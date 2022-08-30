The Hollywood actress, Alicia Silverstone started her journey in the entertainment business in the year 1992, and today she is one of the top actresses in the world. She started her career in Hollywood with the movie “The Crush”. Alicia Silverstone earned the title of “teen idol” for her appearance in the song “Cryin” by Aerosmith. Silverstone is most recognized for her work in movies and television shows like Clueless, Batman & Robin, Miss Match, etc. Aside from this, Alicia Silverstone has also ventured into writing books, and perhaps she is a mother that you can hardly find anywhere else. Alicia has authored 2 books namely, The Kind Diet (released in 2009) and The Kind Mama (released in 2014). Silverstone has shared some weird views on parenting in her book “The Kind Mama”, which even you will find a bit strange.

To know more about Alicia Silverstone’s weird parenting methods read this article till the end, and while you are at it, also check out Alicia Silverstone net worth, how old is Alicia Silverstone, Alicia Silverstone’s earnings and controversies, and how much does Alicia Silverstone make?

What Is Alicia Silverstone Worth?

The American actress and animal activist, Alicia Silverstone net worth is predicted to be around $20 million as of this writing. She has amassed her fortune from acting in movies and television shows. The actress is the recipient of the American Comedy Award for her role in Clueless. She also won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for her work in Clueless. Alicia Silverstone has also won a Genesis Award, Kids’ Choice Award (in 1996 and 1998), MTV Movie Award (1994 and 1996), National Board Review Award, Razzie Award, The Stinker Award (2000 and 1997), Young Holywood Award, and Yoga Award.

Not only this, but she has also earned nominations for prestigious awards like Young Artist Award, Satellite Award, Golden Globes, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Chicago Film Critics Association Award, Bravo Otto, and Daytime Emmy Awards. Below you can find details on how much does Alicia Silverstone make?

Name Alicia Silverstone Net Worth $20 million Birth October 4, 1976, San Francisco, USA Nationality American Age 45 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 57 kg Partner Christopher Jarecki (div-2018) Profession Actress Career 1992-Present

How Much Does Alicia Silverstone Make?

From all her acting works Alicia Silverstone manages to earn a whopping sum of $3.3 million every year. Aside from acting, she has ties in other fields such as writing and animal rights. As per reports, she receives plenty of cash for working with animal welfare organizations like PETA. Not only this, but Alicia Silverstone owns a production company called “First Kiss Productions” that has backed movies like Excess Baggage, Queen B, etc.

Alicia Silverstone gets an ample sum of cash as “royalties” for her work in previous movies and TV shows. Her monthly income is reported to be at least $275k. Alicia Silverstone is estimated to take home a little over $63.4k every week. Check out, Alicia Silverstone’s career earnings below.

Alicia Silverstone Career Earnings

The Hollywood actress earned worldwide acclaim after the release of the comedy film, Clueless. As per reports, this film was inspired by a novel titled “Emma”, which was published in 1815 and written by Jane Austen. Clueless was released in July 1995 with a budget of just $12 million, but it collected more than $56.6 million at the box office. The film went on to earn numerous accolades and even got the title of a cult movie. According to records, Alicia Silverstone was paid a sum of $250k for her role as “Cher Horowitz”.

Today, this movie is considered as best among all the “teen movies” that have been released until now. Thanks to the success of Clueless, Alicia Silverstone earned a huge contract of a whopping $10 million from Sony for doing 3 movies. Silverstone played the character of a teenager, who longs for attention from her father in Excess Baggage. However, she opts for a foul plot of pretending to get kidnapped, but coincidentally she gets abducted for real by a thief. Excess Baggage was made with a budget of $20 million and was released in August 1997. The film managed to collect only $14.5 million at the box office and Alicia Silverstone was reportedly paid a whopping $5 million to play the role of Emily Hope in the film.

Other Movies and Deal with Columbia Tristar

Two months before the release of Excess Baggage, Alicia Silverstone was seen in another movie. She was seen as Batgirl in the DC superhero movie, Batman and Robin which also starred George Clooney (as Batman), Chris O’Donnell (as Robin), Uma Thurman (as Poison Ivy), and Arnold Schwarzenegger (as Mr. Freeze). The film got bombed at the box office managing to collect only $238.2 million against a budget of $160 million.

According to reports, Alicia Silverstone was paid a sum of $1.5 million to play the role of Batgirl in this film. Later in the year 1997, Alicia Silverstone signed an agreement with Columbia Tristar worth between $8 million to $10 million. In addition to this, she added the clause to the contract that her production company “First Kiss Productions” would get a first-look deal for 3 years. Below are the details on how does Alicia Silverstone spend her money?

How Does Alicia Silverstone Spend Her Money?

