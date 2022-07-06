Alex Jones Net Worth: Career, Awards, Biography, Earnings, Assets, Cars

Alex Jones is a well-known radio broadcaster and author from America. He first came in the public eye during the beginning of his career for presenting “The Final Edition” on radio. But eventually, he became infamous for his far-right political extremism and is identified broadly as a ‘conspiracy theorizer’. Many might take this differently, but for Alex Jones, he has welcomed this title to his benefit. As a radio host, he is best recognized for his show “The Alex Jones Show” which is backed by Genesis Communications Network. It is syndicated nationally with its place of origin being Austin, Texas. Even though, Jones has created a lot of stir among the audience with his highly controversial political opinions, many are curious about Alex Jones net worth because of his crazily growing popularity.

As of 2022, Alex Jones’s worth stands between $5 and $10 million. Of late, the radio host has been shelling millions of dollars paying his legal bills from losing the defamation lawsuits that different parties have been filing against him for spreading ‘false news’ about Sandy Hook shooting cases. Not only this, but he has encountered numerous legal suits on his extremist opinion on various other issues. Despite that, he has heaped a surprisingly large fan following, especially those who are also firm believers of Jones’ political ideology.

If you want to take a dive into this high high-profile radio host’s life, the keep reading. This article will give you more on how much does Alex Jones make, his various sources of earning, how old is Alex Jones and other details.

Alex Jones Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Controversies Assets and Personal Life

What is Alex Jones Worth

Jones has accrued a hefty fortune from various ventures especially from his radio shows and the news website called “InfoWars.com” that he founded. But as much as he has generated profits, Jones has also lost a massive amount of his wealth spending on the legal battles, compensation and settlement charges for the cases he entangled himself in. That said, the radio host stepped into 2022 with many lawsuits into his account and landing on Alex Jones net worth of $5 to $10 million.

How Much Does Alex Jones Make

When it comes to the annual income of Jones, some sources have evaluated it to be between $450,000 to $500,000 annually in the recent days. Some of the major sources of income for the host are his Genesis Communications Network syndicated talk show “The Alex Jones Show”, the merchandize sales through the news websites he founded, infowars.com and PrisonPlanet.com. Jones also has his own Youtube channel that has racked up numerous followers. In addition to that, Alex also has quite a knack to entertain people through acting skills and film production.

Radio Show

Given that his main profession has been an RJ, Jones has made a lot of money from hosting the “The Alex Jones Show”. The nationally syndicated show ran in more the 85 radio stations around the country. He has accumulated millions of audiences who are the supporter of his political theory of conspiracy. He started making thousands of dollars by selling advertisements on his show and launched T-shirts, books, video clips through DVDs etc. At one point, in 2010, the radio stacked up 2 million viewers listening to him every week. On gaining a massive success on his talk show, Alex Jones decided to expand his talent to other ventures which gave birth to Infowars.

Earnings From Infowars.com

An extended version of the merchandize sold from his talk show, Jones’ website “infowars.com” proved to be an extremely profitable business for him. Beginning in the early 20s as a host, he had built his own media empire by 2013. It is said that at its highest point of success, the website alone generated a revenue of $20 million a year adding significantly to Alex Jones net worth. He pulled in as high as $165 million within a short span of three years starting 2015 from the website (before declaring bankruptcy of course). Various reputed sources state that he piled all these cash by pleading his supporters to help him stay financially secured.

Now, while this is originally a news website which earned from the subscriptions, sale of DVDs etc., Jones expanded it even further. Infowars started running an online store to sell various products like uncertain health supplements like Life Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver, Infowars Life Super Male Vitality, Infowars Life Brain Force Plus etc. It also sold survivalist items like bulletproof vests, Life Liver Shield, toothpaste, and several other merchandise. A report revealed that he has been able to stack up so many listeners that the merchandise sold off from the shelves in no time. But following the lawsuit filed against him by a parent of the victims of Sandy Hook incident, his bank balance took a major hit on losing the case.

Jones engaged a specific amount of time promoting the products from Infowars on his radio show. He even false-claimed during the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic that some of his products could help cure the virus. It was then that the FDA came forward and warned him to stop selling his products or the government could impose a fine on him.

Earnings From His Documentaries and Other Ventures

Alex Jones has not just proved himself to be a high-profile broadcast host but has also shown the world his success as a filmmaker. He has released close to 20 films and short films that has likely helped him pull in a hefty pay check to add to Alex Jones net worth. He also released a couple of books, “9-11: Descent Into Tyranny” and “The Answer to 1984 Is 1776” in 2002 and 2008 respectively. Considering the radio host’s incredibly high fan following, he would have earned a sizable amount of wealth in the form of book royalties.

As we come to the end of Alex’s financial details, you know what is Alex Jones worth and the various sources of earnings he has had. Here’s a quick biography of the radio host that follows.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Alexander Emerick Jones Popular Name Alexander Jones Date of Birth 11 February, 1974 Age 47 years Place of Birth Dallas, Texas Parents Mother: Carol Jones

Father: David Jones Spouse Kelly Rebecca Nichols (m. 2007 - 2015)

Erika Wulff Jones (m. 2017) Children Three. Names Unknown Net Worth $5 million Profession Radio Show Host, Conspiracy Theorist

How old is Alex Jones? Alexander Emerick Jones was born on the 11th of February, 1974 in Dallas, Texas. As of 2022, he is 48 years old. He is the son of Carol Jones and David Jones and is of Irish, German and English-American ethnicity. He initially grew up in the suburban area of Rockwell but later relocated to Austin where he spent most of his childhood years. David was a dentist by profession while Carol was a stay-at-home mother. As a child, Alex reportedly had a very monotonous life although there isn’t much information on this aspect. He loved to play football from a very young age and was a pat of his school’s team.

