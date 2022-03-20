In recent years, the growth and expansion of Aldi have been phenomenal. It is raising through the ranks among several global grocery companies. The growth potential shown by Aldi is promising. So many people are thinking of investing in Aldi via the stock market. Are you also looking forward to buying the Aldi Stock? Well, if your answer is yes, you must continue reading this article. Before you think of investing in Aldi, you should know about the company. Who are they? Where are they from? How did they become a global brand? Let me jump in and answer these questions in detail

Story of Aldi

Aldi was once a small store owned by a lady in Germany. It was opened by her in the year 1913. She had two sons named Karl and Theo Albrecht. Theo stayed with his mother and helped with her chores in her food store, while Karl worked outside in a deli. Karl and Theo assumed ownership of their mother’s business in the year 1945. Soon after taking over their mother’s store, they opened another store. The business grew under the ownership of the brothers. In just five years, they opened 13 other new outlets.

They gave birth to the term Aldi, which was constructed using the first two letters of the words Albrecht and Diskont. Here, Diskont means Discount in English. The brother came to disagreement whether to sell cigarettes in their stores. As a result, the company split. The split did stop the growth of both their companies. Aldi(a common brand for both companies) crossed the borders of Germany and started opening its retail chains in other European countries. Ultimately, it reached the USA too.

Ownership of Aldi

Before investing in any company, we should know the ownership structure. Especially, If you want to buy stocks, this information is essential. Even though people commonly identify Aldi grocery stores as one, in reality, they are two. As I said before, the brothers split the company. So, Aldi is just a brand that was co-owned by two brothers. When they split, they together owned around 300 stores throughout Germany. Theo picked the North, while Karl picked the south. The stores owned by Theo were called Aldi Nord. Similarly, the stores owned by Karl were called Aldi Sud.

Despite the split, the brother cooperated with each other in the business. In fact, they shared information that was critical for the growth of their business empire. However, they have different logos for their companies. The logo of Aldi Nord is made up of blue and white colors, while the logo of Aldi Sud consists of blue and orange. During the expansion, they gave space for each other and reserved countries for each other. For example, most of the stores found in the countries such as Australia, the UK, and Ireland are Aldi Sud. While Aldi Nord stores are popularly found in countries such as France and Poland.

So both these companies are private companies. That means the public cannot invest in any of the Aldis. Likewise, they cannot buy Aldi stocks too.

Difference Between Private Company and Public Company?

People should know the difference between a private and a public company to get to know why one cannot buy stocks in a private company while you can in a public company. The owners of a private company won’t depend on public investment for the growth or maintenance of their company.

Now, talking about a public company, they raise a huge capital by selling stocks to the public. It is very much like borrowing money from people for interest. That is the reason many people invest in such companies.

What Are the Possibilities of Aldi Having an Ipo in the Future?

As I was talking about the difference between a private company and a public company, I have left but one thing to share. That is IPO. After IPO, a company would start selling its shares to the public. In other words, that company is switching to become a public company, which means you can buy stocks from that company. Therefore, if you want to buy Aldi stocks, IPO is important.

Now, coming to the question, what are the possibilities of Aldi becoming a public company? Currently, the owners of Aldi are showing no hints for a possible IPO. Hence, you have the least chance of buying stocks from Aldi in the near future. However, if you really want to know when you can buy Aldi stocks, you should keep a close watch over Aldi. If they are planning for an expansion boom, there are possibilities of them letting people invest in their company.

The Popularity of Aldi in the U.S.

Among Aldi Sud and Aldi Nord, the first company to step its foot in the U.S. was Aldi Sud in the year 1976. In the year 1979, the Aldi Nord came into the picture of the USA grocery stores by buying Trader Joe’s. The Aldi is one of the biggest food market chains in America. They have expanded well in the Middle-western USA, and they are easily found in the east of the USA. Moreover, Aldi’s are trying to set their foot in new places. Last year, they announced they would be opening around 100 new Aldi food markets around the USA. Though it is not as popular as Walmart or Target, the name Aldi is becoming known by more American people day by day. Nevertheless, which company owns more shops in the U.S.?

The answer is the first comer Aldi Sud. Aldi Sud owns nearly four times more stores than Aldi Nord. In the year 2021, there were around 1992 Aldi Sud stores in the U.S. Similarly, 516 stores were owned by Aldi Nord company. Though they had an understanding of giving each other their own space, the U.S. is an exception.

Future of Aldi

The future growth of Aldi is bright. They are raising above in the charts of top grocers in both the World and the USA. They are rendering good service in the grocery industry. Moreover, they have got a good image in most countries, including the USA. One of the core strengths of both the Aldi companies is selling products at low prices. They are able to achieve this using a frugal operative system. The brothers were known for being frugal in both the operations of their companies and personal lives.

To be honest, the main reason they grew into a big grocery market chain is due to their cheap price without compromising the quality. When there was a financial setback in the U.S., the Aldi Sud and the sister company of Aldi Nord, Trader Joe’s attracted numerous customers. They now have a loyal customer base who trust them. Most of the features of both the companies suggest that Aldi would grow in the future.

Pros and Cons of Aldi

Aldi is good at some things, while bad at others. This applies to all the companies. Now considering Aldi, based on the customer experience, I am stating the below points.

Pros

Many people have praised Aldi stores for maintaining cleanliness. Usually, a clean environment uplift the mood of customers. Additionally, they would feel comfortable while shopping.

The perfect equilibrium between cost and quality. It is one of the biggest advantage of Aldi. Two primary things shoppers consider while buying products are the price and the quality. They want lower price and good quality. If the sellers can find an equilibrium between this two, which in turn would satisfy the customer, they have achieved a great feat in retailing.

The staff are friendly. This may vary from one place to another. As far as the U.S. is concerned, this is true. Additionally, people have acclaimed the Aldi’s staff as efficient workers. The efficiency the people mentioning here is about how fast the billing queue reduce. Imagine standing for long hours in the Queue? It’s a hell!

Cons

The sleeping patterns of people have changed. We even have so many night owls. So, the longer a shop remains open, the better would the customers feel. However, this not the case with Aldi. The Aldi hours are lesser when compared it its customers.

Every time, a retailer, or grocery company enters into a new country, they should get familiar with the popular brands the people of the country use. Due to some reasons, Aldi is selling products of unfamiliar brands in the USA. People are less likely to buy a product from an unfamiliar brand.

Customers want choices. For example, if they are buying a product, they would expect the same product in different brands. Unfortunately, a few products in Aldi are not available in more than one brand.

Conclusion

In this article, I have explained about origin and raise of the Aldi brand. Additionally, I have talked about the possibilities of investing in Aldi in the near future. Aldi is growing steadily in America and other parts of the world. So, I have talked about the possible future of Aldi in the world market and the USA. The advantage and disadvantages of the Aldi stores have been discussed as well. I hope you found the information helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)– Aldi Stock

1. Is Aldi growing in the market? Aldi has witnessed a steady growth in the market. 2. In how many countries does Aldi have its branches? The Aldi brand has stepped its foot in over 20 countries. 3. What is the meaning of Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud? Aldi Nord means Aldi ‘North’ and Aldi Sud means Aldi ‘South’.