Sometimes it’s frustrating if your order arrives late or if Amazon delivered it to the wrong address. While the chances of this happening are pretty low, there’s still a possibility. Nonetheless, if you ever come across such a situation, you need to be prepared to take appropriate action. So what is that action? Let us find out.

My Package from Amazon Delivered to Wrong Address

You might get furious about your package being shipped to the wrong address but that’s not going to bring it back. What can help you is finding and understanding what went wrong and how it can be fixed. Amazon ships billions of packages across the globe, and out of those billion, there could be 0.5% of packages that may not be delivered to the right address. Unfortunately, it could be your package.

How to Fix This Situation?

The first order of business is finding out where things went wrong. Head over to your Amazon account either on your mobile on a PC, check the package status, and track its last known location. You can do this by going to your orders, choosing the order you want to track, and clicking Track Package. If the package was supposed to go Arizona but instead is sitting in the fields of Kansas then it might not be your mistake. Sometimes a package is attached to the wrong shipping label in their warehouse, in such cases, it’s the company’s fault.

In such cases, you can contact Amazon and provide the details about the wrong address delivery. This can be done from your order’s tracking page. In case you are still having trouble, contact Amazon Customer Service and talk to their support executive. Use 1-888-280-4331 number, which is a 24×7 working number for Amazon customer support.

It Could Be You!

Now, it is easier to blame the delivery person or Amazon when a package gets delivered to the wrong address. Though the culprit could even be you. Sometimes people change their addresses but when ordering a product from Amazon, forget to add the new address. In such cases, your order goes to the old address, which now for you is the wrong address.

The only solution for this is pretty much the same again, contact customer support of Amazon and explain then the situation. To prevent such things from happening in the future, all you have to do is double-check the address. Before you place an order from your Amazon account, make sure that the address is updated and is right the one. Only then proceed with your order.

The best way to make sure that instant action is taken against wrong delivery is to constantly track the package. While Amazon and other delivery services like USPS, UPS, FedEx provide constant status updates, a customer should also track the package. The option is already available after you order a product.

Changing Amazon Delivery Address

To change the address on your Amazon account follow the steps given below.

Go to your Aamzon account from an app or website. Head to Account Settings and click on “Your Address” option. This section will contain all teh adresses that yo have ever added to your account. In case you want an entirely different address then click “Add a new address” to add one. Select the new one. Users can also delete or edit those addresses in their accounts. This can also done right before placing an oder in Amazon.

Amazon also offers their customer to change the delivery address after placing an order. Though you cannot make any changes to the address after the order is shipped. Always remember to constantly track your order to make sure that it is on the right path.

In some rare cases, the package could be dropped at your neighbor’s doorstep when you are not available. So it is advised to check once with your neighbor before you panic about missing your package or wrong delivery.

Does Amazon Provide a Refund If The Package is Lost?

Yes, it is possible to get a refund from Amazon in case of wrong address delivery. Though it could be a bit of a hassle, you can get it done. One simple way to do that is to talk to an Amazon customer executive and ask for a refund based on your situation. Another way is to do it yourself manually from your Amazon account.

Before your ask for a refund, wait for 48 hours. This is to make sure that the package did get delivered to the wrong address and it is not some glitch in tracking. The procedure for that is given below.

All the order details are available on your account, so you sign in first if haven’t aready.

Then simple go to your orders in your account and find the one you need refund for.

Now, you have to select “Problem with order” option on your wrongly delivered order.

After that, you will find “Request refund” option. In case you cannot find the option in the third step, go to track package. Then click “Return or replace item”.

This is because the item is alredy delivered then selec the appropriate option to get a refund.

The above method is only if you cannot find the “Request refund” option. You will also have to enter the problem after selecting teh request refund option.

When done, click the submit button. Your refund request will be submitted at Amazon.

If a refund is initiated on the “Amazon package delivered to the wrong address” issue then you will receive a notification on the same. If for some reason, the above steps don’t work out for you then call Amazon customer support. Tell them that Amazon shipped to the wrong address ask them for a refund.

Common Issues With Amazon Delivery

Everyone knows Amazon provides one of the best e-commerce services. Most of the time, their delivery services are great and a few times some customers face issues. In many cases, the issues are pretty minor like delivery of different size products or a damaged product is delivered. There are a few other issues that a common user might face.

Sometimes the delivery get delayed. There could be plenty of reasons for this– high demand, transport or weather issues– but none of them any less frustrating to a customer.

Package getting lost is again a very rare circumtance that a few customer might have been through. In any cases, Amazon provides a refund in such cases.

Sometimes delivery instructions are ignored. This mistake more on the delivery personal rather than Amazon. After pandemic, some customers have strict delivery instructions.

You might also see a notification saying that the delivery failed. This could mean that there was no way to access your address, or the receiver, or the delivery cannot be done something blocking the path to delivery address.

These are a few such instances very Amazon customers are frustrated with product delivery. To be honest, in most of these scenarios there is no fault from Amazon or the delivery personnel.

Does Amazon Lose Packages? How Often Does That Happen?

Amazon packages get rarely lost, and most such cases have been happening in recent times. It could due to Covid-19 and pandemic or something entirely different. A few such cases have been reported by customers who claim that their packages are constantly getting lost. If you are facing such issues, and it has been more than 2-3 times then you should definitely talk to Amazon.

Most of the time, Amazon is not at fault but the local shipping contractor or the warehouse. In any case, customers should contact customer service and get things sorted out. Amazon also refunds for lost items, and the procedure for this is already provided in the previous sections.

Can You Return an Amazon Package If It’s Not Yours?

One fine day you found an Amazon package lying on your doorstep which you didn’t order, what should you do? Well, it depends entirely on you. The first thing you can do is check if you know the recipient of this package. In many cases, Amazon leaves packages on a neighbor’s doorstep if the person isn’t available. In that case, you can be a good neighbor and return the package.

If you do not know who the person is then you can keep the package for yourself. There is no crime in doing so, don’t trust me, trust the Federal Trade Commission. Otherwise, you can be a good citizen and contact Amazon to take back the package. And remember, you don’t have to pay a penny for that.

Wrapping Up

One thing you can be sure of is that if your Amazon shipped to the wrong address, you can still get the package back. So you do not have to worry if Amazon delivered to the wrong address. Keep constant track of it and contact customer support at Amazon to get help. Just read the article and you will understand everything.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What should I do If Amazon Delivered to the wrong address? The best thing to do is use their customer service line and explain then the issue to get the required help. Will I get Amazon lost package refund? Yes, Amazon pays refund for the lost package. What does it mean if Amazon says delivered but there is no package? It means Amazon delivered to the wrong address. Can you keep a package that’s not yours? Yes, you can keep the package that got delivered to you by Amazon or any other company.