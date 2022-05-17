Alex Trebek Net Worth: Age, Assets, Earnings, Biography, Family

Alex Trebek was a Canada-born television personality and game show host from America. While he is mostly remembered for presenting the ever popular game show called “Jeopardy”, Trebek has been a part of countless such shows as a host. His pleasant on screen personality, incredible hosting talent, and superior ability to connect and interact with the contestants had made him one of the best television hosts of the time. In addition to that, he also earned over 30 Emmy nominations in the category of Outstanding game show host. Sadly, Trebek lost his life in November 2020 after a year long battle against pancreatic cancer. So what was Alex Trebek net worth at the time of his demise?

Trebek earned a sizeable fortune through his hosting career that spanned over 5 decades. At the time of his passing, his estimated net worth was $75 million making him one of the richest television hosts of the time. It may come as a surprise to many of you seeing this figure. But the truth is, while he helped the contestants earn thousands of dollars through the games, he himself also earned in millions running these shows.

This posting is intended to give you more interesting facts about this legendary television host, his personal and professional life, how much does Alex Trebek make and more.

Alex worked on a number of game shows. It would be fair to say that he had dedicated his entire career to this domain and in return amassed a massive fortune. Now that you already know what is Alex Trebek worth, let’s move on to see how much does Alex Trebek make or has made from his illustrious career.

While Alex has been a panelist in several shows and hosted numerous games, it is “Jeopardy” that takes away the maximum credit of what is Alex Trebek worth today. The host received an annual salary of $18 million from this show alone. The show reportedly taped 46 days each year from 1984 to 2020. Alex recorded 5 episodes in a single day. This breaks down to around $391,000 per work day of the show which means he made $78,000 for a single episode. Pretty impressive right? Also, the show ran for 38 seasons of which Alex had been a part of 36 seasons. At more than 8000 episodes with him as a host, you can only imagine the amount of boost this show had given to Alex Trebek net worth.

Now, aside from “Jeopardy”, Trebek also raked in impressive amount of fortune from all the other game shows where he either served as a host, as a panelist or was a participant himself. He has made guest appearances in several films and television shows where he likely pocketed a lot of cash. He also won the round-robin competition in “Card Sharks” aired by NBC in 1980. The show was intended for charity and went on for 1 full week. Trebek competed against several other game show hosts like Bill Cullen, Allen Ludden, Jack Clark, Wink Martindale, and Gene Rayburn.

So now that you have a fair idea of how Alex Trebek build his bank balance, let’s delve into his early life and later his professional journey.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name George Alexander Trebek Celebrated Name Alex Trebek Date of Birth July 22, 1940 Age 80 years (at the time of passing) Place of Birth Sudbury in Ontario, Canada Date of Death November 8, 2020 Parents Father: George Edward Trebek

Mother: Lucille Marie Lagacé Spouse Jean Currivan (m.1990)

Elaine Callei (m. 1974 to 1981) Children One son - Mathew Trebek

One daughter - Emily Trebek) Net Worth $75 million

Alex Trebek was born on the 22nd of July, 1940 in a city called Sudbury in Ontario, Canada. He is the son of George Edward Trebek and Lucille Marie Lagacé. While his father an immigrant from Ukraine, who worked as a cook in a hotel in Ontario, his mother was a Canada based French. Trebek therefore grew up in a bicultural family learning both English and French.

Trebek went to Jesuit school for his elementary education and later graduated from Sudbury High School (or, Sudbury Secondary School). As a child, the television host was a bit rebellious by nature. He reportedly quit military school after he was asked to trim his hair. After completing his schooling, he enrolled himself at University of Ottawa in order to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy. He obtained his degree in 1961.

While at the University, Alex became more interested in public speaking and therefore became an active part of the English Debating Society. He always had interest in broadcasting and media and so wanted to take that up as a career. However, his first job wasn’t really into television or news. Trebek first worked as a bellboy when he was 13, in the hotel where his father worked. After completing his graduation he got into broadcasting during his early career days.

Career and Awards

Early Career

Right after completing his Bachelor’s, Alex Trebek joined CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) and started his broadcasting career. During his initial days, he worked as a substitute for the broadcasters/ presenters and filled in for all types of roles. He then gradually became a reporter and the national news reader for CBC’s radio and television division responsible for covering a wide variety of events.

