If the picture of the above person looks familiar to you, then you might have seen him doing “The Carlton Dance” in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Or you might have seen him playing the character of Alfonso Spears in the American sitcom, Silver Spoons. You might have also seen him pulling off the role of Maxwell Stanton in the comedy show, In the House. He has succeeded Tom Bergeron as the presenter of the famous video clip TV series, America’s Funniest Home Videos. The personality that I Am talking about is Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, who is popular as “Alfonso Ribeiro” across the world. Aside from this, Alfonso Ribeiro also generated buzz in the public for his role as the host of game shows like Catch 21, Spell-Megeddon, and Dance 360.

In the later section of this article you will find more interesting topics such as Alfonso Ribeiro net worth, how old is Alfonso Ribeiro, Alfonso Ribeiro’s earnings, and how much does Alfonso Ribeiro make?

What Is Alfonso Ribeiro Worth?

According to our reports, the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Alfonso Ribeiro net worth is reckoned to be $4 million (give or take) as of this writing. He has earned a majority stake of his wealth from his acting career in television shows. Aside from this, he has also earned plenty of money from hosting shows as well. The talented entertainer has been awarded the NAACP Awards in the years 1996 and 1998 for his roles in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “In the House”.

Alfonso Ribeiro earned both NAACP Awards in the “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” category. Apart from this, he has also been nominated for NCLR Bravo Award, Young Artist Awards, BET Comedy Awards, and Daytime Emmy Awards more than once. See, how much does Alfonso Ribeiro make? in the next section.

Name Alfonso Ribeiro Net Worth $4 million Birth 21 September 1971, NYC, USA Nationality American Age 50 years Height 5ft 5in Weight 68 kg Partner Angela Unkrich Profession Actor, Host Career 1980-Present

How Much Does Alfonso Ribeiro Make?

Alfonso Ribeiro is no doubt a man of many talents. He is a movie actor, director, and popular face on television. His various works in the entertainment industry bring more than $1.17 million every year into his pockets. His other notable sources of income include the payments received for endorsements and the profits earned through Alfonso Ribeiro’s merchandise. In addition to this, Alfonso Ribeiro also receives plenty of money as “royalties” for his previous movies and television shows.

You should also know that apart from acting in famous television shows, Alfonso Ribeiro has also presented renowned TV programs like America’s Funniest Home Videos, Catch 21, etc. From all his works, Alfonso Ribeiro manages to earn at least $100k every month. As per reports, Alfonso Ribeiro’s weekly income is recorded at $22.4k. Check out Alfonso Ribeiro’s earnings given below.

Alfonso Ribeiro Earnings

When an actor becomes a part of a TV show and the character he/she plays becomes a fan favorite, most of us tend to think that they are paid handsomely for their roles. Well, the thing is, sometimes it is true, and sometimes it is not. Take the example of Jonathan Taylor Thomas who earned fame as “Randy Taylor” in Home Improvement. However, he was paid only around $8k per episode. If you want to know more about Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who also voiced Young Simba in The Lion King (1994), then make sure to check it out as well.

Now coming back to the topic at hand, Alfonso Ribeiro also didn’t make much money from his shows, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Silver Spoons, In the House, etc. The American actor, Alfonso Ribeiro joined the cast of Silver Spoon in season three i.e, in 1984. In this show, he played the character of Alfonso Spears and continued to play the character till the show concluded i.e, till May 1987. Alfonso Ribeiro has reportedly received a sum of $225k for appearing in 72 episodes of Silver Spoons, which is around $3.5k per episode.

Alfonso Ribeiro’s “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” and Other Earnings

This show served as the starting step for Will Smith to become one of the top Hollywood actors in the world. The show tells the story of Will Smith’s character who is also named Will Smith, who relocates to his uncle’s house (due to his mother’s persistence) after he (Will) gets into a fight with a local gang. In this show, Alfonso Ribeiro played the role of Will Smith’s cousin, Carlton Banks. Alfonso Ribeiro appeared in 148 episodes, and reportedly he made only $3.5 million. The show ran for 6 seasons with seasons 1 and 5 consisting of 25 episodes each. While seasons 2, 3, and 6 consists of 24 episodes, and season 4 has 26 episodes. If we calculate, Alfonso Ribeiro on average received a stipend of $25k for an episode.

Aside from this, Alfonso Ribeiro started serving as the new presenter of America’s Funniest Home Videos (AFV) from season 26. Before, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Bergeron used to present the show. He hosted AFV from 2001 to 2015 and after his resignation, Alfonso Ribeiro took his place. Alfonso Ribeiro so far has successfully presented 7 seasons, and he is going to return as the host for AFV’s 33rd season (8th season for Alfonso Ribeiro). According to reports, Alfonso Ribeiro receives a whopping $150k per episode. Each season of American’s Funniest Home Video (after Alfonso took over as the host) consists of 22 episodes. so, if we add the figures, Alfonso Ribeiro reportedly makes $3.3 million per season.

