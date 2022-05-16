Understanding and empathizing with the employees is the least support a company could do when an employee is in a grieving period during the death of a family member or a friend. Most of the companies have paid leaves under the Bereavement included in the company’s policies. Likewise, Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers providing its employees with bereavement under the benefit of paid leaves.

Amazon is providing this bereavement for both its part-time and full-time employees to grieve and emotionally stabilize themselves from a death in their family. Bereavement is practical, and the employee is not expected to give an explanation for their leave. However, they are supposed to submit documentation related to the death of their family member if the employee is asked to. This article is all about the things related to the Amazon bereavement policy. Know about the pay scale and all the laws associated with this policy.

What is Amazon’s Bereavement policy?

As of 2022, Amazon is granting 3 paid bereavement leaves to its employees under the Bereavement Leave Policy, New York. Amazon provides this leave for every worker who needs to grieve a death in the family. But Amazon only provides bereavement for immediate family members of the employee, like biological & adopted parents, biological & adopted children, Spouse or Partner, Grandparents, Foster children, legal guardians, and stepchildren. Only if they come under the immediate family members list, is this policy applicable.

How Much Time Off Do Employees Get When an Immediate Family Member Dies?

The Amazon bereavement policy grants 3 days of leave for the employees grieving their family member’s death. These 3 days comes under paid benefit for the employee. Amazon considers them as the financial support extended to their family members. However, Amazon is firm on its 3-day bereavement leave and does not accept requests of extending them. It may consider adding the travel days to the bereavement and extending the leave. If an extended leave is what the employee wants, then it may be requested with your concerned manager, and can get his approval. The employees may extend their leave by using their unused sick leaves.

Additionally, there is no minimum limit of bereavement leaves per employee in a year. If the employee has already used their bereavement once and there is another death in their family, they need not be hesitant to ask for another bereavement. There is no fixed rule for the number of bereavements in a year at Amazon. These are not carry forward leaves and cannot be extended to the following if kept unused.

In addition to the bereavement leaves, Amazon grants a paid leave for attending the funeral or obituary of any relative or friend other than the listed family members.

What Is the Wage Scale When an Employee Is on Amazon Leave?

The bereavement days come under the paid leave policy. They also have the same wage as any regular working day. The 3 days of leave granted by Amazon are considered paid leave and are paid the full day’s salary. Still, the extended period wouldn’t be considered under this benefit if the employee is using their previous unused leaves. And these are not considered mandatory leaves and cannot be compensated if not used.

This policy can be utilized by both full-time and part-time employees. The pay for the Part-time employees during the bereavement period is equal to their pay per day as a part-timer. Amazon does not state the same bereavement policies for the employees working under contract.

Can You Extend Your Bereavement Leave Beyond 3 Days?

Death is something that cannot be overcome in a short period of time. A fixed leave of 3 days may not be enough for an individual to grieve for their loved ones. Amazon does not offer to extend the bereavement leaves beyond 3 days, but it may consider the employee’s request. However, this extended period is considered unpaid leaves.

Can Amazon terminate you for UTF?

UTF means Unpaid Time Off. The extra days employees take to grieve are considered UTF and can only be granted by the store manager. Amazon holds the right to terminate your employment when an employee exceeds their UTF.

What Is the Law Behind Amazon’s Bereavement Policy?

Amazon grants its employees bereavement leaves entitled under the Bereavement Leave Policy: New York, the District of Columbia, and California. The law states that

Any covered employee can take up to 3 days’ leaves continuously for the death of their immediate family members, and these 3 days are considered working days and paid with their usual wage.

A covered employee can take 1 day of paid bereavement leave for attending the funeral or obituary of any relative or friend other than the listed family members.

the bereavement leave can be utilized within 2 weeks of the death in their family.

The employee may have to provide valid documentation for the bereavement leave. The employee has to provide information and proper notice should be provided before the leave or else the employer may not consider those as paid bereavement leaves.

Amazon Bereavement Policy Compared to Other Retailers

Every company has different rules for their employee’s bereavement policies.

The supermarket chain, Whole Foods, have different rules for different location of its stores. Whole foods markets in the United States do not grant any bereavement leaves for their employees. But this rule is different in Canada, where the employees of Whole Foods Market can utilize 3 days of paid bereavement leave for grieving a family member’s death.

This policy even changes for different states, the employees from the state of Oregon can use up to 2 weeks of unpaid bereavement leave.

The CVS pharmacy also grants 3 paid days for bereavement for their employees whole have passed their probation period. It even offers financial aid in the form of emergency travel expenses.

Walmart pays its employees up to 3 days for their bereavement leave. The extra leaves employees take may be paid under the consideration of the store manager/supervisor.

There are even companies where employers grant their employees bereavement leave for grieving the death of their pets. Amazon doesn’t provide such benefits for its employees. The companies that provide pet bereavements leaves are Kimpton Hotel, Mars Inc., and Pet co.

Conclusion

The time of grieving is tough for an individual, both physically and mentally. Most companies grant their employees paid leaves under the bereavement policy. It may vary for different companies and states. Amazon permits 3 paid leaves for its employees under this policy. Employees may have to submit proof of documentation like an obituary or death certificate of their family member in order to utilize the bereavement leaves. Even the state laws entitle the same, and Amazon follows the Unites states bereavement policy. The extra days are considered Unpaid Time Off. Amazon has a history of terminating its employees who exceeded their UTF.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

What is a bereavement leave? The leave is provided when a death happens in a close family and the employees need some period to grieve their loss. Generally, there is a paid leave of up to 3 days in the bereavement policy. Will Amazon fire me if I took 5 days of bereavement leave? It is unlikely that you will be fired for the leave, but Amazon may terminate your employment if you exceeded your UTF limit. How to extend my bereavement leave? You may have to talk to your manager and submit proof of the death in your family. Can I take bereavement leave for the death of my close friend? Amazon doesn’t grant bereavement leaves for close friends and pets. Its policy clearly states that bereavement leaves can be only utilized for the deaths of a close family member. However, you may use a single paid leave granted by Amazon for attending a funeral or obituary of relatives other than the people listed in its policy.