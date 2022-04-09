Amanda Bynes Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Family

Another day another story of how substance abuse destroys a celebrity’s career. There have been many television or movie actors who won the hearts of the audience with their stunning performances, but they also destroyed the empire that they built with their own hands because of their addiction to alcohol and drugs. Today’s post is going to be about a famous television actor who rose to success and went on to act in movies as well, but her addiction to substances almost destroyed her career.

Yes, today’s post is going to be about Amanda Bynes. She is well renowned for acting in popular shows like All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You. In this post, we will tell you about What is Amanda Bynes net worth? How much does Amanda Bynes make now? How old is Amanda Bynes? Also, What is Amanda Bynes worth?

What Is Amanda Bynes Net Worth?

The former child actor, Amanda Bynes net worth is estimated between $3 million to $6 million. Her income is generated from her acting roles, royalties, and ventures. She has also appeared in some movies as well, but her addiction and trouble with the law drained most of her fortune. Let us have a look at how much does Amanda Bynes make?

Name Amanda Bynes Net Worth $3-$6 million Birth 3rd April 1986, California Nationality American Age 36 years old Height 5Ft 7In Weight 55 kg Partner Paul Michael Profession Actress Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Amanda Bynes Make?

The Amanda Show star Amanda Bynes takes home an income of at least $500k to $600k every year. She receives a share from her show’s reruns and also gets a decent sum from her ventures as well. According to reports, she gets between $50k to $60k every month and gets around $10k to $12k per week. Have a look at what is Amanda Bynes worth?

What Is Amanda Bynes Worth?

There was a time when Amanda Bynes used to take home massive paychecks, which totaled $2million to $3 million every year. However, her involvement in legal troubles, appearances in courts, substance abuse, etc., all of these led to the downfall of Amanda’s mental health and as well as her career. Below is a detailed description of how Amanda Bynes lost her wealth.

How Did Amanda Bynes Lose Her Wealth?

Amanda Bynes’s career was at a peak in the years 2007 and 2008 when her annual income was reported as $2.5 million and $3 million respectively. However, things started going down in the year 2009, when Amanda started taking drugs at the age of just 16 years old. As per reports, she got addicted to marijuana and a substance used to cure people suffering from ADHD called “Adderall”. Soon she started showing the signs of mental disturbance and started to land in troubles including legal as well.

Amanda is booked for igniting a fire in a stranger’s driveway, driving under the influence of marijuana and alcohol, a few hit and run cases, and driving with a revoked license. Her actions worried her parents, and they started to intervene in her life. To Amanda’s parent’s shock, they found that she blew away a whopping sum of more than $1.2 million in just a year on unnecessary things. They also found that she is also taking out a hefty sum on an almost daily basis and once she took around $100k between June 3rd and 4th in 2014.

Reportedly, Amanda purchased some necklaces with the money only to give them away to unknown persons walking on the streets. Her parents also reported that her net value is at least $5.7 million, out of which $2.7 million is in real estate while the remaining amount is cash. Amanda parent’s also submitted a report, which stated that Amanda’s earnings in 2013-2014 were just around $145k, which were let out rent. They also stated that she also received some money from royalties as well.

Where Did Amanda Bynes Spend Her Money?

The problem with Amanda Bynes’s spending is that she was not only just buying expensive stuff, but also blowing a huge sum of her earnings on other things as well. Apart from giving away her necklaces to strangers, she also spends loads of cash on designer clothes which cost her thousands of dollars.

For instance, her Herve leger dress that the actress wore at MTV Awards in 2011, cost at least $1.2k, and she also owned a Dolce & Gabbana bag which cost $1k. In addition to this, she was also spending a large amount on cosmetic surgeries, and getting tattoos as well (which are quite expensive).

Somehow, Amanda got hooked to have colorful hair thus she started spending money on dyeing her hair and also purchasing colorful hair extensions. Not only this, but Amanda also landed herself in trouble with the law. She had numerous charges on her for driving with a suspended license, creating nuisance on the streets, driving under influence of drugs, and a few hit and run cases. As a result, Bynes had to appear in court from time to time costing her a fortune on fines and bails.

Apart from this, she was also hooked on drugs, which took massive checks out of her pocket. Furthermore, she also spent a huge amount of money on security (from paparazzi), rehab, in and out of the mental facility, revoking her conservatorship, and attorney charges. So you know now, how did she lose her wealth.