Start of the Hosting Career

Trebek did pretty well in the broadcasting field but despite that, he soon switched to a hosting role. The very first show that he anchored was in 1963, a Canadian Music reality show called “Music Hop”. He took up a few other different shows like a school level quiz competition “Reach for the Top”, “classical music”, and others until 1969. Trebek then landed on his very first game show in 1969 called “Strategy”. In 1973, he grabbed a major game show project for NBC, “The Wizard of Odds” for which he relocated to the United States.

Between 1970s to 1980s, Alex conducted other game shows for NBC like “High Rollers”, “The $128,000 Question” including one of the CBS shows “Double Dare”. During this time he also took up a short game series in NBC called “Battlestars” which went for just about six months. He was a part of “Pitfall” but unfortunately the production company for this show went bankrupt and the TV host ended up with no pay check at all for this.

Career with Jeopardy

After anchoring a number of games series, Trebek finally landed on “Jeopardy” that took his career to the next level. He first filmed a couple of episodes of the game show in collaboration with Merv Griffin, the television host and media magnate. The show revived and he started continuing to host it from 1984. This was the most significant project of his career that went for the longest period of time. “Jeopardy” became a huge hit among the viewers. It not only expanded Alex’s fan base but also made a massive impact on Alex Trebek net worth.

Trebek won numerous awards, including 33 Emmy Awards breaking all the previous records. In addition to that, the beloved host also reached a couple of other milestones presenting this show. In 2014, he made it to the Guinness Book of World Record for hosting maximum number of gameshow episodes hosted by a single presenter. He had hit 6,829 episodes by then. Of course, he continued to host “Jeopardy” after that until 2020 with several more episodes added to the recorded number.

Along with that, Alex earned a name as the ‘only’ person hosting 3 different game shows at one time. Along with “Jeopardy”, the other two were “To Tell the Truth” and “Classic Concentration”. As for the game show, Jeopardy made it to TV guide’s list ranking at #45 out of 60 best TV shows in American television.

Other Media Ventures

In addition to being a mainstream game show presenter, Alex Trebek was also involved in some of the other television projects. He made appearances in “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, “X-Files”, “The Colbert Report” among others.

Personal Life

In 1974, Alex tied the knot with Elaine Callei, a businessperson by profession. Their marriage, however, didn’t work out and they separated in 1981. The couple did not have any children together. In 1990, He married Jean Currivan, who was a real estate project manager. Jean and Alex have two daughters together. In 1998, Alex became the Citizen of the United States.

Alex not only earned a huge fortune from his highly successful television career, but was also a philanthropist. He made sizable donations to various entities in the form of charity. In 1998, he donated 74 acres of Hollywood Hills property to Santa Monica Conservancy. Apart from that, Alex had contributed a sum $7.5 million to University of Ottawa of which $5 million went to Alex Trebek Forum for Dialogue in 2016.

The television host was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 which was already at stage IV. He underwent treatment successfully for more than a year. But sadly, in November 8, 2020, at his 80 years of age, he passed away fight the disease.

Assets

Trebek has built an impressive real estate portfolio which also contributed to his overall net worth. His primary home was a massive mason sitting on 10,000 sq. ft. area in Studio City, California. The late television host had reportedly bought this for property for $2.15 million in 1991. After him, his wife put this property out in the market for $7 million in January 2022. His daughter who is a real estate agent by profession was managing the listing.

During the 90s, Alex took in a 724-acre horse ranch in Creston, California paying around $4.1 million. In 2005, he reportedly sold this piece of property for $10 million. In addition to that, Trebek also owned 30-acre lake home in Nacimiento which he sold for around the same price of $1.4 million within a few months of purchase.

Summing Up

So this was all about the legendary television personality, Alex Trebek. For people, Alex was not a just a television host but a champion of learning. His outstanding career that circled mainly around the game shows got him millions making him one of the richest hosts of his time. Trebek’s charming personality and amazing ability as a host won him fans of various age groups. Although, the “Jeopardy” star host is not there among us, he will continue to remain in the hearts of the viewers and will always be remembered for his contributions and achievements in the entertainment world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Alex Trebek worth? Alex Trebek’s net worth at the time of his passing was reportedly $75 million. He had earned this wealth mainly from his career as a game show host. In addition to that, he also made some impressive profits from his real estate dealings and other media projects. How old is Alex Trebek? Trebek was born on July 22, 1940. He was 80 years old in 2020 at the time of his death. Who is Alex’s wife? Alex Trebek’s widow is Jean Currivan who he married in 1990. He and his ex-wife Elaine Callei, got divorced in 1981. Where did Alex live? The late game show host used to live in the massive 10,000 sq. ft. mansion in Studio City, California. His family later listed this house for sale.