“If you are what you eat, then I only want to eat the good stuff”

This is a famous line from the anime movie, Ratatouille. You still don’t remember? A mouse with a zeal to cook delicious food? Which gets the opportunity to cook at a restaurant by controlling a junior chef? Well, it doesn’t matter if you don’t remember or haven’t watched the movie. Those lines were spoken by the character Remy, the chef, who also happens to be a mouse. Be it a mouse or human, the words are true in every aspect. We should always try to eat the best food. The best way to find out good stuff is by experimenting with new recipes and foods. I am bringing you one to your plate today. That is Aldi red bag chicken.

Is this chicken delicious? What is so special about it? What are its nutritional values? You may have a lot of questions like these. Don’t worry, I will be answering so many alike questions in this article.

What Is Aldi Red Bag Chicken?

If I have to define Aldi Red Bag chicken in simple terms, it is a fully cooked chicken that is frozen and packed before they sell it for $5.99 at Aldi stores. It would be packed in a titular red bag consisting of 4 to 6 chicken pieces. This particular food product from Aldi has created a lot of buzz among food lovers. Now, let us take a deep look at this dish.

Why Are People Going Gaga Over Aldi Red Bag Chicken? Let Us Find Out!

There are three reasons for Aldi customers to go nuts for buying this chicken. Firstly, the taste. Most customers have praised the flavor of the chicken. The interior of the chicken is juicy, while you can choose to fry the exterior to the extent you want. The crispiness of the chick would be based on the seasoning of the exterior. Secondly, the price. You get around 5 to 6 chicken pieces just for $6. It is an offer you can never turn down. Lastly, the claim made by Aldi. According to the statement given by Aldi on its website, the chicken is free from hormones and steroids. As a whole, this chicken has taken care of your health, finance, and satisfaction. This is making the Aldi Red Bag Chicken one of the favorite food options for people.

Where Can I Locate the Aldi Red Bag Chicken in Stores?

You can find this crowned chicken in the freezer department. It is most probably arranged on a lower shelf. If you are finding it difficult to locate, remember the colors of the bag they are packed. Generally, the colors are purple, green, or yellow. Since that food item has a high demand among people, you could end up witnessing empty shelves. Therefore, make sure to inquire about the arrival of the next shipment so that you don’t miss it next time.

Is Aldi Red Bag Chicken Available All the Year?

The Aldi sells the Red Bag Chicken throughout the year. However, the problem with Red bag chicken is the high demand. There are possibilities of Red Bag Chicken getting sold out as soon as they hit the shelves. Hence, I would advise you to buy the Red Bag Chicken right away without any delay. Another way to go to the store when stock is available is going to the store on weekdays. Especially during the morning hours.

What Are the Nutritional Facts About the Aldi Red Bag Chicken?

The Aldi RBC got into the list of healthy food after the claim that it is hormone-free and steroid free. Unfortunately, the perception of RBC being a healthy food is not completely true. Especially, after taking a look at RBC’s calorie amount per serving. It has been estimated that a person would consume around 280 calories per serving while eating RBC. Have a look at RBC’s nutritional chart.

NUTRIENTS Calorific Value per Serving(1 serving = 165g) % of Daily Value Protein 32 g 64% Vitamin D 0 mcg 0% Calcium 0 mg 0% Iron 1 mg 6% Potassium 286 mg 8% Saturated Fat 2 g 10% Monounsaturated Fat 2.5 g - Polyunsaturated fat 4.5 g - Trans fat 0 g - Total Fat 10 g 13% Cholesterol 85 mg 28% Sodium 1010 mg 44% Total Carbohydrate 17 g 6% Dietary Fiber 2 g 7% Added Sugars 3 g 6% Total Sugars 4 g -

What Are the Ways to Cook Aldi Red Bag Chicken?

You can cook the Red Bag Chicken in four ways. Each cooking method would give you different outputs. You can choose the method that feels best for you.

