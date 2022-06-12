Aldi vs Walmart – Stock Availability, Price Comparison

There is no doubt you are all aware of Walmart, if not, then what planet are you living on! Walmart is the largest retailer in the whole world, and also the largest corporation that our history has ever seen. There is no doubt the low prices for goods at Walmart make it one of the best places to get everything we need. But what if there’s another retailer that offers goods at almost the same prices as Walmart and even lower than Walmart on some products! Talk about crazy. I am not talking about Target or Amazon or other retailers, I am talking about Aldi. The German-originated retailer Aldi is the second-largest retailer in the entire European continent. I’m sure you know about Aldi and the discounts they offer on their products, but how do they compare to Walmart’s prices. Get ready for the showdown, Aldi vs Walmart.

We all know at least some information about the history of Walmart. Like how a guy with Walton as the last name put up a supermarket, sold goods at a dirt-cheap price, and become super-rich, and now his children are all billionaires. But most of us don’t know anything about Aldi, so here’s some info on its origin. Aldi was established in 1946 by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht after they took over their mother’s store in Essen. In 1960, the business was split into two separate entities called Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd respectively. Pretty Soon both the businesses expanded at a rapid pace and now both of them have become extremely successful. And now Aldi has its stores in 20 countries, including the U.S.A.

But, how does it fare against Walmart? Well, that’s what we’ll answer in this article. Keep reading to know Price comparisons for goods at both retailers.

Are Goods Cheaper at Aldi When Compared to Walmart?

There are some goods that are cheaper than Walmart, while others are not. You can find that most goods at Aldi are cheaper than getting them at Walmart. But there’s not much price difference between the two of them for most items sold at their stores. As for the quality of items, they are generally considered good at both retailers.

Aldi has more than 2000 stores in America which is less than half the number of Walmart stores which has 4,742 outlets in the country. This provides Walmart a higher advantage than Aldi in terms of market reach and price variation of goods. But most items at both retailers have similar prices, with little difference between those two.

In this article, I’ll compare the prices of items like Produce, Meat, Seafood, Groceries, etc. at both the retailers. Read on to find what’s the best option to get your weekly and monthly groceries.

What Price Comparison Between Walmart and Aldi for Produce?

We all need to eat fruits and vegetables to keep our bodies healthy. Even the cost of buying them is light on your wallet, so stop making excuses and eat an apple than stuffing your face with Wendy’s fries. Now, you may usually be getting your Produce at a Walmart store for its low prices. But what about Aldi? Is there any price difference for produce goods between these two retailers? Well, let’s compare the cost of some Produce goods at both Walmart and Aldi.

Produce Items Price at Walmart Price at Aldi Apples (bag) $3.94 $2.99 Avocados (4-6) $4.86 $3.12 Spinach (bag) $2.18 $1.60 Bananas (round) $0.69 $0.49 oranges (2 lb bag) $3.92 $3.42 Bell peppers (each) $1.38 $1.09

Above listed are the current prices for some Produce items at both retailers. As you can see, Aldi has lower prices on fruits and Vegetables when you compare it to Walmart’s prices. But there are only some cents of the cost difference between both retailers. So, the next time you are thinking of buying fruits and vegetables, check out the Aldi store.

How Much Is the Price Difference Between Walmart and Aldi for Meat?

There is no hating towards fresh meat, well, except for vegans. We eat meat regularly and some even eat it every day like me. The heavenly feeling your palate experiences when tasing a good roast beef is unparalleled, that is the case for me at least. One of the issues when it comes to eating meat is its price. I have been getting my meat from Walmart at discount prices for god knows how long. But I have found out recently that Aldi offers great deals on meat. Here’s a price comparison for meat between both retailers.