I might have not stressed enough the fact that Alicia Silverstone is an animal welfare activist. Not only this, but she is also a vegan and strongly believes that adopting a vegan lifestyle would save us from any illness or diseases. Alicia Silverstone is so true to her beliefs that she lives in a house that is eco-friendly. According to reports, she purchased her house back in the year 1997 in Los Angeles, California. The eco-friendly abode of Alicia Silverstone features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and it sits on an area of 2,400 square feet. Her residency has many more features like an organic vegetable garden, solar panels, etc. According to reports, the actress paid a sum of $597k for the house.

Alicia Silverstone Cars

The actress is also a huge fan of cars. She is reportedly the owner of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class car, which is said to be worth over $56k. Also, she owns a Jeep Cherokee and the cost of this ride is somewhere between $30k to 455k. Alicia Silverstone also purchased a Honda Civic and the price of this car is estimated between $20k to $30k. The actress is also the keeper of a Toyota Prius car worth at least $25k.

Accessories and Hobbies

Silverstone has spent a great deal of her money on accessories that are also eco-friendly. It is sad that she owns a large variety of shoes. And yes, all the products even accessories that she buys are cruelty-free. Alicia Silverstone is said to own products from brands like Beyond Skin, Zara, etc. that sell quality products and are also cruelty-free. Aside from spending thousands of dollars on shoes, Alicia Silverstone also prefers to purchase used clothes now and then.

When asked the reason behind purchasing used clothes she replied “I prefer vintage clothes, so you’re not encouraging excessive production or manufacturing”. There are also reports, that Alicia Silverstone likes to spend her money on jewelry. However, she prefers to buy simple gold chains and bracelets rather than expensive diamond necklaces or other stuff. Apart from all of these, Alicia Silverstone likes to spend her money to save man’s best friend i.e, dogs. Given that she is an animal welfare activist, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

Business Ventures

The Clueless actress (I Am talking about her movie) established a production company called “First Kiss Productions” (about which you have already read). Aside from this, she also started a business venture called “Eco Tools”. In case you are wondering, Eco Tools is a company that is concerned with selling home appliances, accessories, and beauty products that are made in cruelty-free processes. Also, Alicia Silverstone started a vitamin supplements company called “Mykind Organics” that are 100% vegan.

Apart from this, Alicia Silverstone also ventured into writing books. Her first book titled “The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet” was released in the year 2009. This book guides its reader on the most efficient ways to reduce fat and lead a healthy life. Not only this. but the book also urges its readers to adapt to a vegan lifestyle that not only makes a person healthy but also reduces animal cruelty. Her book went on to become the top seller on New York Times list. Then in the year 2014, she released another book titled “The Kind Mama”, where she narrates her experience through motherhood and parenting.

Alicia Silverstone Controversies

There have been many occasions where Alicia Silverstone made headlines. Back in the year 2012, Silverstone sparked controversy when she posted a video on social media. In the video, Alicia Silverstone can be seen feeding her son, Bear. Now I know there’s nothing wrong with a mother feeding her baby, but the weird thing is that Alicia was feeding the food from her mouth.

She also made headlines when she revealed that she sleeps with her son, who is now 11 years old. This statement of Alicia Silverstone was met with mixed reactions from the public. Apart from this, she also stated that a vegan diet can eliminate miscarriages and also keep medical bills low.

Alicia Silverstone Personal Life

Alicia Silverstone met her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki around 1997. Both took an instant liking to each other and started dating. Then in June 2005, Christopher and Alicia tied the knot and in May 2011, the pair welcomed their son, Bear. A few years later, both Alicia and Christopher went their separate ways in November 2018.

Conclusion

Alicia Silverstone is a great actress and on top of this a greater human who has soft spots towards animals. She is an accomplished entrepreneur as well as an author. However, Alicia Silverstone has often found herself in controversies for having weird views on parenting and standing against vaccines. She has been seen in 3 movies i.e, Last Survivors (as Henrietta), The Requin (as Jaelyn), and Senior Year (as Deanna Russo), and all these movies were released this year. She is going to be seen in two upcoming movies namely, Reptile and Tunnels. However, her role in these movies isn’t defined.

Frequently Asked Questions About Alicia Silverstone

1. What is Alicia Silverstone worth? A. The actress, Alicia Silverstone net worth is reported to be at least $20 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Alicia Silverstone? A. The Clueless fame, Alicia Silverstone’s age is 45 years. 3. How many children does Alicia Silverstone have? A. Alicia Silverstone is the mother of a son, named Bear, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki. Bear was born in May 2011. 4. How tall is Alicia Silverstone? A. Alicia Silverstone’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 5 inches.