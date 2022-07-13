Amazon is the largest e-commerce website providing services in various departments. It is found by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994. It is the most valued brand in the world now. Amazon has also influenced all the economical and cultural aspects of the world. Amazon has also introduced many services like prime membership which has many benefits in it.

Reading is one such thing that gives relief to the mind for all the people who enjoy it. It is educational and recreational at the same time. Ask a vivid reader about the books they want to read, there will a long list. To buy all those books is going to take them a lot of money. It is always a good option to rent things which can be used and returned. Books are one such option and taking books for rent is like reusing them and sharing our knowledge.

In this article, I am going to include everything you need to know about Amazon Book Rental services. So, if you are a passionate reader, complete this article till the end.

Before beginning to read this article take a look at Can You Rent Movies on Amazon Prime?

What is Amazon Book Rental in 2022?

Amazon offers several kinds of books for renting purposes on its official website. The service is under the “click, rent, save” name on amazon.com. This accommodates all the eligible books in it for the customers to take them on rent for cheaper prices compared to the original book price. This will save a lot of money for people who want to read a book. Customers can easily find a book on Amazon book rental by searching by its title, author name, or ISBN. This will allow them to get the book on rent for 30 days.

There is a lot of variety available on Amazon Book Rental and Amazon even offers several plans and offers for its customers under exclusive plans.

How Do You Rent Books to Amazon?

Amazon Book Rentals is easy to use and is very affordable when compared to buying books. Customers can get the books on rental for a minimum of 30 days from Amazon. All the books on Amazon with the option “rent” are eligible for this service. Customers can even read the foreword and brief summary of the book before renting them just like before buying them. Amazon even offers textbook rentals for students who want them for a semester. Customers can see all the details about renting, price, duration of the book rental, etc. on the product page of the book in the description.

Process of Renting a Book on Amazon

Below are the steps through which you can rent any book you need on Amazon.

Visit amazon.com Go to “Amazon Rental Store” on their official website. You will see a lot of options there. You can search for the book you need by entering its title, author name, or ISBN in the search bar on the rental page. Open the book you need and go through the description like the duration of renting the book. Select “Rent” (If you don’t see one then the book is not eligible for renting at that moment) Add the eligible and required book to your rental cart. Proceed to pay and rent.

Generally, Amazon will take 2 days to deliver your book to your address.

How Do You Return Books to Amazon?

Renting books on Amazon is just like purchasing them from Amazon but with a slight difference that is you have to return the book after the rental period. The period for which you want a book for rent can be selected based on your need. It can be 30, 60, or 90 days. Amazon even gives textbooks on rent for students for a semester.

Once you order the book for rent, Amazon delivers it to your house. And after the rental time, you have to ship the book to Amazon. You have to attach to the book package the printed label to get free shipping. If you haven’t completed reading the rented book in the given duration, you can also get a time extension from Amazon. Additionally, if you want to keep the book for yourself, the total rental fee you have paid will go into the original price of the book.

Take a closer look at how to return books to Amazon here, Amazon Return Policy on Books.

Which Type of Books Are Available for Rent on Amazon?

Amazon offers a range of books on its rental page for the customers who want to read them. It offers books on rent for 30, 60, or 90 days. Amazon also gives rentals on college/ university textbooks for students. Students can take the textbooks on rent for a semester. Amazon claims that textbooks are their main sources that are given for rent. But they also provide various other books on rent for the customers.

Among them are books for educational purposes, books of different genres, such as science, technology, mathematics, Literature, and other such books. You can easily search for a book on Amazon by its title, author, or ISBN in the search bar of the page.

Textbooks Rentals on Amazon

Amazon has always given primary importance to the rentals of textbooks on its website. Textbooks are given for rent for a whole semester to the students who are in need. Students may receive an old or totally new textbook when they rent one. If they want to keep the textbook for themselves after renting, all the money included for renting the book will go into the original price of the book. There are different kinds of textbooks on Amazon for rentals.

Amazon also introduced Prime students benefits for customers who want to get extra benefits from renting books. The Prime Student benefits include an extension of renting period, free shipping, etc. If the students receive a new book then they may get a CD if the book includes one, but Amazon does not guarantee those extra materials/ items while renting. But, the description of the book may include all those details for the students to check. Even the used books from Amazon will be delivered in good condition for the students to utilize them.

Pricing of the Books From Amazon Rentals

The cost of books that you want to take on rent from Amazon will depend on several factors including the book cost, title demand, condition of the book, duration of rent, etc. Usually, the rental cost of the book is approximately half of its original price. Taxes will be included in the price of the book while renting and is based on state laws. It is very beneficial for the students to rent textbooks at half of their price or sometimes even less than half of their price. This saves a lot of money which can be used in the future.

Additionally, Amazon has student prime benefits exclusively for its members. They get offers like 2-day delivery, free shipping, etc. which will reduce the price of the rent. The cost of the rental book generally includes return shipping also.

Ever wondered if you can send books to inmates? How to Send Books to Inmates From Amazon?

What Are the Acceptable Conditions for the Rental Books While Returned to Amazon?

Amazon may send you a new or old book when you order a rental book. Even the old books sent by Amazon will be in acceptable and good condition for the students/ customers. So, it is a minimum courtesy to give the rental books in the same condition to Amazon so that they can be used by other customers also when they rent them.

I am listing below some acceptable conditions by Amazon for books that are rented out.

No damage to the binding of the book.

No pages should be torn or missed out while returned to Amazon.

Amazon does not accept any bad smell from the book after returning.

No stains or any kind of damage caused by water.

The cover should have any scratches, torn edges, or damage.

The book should not have burnt pages or marks.

Process for Returning Rented Books at Amazon

Below are the steps to return the rented books to Amazon.

Log in to your Amazon account. Go to “Manage Your Rentals” Search the book title you want to return Select “Return Rental” under the book Get the pre-paid shipping label used for returns Print the return shipping label Attach this label to the package Drop the package at the courier services

Return shipping is actually free or included while renting the book initially, so you just have to print the return shipping label. There will be no extra charge for shipping. You can even extend the rental period before the expiry of the book rental on your account. The expiry is generally reminded by Amazon on your account and contact number.

Before ending this article also know How to Sell Textbooks on Amazon?

Final Word

Amazon offers services in book rentals from its e-commerce website. Its primary book service is for the students who rent textbooks for the semester length. It is cheaper and more affordable than purchasing textbooks. The cost of renting a textbook is less than half of the actual price of the textbook. All the books which are kept for rentals can be seen on their website with a tag that says “Rent”. You can even search for a particular book by searching by its title, ISBN, or author name in the search bar.

Textbooks can be taken on rent for 30, 60, or 90 days period. Finally, Students can also take books on rent for a whole semester as per their needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do I rent and return books to Amazon? You can rent them from their page by adding them to your rental cart by selecting the rent duration, etc. You can even return them by canceling the rentals on your account, printing and attaching the shipment label, and dropping it at the courier’s. Which type of books are available for rent on Amazon? There are various kinds of books available on Amazon book rentals. Textbooks and educational books from different departments are available. Can I rent textbooks on Amazon? Yes, You can rent textbooks on Amazon. Moreover, Amazon is providing books on rentals for the whole semester also. What is the price of renting books on Amazon? The rental cost of the book is approximately half of its original price. Taxes will be included in the price of the book while renting and is based on state laws.