Amanda Bynes Real Estate and Car

Back in the year 2011, the actress bought a home in Calabasas, California for a hefty sum of $1.8 million. The house is reported to have 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The place is surrounded by a beautiful garden, and it also has a gigantic swimming pool as well. It also has a large hall, majestic kitchen, and spacious rooms. The house is stated to cover an area of more than 4,600 square feet, and the actress listed the property for rent in the year 2012, charging around $10k every month. This home became one of the few sources of income, during her financial crisis. It is said that her property is now worth more than $5 million. Amanda is also said to own a BMW X5 car which cost her around $95k.

Early Life

Amanda Bynes is the daughter of a dental assistant and a dentist. Her father Rick Bynes used to work as a dentist, while her mother Lynn Bynes was a dental assistant and as well as office manager. Amanda Bynes was born to Rick and Lynn Bynes on the 3rd of April 1986 in Thousand Oaks, California. Apart from Amanda, Rick and Lynn have two children a son named Tommy Bynes and a daughter named Jillian Bynes.

Career

Amanda Bynes began working on her acting career when she was just a child. She landed her first project in acting “Buncha Crunch” advertisement when she was just 7 years old. Then she began acting on stage in musical plays like Annie and The Sound of Music. She has also appeared in The Secret Garden and The Music Man. Call it fate or coincidence, that Amanda caught the eye of a show producer on Nickelodeon while she was attending a comedy camp.

The producer was impressed with Amanda Bynes and decided to cast her in the comedy program called “All That” in 1996. Amanda was part of “All That” till 2000, and during her time in All That, she also began making appearances on “Figure It Out”. Then in 1999, she got to present a comedy show in her name called “The Amanda Show” which not only earned her recognition among the audience but also opened doors for her to appear in movies as well. Amanda was just 13 years old when she got on board with “The Amanda Show” which ran till 2002.

Due to her performance in the show, Amanda received 4 Kids’ Choice Awards as well as many nominations. At the age of 17, Amanda got his first big-screen role as Kaylee in a movie called “Big Fat Liar”, which was a huge box office hit. Then in the year 2002, Amanda landed another role in a series called “What I Like About You” which took her fame to the next level.

Rise To Fame

In the years 2006 and 2007, Amanda was part of some hit movies like She’s the Man and Hairspray. Her performance in Hairspray was so good that she earned a Best Acting Award and a Guild Award and Grammy nomination. Then in 2007, her movie Sydney White was released which tanked at the box office, and in the following year, she appeared in Living Proof. Later in 2008, she started having troubles with her addictions and as a result, she dropped movies like Post Grad and Hall Pass. Amanda starred along with Emma Stone in the hit movie “Easy A” which was released in 2010, and in the same year, Amanda announced her retirement from acting.

Personal Life

The actress announced through her Instagram post that she has exchanged engagement rings with Paul Michael in the year 2020. Her parents applied to have authority over Amanda’s finances in court in the year 2013. At first, Amanda’s parents received temporary conservatorship over Amanda, but due to her trouble with substance abuse and law, the conservatorship was extended. Then in the year 2018, her parents received full authority over Amanda’s finances till 2020. Later in 2022, Amanda applied to end her conservatorship in February, her request was granted on the 22nd of last month.

Conclusion

Amanda Bynes had a promising career, where she could have become one of the top celebrities. However, her addiction to substance abuse and trouble with the law almost ended her career. Amanda isn’t the only one who got addicted to drugs and put her career and health in jeopardy, but it can also be seen in the case of Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears.

Though Britney’s career is not finished, she was under conservatorship under her parents. Coming to Lindsay Lohan, she too had early success like Amanda Bynes and claimed the ladder of success in just a short time but her habit of drugs and trouble with the law ended her career. Amanda Bynes has expressed her desire to return to acting in the year 2018, but she hasn’t appeared in any major program or movie so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Amanda Bynes net worth? A. Amanda Bynes net worth is stated as between $3 to $6 million. 2. How old is Amanda Bynes? A. Amanda Bynes is 36 years old. 3. Who is Amanda Bynes’s partner? A. Amanda is engaged to Paul Michael 4. How tall is Amanda Bynes? A. Amanda Bynes is 5Ft 7In tall.