The radio host studied in Anderson High School located in Austin and graduated from there in 1993. During this time, he would often land himself in clashes with the students and even the Rockwell Police. He then enrolled himself to the Austin Community College but after attending for a while he dropped out in the middle. During his college days, Jones used to read a lot and one of the books that inspired him in a big way was “None Dare Call It Conspiracy” written by Journalist Gary Allen.

Career

Alex stepped into the professional world by joining a cable channel in Austin in its public access television program that had live call-in. He learnt a lot from here and garnered much of his idiosyncratic style from here. He then transitioned to radio in the year 1996. Jones began his radio career by becoming the host for the show “The Final Edition” on in 98.9 FM’s “KJFK”. Taking the privilege of being the show’s host, he would not hesitate expressing his thought on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and US government’s involvement in it. Allen welcomed many guests on the show of which Ron Paul was the frequent one. He garnered many supporters who called him to give additional information on the subject.

Allen Jones won the 1999 poll and became the “Best Austin Talk Show Host” alongside Shannon Burke. Alex was so involved with the aforementioned subject that he didn’t want to move to other topics. His controversial opinion made it challenging for the station to find sponsors which was affecting their earnings which led to firing of Allen. During his tenure in this radio station, he explored many different controversial topics.

That same year, after his termination, Allen purchased ISDN line and launched his own radio show from home. He also founded Infowars that year and eventually launched different merchandize for sale. Thanks to his staggering number of following, this website enjoyed more than 10 million visitors every month. Another notable website credits to his name is “prisonplanet.com”.

By 2001, his show started getting broadcasted in close to 100 radio stations which gained him massive popularity. The “Alex Jones Show” became such a hit that it started enjoying 2 million audiences every week.

Other Ventures

Meanwhile, Allen released his very first documentary titled “America: Destroyed by Design” in 1998. He then went on to give his audience more than 20 such short films on various subjects. Jones also penned down a couple of books which got published in 2002 and 2008.

Jones made a cameo appearance in 2001 in an animated drama film titled “Waking Life”. In 2008, he further starred in film titled “A Scanner Darkly” alongside Robert Downey Jr., Keanu Reeves, and Winona Ryder. Some filmmakers also made movies like “New World Order”, “The Fall of America and the Western World” among others which were based on Jones’ propositions.

Controversies

Allen Jones has a reputation of having highly controversial thoughts on various socio-political incidents and scenarios that occurred in the United States. His comments Oklahoma City bombing, 9/11, white genocide and especially, Sandy Hook created a huge stir among the public landing him to face lawsuits from the victim’s families. Beginning 2018, various social media and other online platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Apple, Vimeo, Spotify, Pinterest, LinkedIn and others removed his hateful and controversial contents from their page and some of them even banned his account and channels.

Personal Life And Assets

Alex Jones tied the knot with Kelly Rebecca Nichols in 2007 and welcomed three children together. The couple remained together till 2015 after which they separated. Kelly requested the court to give her the sole custody of their children following her husband’s unexpectedly weird behavior. She expressed worry and well being of her children stating that his behavior was unstable. Despite his attorney’s efforts to explain that he was only ‘practicing for a character’, which failed to convince the judge. Kelly got the full custody of the children while Alex holds the right to visit them. In 2017, he tied the knot with Erika Wulff Jones and is reportedly married till now.

Jones also had to spend about 4 hours behind the bars in Texas on drunken-drive charges. He was soon released on recognizance.

As for the assets, Jones owns a luxurious mansion in Austin’s gated community. The property reportedly holds a value of $2 to $2.5 million.

Summing Up

Alex Jones rose to fame mainly through his most talked about radio show “The Alex Jones Talk Show”. He has amassed millions of followers over the years and has been an influential figure. But his spreading influence on his listeners might have a negative impact in several different ways. In fact, according to a few reliable sources, some of his fans who watched his show or short films have involved themselves in vicious actions. As an example, the “Boston Marathon” bomber named Tamerlan Tsarnaev or Jared Lee Loughner who was behind the “2011 Tucson Shooting” reportedly was a fan of Jones’s “Loose Change”. The film was on the 9/11 conspiracy.

As of 2022, Alex Jones net worth is around $5 million and he has earned this from various different ventures. He perhaps would have been at much higher net worth if not for the lawsuits he has entangled himself into which has majorly hit his wallet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Alex Jones worth? Alex Jones net worth is $5 million which he has earned from his successful business ventures like Inforwar.com, “The Alex Jones Talk Show” and other endeavors. How old is Alex Jones? Alex Jones was born on February 11th, 1974. As of 2022, he is 47 years old. How much does Alex Jones make? Many sources have reported that Jones earns $450,000 to $500,000 annually from his profession. Where does Alex live? Alex grew up in Austin, Texas and reportedly lives in a house he purchased in a gated community in that city.