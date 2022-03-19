Aldi Near Me

In recent years, we are hearing a lot about ALDI. Some people may not know what is Aldi at all. Well, now it is time for everyone to know what is Aldi. Aldi is a fast-growing grocery market in America. People who know about Aldi are searching for Aldi supermarkets that are present near them. In this article, I will guide you on how to find the nearest Aldi supermarket However, before that, I will give you a small introduction about Aldi for those who don’t know.

What Is ALDI?

Aldi is now a giant grocery store that was founded in the year 1946. It is a German-based brand that has spread its wings in over 20 countries. The founding fathers of this brand are Karl and Theo. However, the Aldi brand is now owned by both the German families, and together they have planted more than 10,000 supermarkets across the world. The brand is shared by two groups called Aldi Nord and Aldi Sud. Both the groups co-own the brand name.

Brief History of Aldi

Karl and Theo Albrecht are brothers. Their mom opened a small store in the outskirts of Essen. Karl worked in the food industry, while Theo supported his mother in the shop. After the end of World War 2, they took over their mom’s store. Under the leadership of the brothers, the shop multiplied. After five years, they owned 13 such stores. Nevertheless, until then, the name Aldi didn’t come into existence. So, when did the term Aldi arise?. They coined the term in the year 1962. It is a combination of the first two letters of the words Albrecht-Diskont which means Albrecht-Discount. Despite the split, they shared the brand. Moreover, soon after their split, they began establishing their stores in different countries and gave a pushover to become an international brand.

Aldi in USA

Aldi first opened its store in the U.S. in the year 1976. It was Aldi Sud. After three years, the Nord group constructed their first shop in the U.S. Now together they own around, 2508 supermarkets in the USA. Surprisingly, Among the 2508 Aldi stores, nearly 4/5th are owned by the Sud group. However, this count is according to the reports of 2021. The [resent count would be more.

What Kind of Products Are Sold by Aldi?

Aldi is a grocery superstore. Right from the beginning, they have continued to add more items to their list. They are still adding products to their list. Moreover, You can find different kinds of food and related products that are normally not available at other shops. Another important thing about Aldi is they understand their customer very well. They have arranged different products according to the diet followed by the people. For example, you have a row full of gluten-free products, a row full of antibiotic-free products. Similarly, hormone-free meat section, cage-free eggs. Especially the last one shows the depth of their understanding of society.

Pros of Shopping at Aldi

Quality Products: I am a person who would never compromise with the quality of the product. In case they want high profit, they can increase the price of the product. We should always keep in mind the difference between the value and the price. In other words, you can pay high price for high quality products and low price for low value products. The value of a product is directly proportional to the quality of the product. This is one of my concerns while shopping, and it has been answered by Aldi.

Price: The price range of groceries in Aldi is close to other megastores such as Walmart and Kroger. However, if you are buying groceries in bulk in Aldi, you can save a few bucks.

The price range of groceries in Aldi is close to other megastores such as Walmart and Kroger. However, if you are buying groceries in bulk in Aldi, you can save a few bucks. Staff: Two good things about Aldi Staffs are they are both friendly and fast in moving the Queue. This is really a difficult task. Especially the latter. My vote goes for this. I know the pain of waiting in a slow moving queue. Phew!

Two good things about Aldi Staffs are they are both friendly and fast in moving the Queue. This is really a difficult task. Especially the latter. My vote goes for this. I know the pain of waiting in a slow moving queue. Phew! Cleanliness: Due to the big size, some mega stores would find it incredibly difficult to maintain the cleanliness. However, the Aldi store is void of size problem. Since, its size is small comparatively, you would often find their stores clean.

Cons of Shopping at Aldi

Aldi Hours: The Aldi keeps their shop open from 9 am to 9 pm on the weekdays, while on Saturdays and Sundays the functioning hour is between 9 am to 8 pm. However, its competitors such as Kroger are open even after 10 pm. Why such hurry, Aldi?

The Aldi keeps their shop open from 9 am to 9 pm on the weekdays, while on Saturdays and Sundays the functioning hour is between 9 am to 8 pm. However, its competitors such as Kroger are open even after 10 pm. Why such hurry, Aldi? Less Collection: Though they are increasing their product list, due to the small size of their shop, they are not able to add different brands for the same product. Hence, you are left with less number of option.

Though they are increasing their product list, due to the small size of their shop, they are not able to add different brands for the same product. Hence, you are left with less number of option. Unfamiliar Brands: The Aldi stores are reported to have stacked with products from brands that are not popular among the people. We cannot call the products from the unfamiliar brands as bad, however, anyone would definitely have trust issues.

Taking both the pros and cons into account, we can definitely say that the Aldi store is a better option when it comes to buying groceries. The variety of food products in Aldi is enormous. It is literally like you can cook all types of food from world culinary. Don’t be surprised if you find food products that you haven’t heard of to date. Those who are always experimenting with food must definitely visit the store because this would their one-stop destination.

Is There an Aldi Near Me? How to Find Out?

Are you looking for an Aldi store that is located near you or your hometown? I am here to help you, mate! (in Aussie accent). Ok! Enough playing. Let me tell you how to locate the nearest Aldi store. The best way to locate the nearest store is by using the Aldi Store locator feature that is available on the website.

The functioning of the Aldi store locator is similar to other store locators such as Walmart. You have to enter your current city, state, or zip code. As soon as you enter any one of three details, you will get a list of shops that are present near you. Information such as the distance of the shop from your current location, availability of infrastructures(parking lot, Beer, Delivery, curbside) will also be displayed.

The Aldi store locator also gives you the option to edit the list of infrastructure you want in an Aldi store. This option is available in the left top corner, below the search bar.

How to Know if There Is an Opening of Aldi Near Me?

In the year, 2021 Aldi said that it would be opening around 100 new stores. They have plans on expanding their stores. Nevertheless, does your town have an Aldi store? Are expecting one? Well, there is a way to know if there is an Aldi store is about to open in your neighborhood. Follow the below steps to get to know that.

Visit the homepage of the Aldi store.

Scroll down to the end of the page.

On the left below corner you will find “About ALDI”.

Below that you would see the option “Grand Openings”

Once you select the option, it will redirect you to another page.

On the redirected page, you will find the list of locations where new Aldi stores would be opening soon.

Conclusion

A lot of competitors are entering the market. Is it a good thing or a bad thing? In my opinion, it is good for the customers and bad for already established grocery stores. Monopoly is always bad for customers. You are left with no other choice, hence there are chances that the seller could control the price. If there are more choices for customers, you can demand much lower prices. In some cases, the competitors, in order to impress the customer, would sell products at low prices. They would compete with each other to serve as the best company for their customers. Finally, I have given you enough detail to deal with Aldi. Don’t forget to hit your nearest Aldi store.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)– Aldi Near Me

1. When does the Aldi store open? During weekdays(i.e., Monday to Friday), the functioning hour of Aldi is between 9 am and 9 pm. On weekends, it is between 9 am and 8 pm. 2. What items are sold in Aldi stores? Aldi primarily sells grocery items. 3. How many Aldi stores are there in the USA? There are around, 2508 Aldi stores in the USA.