Alfonso Ribeiro Real Estate

What’s the point of having millions of dollars in your pockets if you don’t spend it on yourself? Apparently, Alfonso Ribeiro seems to understand this and has spent thousands of dollars on real estate properties. He is said to be the owner of a 7,500 square feet abode, which is located in Granada Hills, California. This amazing house of Alfonso Ribeiro features a large in-front swimming pool and the abode is surrounded by charming trees. It is reported that the house has 8 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It also has an outdoor kitchen and a guest house that occupies 1,500 square feet of space. Reportedly, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor paid a whopping $1.94 million for it in the year 2015.

Before acquiring this amazing property, Alfonso Ribeiro used to reside in an impressive mansion in the Toluca Lake area, Los Angeles, California. The actor reportedly bought the place in 2004 for a whopping $729k. Later in 2015, Alfonso Ribeiro decided to give away the property and thus listed it on market for a massive $1.45 million. Eventually, he found a bidder who gave him $1.5 million instead of $1.45 million.

Alfonso Ribeiro Lawsuit Against Epic Games

Back in the year 2018, Alfonso Ribeiro filed a case against the famous video game company called “Epic Games” for including his “The Carlton Dance” in the world-renowned game “Fortnite”. The actor stated that the company didn’t get his consent to include his dance moves in Fortnite. Ribeiro went on to add that the players have to spend money to unlock his dancing moves in the game, which in return generates profits for the developers. Alfonso Ribeiro demanded fair compensation for using his dance moves in the game without consent and also put an end to the use of it anymore.

Apparently, Alfonso Ribeiro was not the only one who filed a case against the video game company, other renowned celebrities such as Russell Horning (Backpack Kid) and 2 Milly (rapper) for including their signature moves in the game as well. However, the U.S. Copyright Office dismissed Alfonso Ribeiro’s demand and case in January 2019. Eventually, the actor dropped the case a few months later i.e, in March 2019.

Alfonso Ribeiro Early Life

The American actor, Alfonso Ribeiro was born to Michael Ribeiro and his wife, Joy Ribeiro on the 21st of September 1971 in New York City, New York, United States. Alfonso Ribeiro’s journey in the entertainment industry began when he was just a child of 8 years. He was featured in the musical titled “The Tap Dance Kid” in the year 1983, which earned him an Outer Critics Circle Award. After this, Alfonso Ribeiro went on to team up with the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson in a Pepsi commercial in 1984. Later in 1984, Alfonso Ribeiro got cast as “Alfonso Spears” in Silver Spoons, and thus, his career began.

Alfonso Ribeiro Personal Life

Alfonso Ribeiro has been married twice. His first marriage was to a woman named, Robin Stapler. The pair got married in January 2002 and later in the same year in October welcomed a daughter named, Sienna. Later in August 2006, Alfonso Ribeiro and Robin Stapler ended their union and went their separate ways. After this, Alfonso Ribeiro started seeing Angela Unkrich, who is a writer.

The duo exchanged engagement rings in August 2012 and three months later walked down the aisle. Then in the following year, Angela gave birth to a son named, Alfonso Ribeiro Jr. In 2015, the couple welcomed their second child (Alfonso Ribeiro’s 3rd) named, Anders Reyn Ribeiro. Angela gave birth to Ava Sue Ribeiro in May 2019.

Conclusion

There aren’t many who can keep up appearances in the entertainment industry after the show that made them popular comes to an end. Surprisingly, Alfonso Ribeiro has been part of not 1 but 3 famous television shows. Even after the show’s conclusion, Alfonso Ribeiro managed to find employment as the host of one of the most watched shows in America i.e, America’s Funniest Home Videos. Alfonso Ribeiro is going to make a comeback on the television screen with the upcoming season of AFV, which will air around October this year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Alfonso Ribeiro

1. What is Alfonso Ribeiro worth? A. The American actor turned TV host, Alfonso Ribeiro net worth is estimated at around $4 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Alfonso Ribeiro? A. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor, Alfonso Ribeiro is currently 50 years old. 3. How many kids does the actor, Alfonso Ribeiro have? A. Alfonso Ribeiro is the father of 4 kids. He fathered a daughter named Sienna with his former wife, Robin Stapler. Ribeiro has 3 children with his current wife, Angela Unkrich. 4. How tall is the Carlton Banks actor, Alfonso Ribeiro? A. Alfonso Ribeiro’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 5 inches.