Meat Price at Walmart Price at Aldi Chicken Breasts $4.86/lb $4.52/lb Atlantic Salmon fillets $9.77/lb $9.64/lb Lamb Loin Chop $18.48/lb $17.92/lb Beef Steak $12.97/lb $12.78/lb Sliced Bacon $4.36/16 oz $4.20/16 oz

As you can see, the price difference for meats at these retailers is not much. Although Aldi’s prices are a bit lower than Walmart’s, it is mostly negligible. So, if you are in a dilemma about where to get your meat from, then I suggest you purchase meat from any of these two retailers.

What’s the Price Difference for Groceries at Both These Retailers?

As a kid, I still remember getting on a cycle and going to our town’s local supermarket and getting groceries with a list my mom used to give me. Roaming around the aisles of the supermarket and pulling down the items from the racks is still vividly clear in my memory. A sense of nostalgia hits me every time I visit Walmart or Aldi to get my groceries. But that feeling soon gets washed away when I start comparing prices at both these retailers. Here are the price differences that I found among these two retailers for some grocery items.

Groceries Prices at Walmart Prices at Aldi Folgers Coffee $10.24/24.2 oz $10.20/24.2 oz Plain Salt $0.48/26 oz $0.45/26 oz Eggs $2.97/12 eggs $2.90/ 12 eggs Milk $3.48/128 FL oz $3.48/128 Fl oz All-Purpose Flour $1.56/ 5 lb $1.50/5 lb

The price for most grocery items is the same at both of these stores. There is not much difference in prices for these essential groceries. In fact, the price for milk at both Aldi and Walmart are the same. So, it wouldn’t matter much if you want to buy the groceries at Aldi or Walmart.

How Much Do Frozen Foods Cost at Both Aldi & Walmart?

On some days, there’s no time to prepare food, or you may just not be feeling to cook at home. This is where frozen foods come in. It takes a lot of our time to prepare tater tots or chicken nuggets by ourselves, and frozen foods reduce all that burden. You can just buy frozen foods and just prepare food by frying them or putting them in a microwave. So, here are the prices of frozen foods at Aldi and Walmart.

Frozen Foods Prices at Walmart Prices at Aldi Chicken Nuggets/32 oz $4.28 $3.55 Tater Tots/32 oz $1.67 $1.55 Thin Crust Cheese Pizza $2.80 $2.19 Sausage, egg, cheese muffin $3.97 $3.09 Medium Cooked Shrimp/12 oz $5.60 $4.69 Basic Veggie Burger/10 oz $2.98 $3.00

Even when it comes to frozen foods, Aldi offers them at low prices when comparing them to Walmart. As said before, the price difference between the two retailers’ frozen food sections is very little. It doesn’t matter in which of these stores you buy frozen foods unless you have a tight budget. In which case, it is better to shop at Aldi if you have one of its stores in your location.

Conclusion

This article shows that although Walmart is the largest physical retailer in America, Aldi has better prices, though the difference is little. If you want to get groceries, household essentials, etc. then by shopping at Aldi, you may be able to save a couple of bucks. The price difference is not much and won’t impact your budget in any major way unless if you are in a serious cash crunch. If you don’t have an Aldi store near you, then it’s not worth traveling the distance to buy items there, as it’ll just cost more fuel.

As the competition between major retailers is becoming more serious, they are trying to bring in more customers by employing predatory pricing tactics. Such a pricing system will harm little businesses and supermarkets. There are many other retailers like Target, Ralph’s, Kroger, etc. that also have identical pricing systems as you see at Aldi or Walmart. In the end, it all comes down to your choice of where you want to get your groceries and other items. But if you have a tight budget and have an Aldi store near you, you should surely visit the store and check up on its prices.

FAQs – Aldi vs Walmart

Are goods cheaper at Aldi when compared to Walmart? The prices of goods at Aldi are a bit lower when compared to Walmart, though the difference is mostly negligible. Is Aldi an American company? No, Aldi is not an American company, it is a German company. The German retailer Aldi’s first store in the United States opened in Iowa in 1976. Does Aldi offer discounts for products at its stores? As Aldi already offers products at the lowest price possible, it doesn’t give many discounts. But, sometimes they do offer regional promo codes or coupons at events like Aldi store opening day.