Oven: Cooking the RBC using Oven is the method that has been suggested in the bag. So, let us try this way. Initially, you should preheat the oven to a temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit (ca. 204 °C). Now, put the chicken on a baking sheet before you bake it for 20 minutes on both sides.

Microwave: This is one of the quickest ways to cook the Aldi RBC. Just heat it for a few minutes at a high temperature. Later you can check and increase the heating time if needed. However, I wouldn’t suggest this method because you will not get any crispiness.

Air Fryer: This is one of the best methods used by RBC lovers to cook their chicken. All you have to do is to set the air fryer temperature to 400 and cook the chicken on both sides for 10 minutes. If you feel you need more crispiness, you can cook it for another 15 minutes on each side.

Pan Fry: You should try this method at your own risk. The success rate of this method increases as you gain experience. This is because you have to learn to identify if the chicken is ready or not. Hence, the only way to master it is by trial and error method.

Can You Make a Chick-fil-A Sandwich by Using the Aldi RBC?

So many people have found the similarity between the Aldi RBC and Chick-fil-A. Some have told the Aldi RBC is a copycat of Chick-fil-A. Seeing all this, you may be wondering if we can really make out Chick-fil-A from Aldo RBC. Actually, you could. In order to prepare that, you need some additional ingredients other than RBC. They are Brioche buns, Chicken Dipp’n Sauce, and Gherkins Hamburger Dill Pickle Chips. Additionally, to prepare Chicken Dipp’n Sauce, you require two tablespoons of yellow mustard, 1/4 cup of honey, 1/4 cup of barbecue sauce, 1/2 cup of mayo, and one lemon.

First, fry the RBC in your air fryer for 12 minutes at a temperature of 390 F. At the same time, use your toaster to tan your Brioche bun. Now, Add the RBC fillets on brioche buns. The dish would be complete when you throw some toppings(pickles) on the sandwiches. Voilà! You just prepared yourself the replica of a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

What Are Some Alternatives to Red Bag Chicken?

As an RBC lover, it would be really disappointing when you come to know that RBC is out of stock. This is expected because the demand for RBC is insane. If you are wondering about some alternatives that would give you the same satisfaction that you got from RBC, well, I have something for you. The primary choices would be Aldi Blue Bag chicken and Kirkwood Crispy chicken. Other than these options, you can try the following options such as Kirkwood Parmesan Herb Encrusted Chicken tenders, Green Bag, and Yellow Bag chickens. Among these, the blue, green, and yellow chickens can be bought for a similar price when compared to RBC. Moreover, they can be air-friend, which increases the convenience.

If you are gonna ask me to suggest something outside Aldi, I would go for Sam’s club chickens, such as Mark Southern-style chicken sandwiches and chicken bites. Additionally, the Tyson’s Air Fried chicken breast fillets are available at Walmart for $6.68 The latter is healthier than the former because it contains less fat and calories. I hope you would like at least one from the list.

Does Everyone Like Aldi RBC?

NO. All human beings are different. As a result, everyone would have their own task preferences. Likewise, there are people who have felt grossed out after eating the Aldi RBC. If you are one of those people, don’t worry, you are not alone in this. However, don’t wage a hate war against the RBC lovers. Sorry for being judgmental. Still, the world is crazy enough to do such things. The craziness has always gripped the earth. It is natural, but, can be avoided.

Conclusion

Aldi Red Bag Chicken has become so popular that it has its own Facebook group. That fan group has more than, 22000 members. Do you want to join that group? All you have to do is to fill in a questionnaire. Here is the link for that Facebook Group. Once you become a member, you can post your own recipes. You can enrich others with unique recipes here. I consider I have given enough information regarding Aldi’s RBC. I hope you found the information helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Aldi Red Bag Chicken

1. What is the price of Aldi Red Bag Chicken? The price of one Red Bag Chicken is around $6. 2. How many fillets would a Red Bag chicken have? You will get either 5 or 6 chicken fillets. It is mostly 5. If you get lucky, you will receive 6. 3. Is there a shortage of Red Bag chicken? No. However, due to high demand, it would be hard for you to find Red Bag Chicken in stock always.