount on Amazon?

To get the employee discount at Amazon, firstly, you will need to have a unique employee discount code. The discount code can be applied by signing in to the Amazon A to Z account. Once you have logged into your account, you have to click the profile icon. After you have gone to the profile page you will be able to see your profile picture under which you will have a unique discount code. You will also be able to check the remaining balance and how much more you can use for the employee discount. Every year, the annual amount will be reset in your account.

Conclusion

Amazon gives out a lot of discounts and benefits to their employees. They give a 10% discount for every $1000 purchase for certain types of products. There is a cap on this amount every year. Every year, the amount in the employee account is reset. There are various other benefits that are also provided to the employees at Amazon, such as, health benefits, financial benefits, family benefits, and career benefits, etc. In the above sections, we have mentioned the different types of discounts and benefits offered by Amazon. Later, we have mentioned how you can get discounts and the unique discount code through the Amazon A to Z website. Finally, we have mentioned who all are eligible for the Amazon employee discount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many hours is considered to be full time in Amazon? In Amazon an employee has to give 40 hours a week for a full time job. This might be different in different locations, but typically a full time job in Amazon is for 40 hours a week. 2. Why is my employee discount not working? Your employee discount might not be working because the promo code for the employee discount might be expired. Most of the promo codes have an expiry date and will not work after the particular expiry date. One other reason could be that you might be entering the promo code incorrectly. 3. When does the discount reset? The discounts resets every year. When it comes to the date the discounts resets on the 1st of January. The discounts get a cap of $1000 worth of merchandise purchase.