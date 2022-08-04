We have to be very selective when it comes to choosing food for pet Animals. As a pet owner, you will expect to serve your dogs to have the best quality food. However, those types of premium dog foods come at an expense. Hence, it can be very difficult for people who live an economic life to afford this regularly for their dog. Whenever you are facing the trouble of an imbalance between the quality and the price of a product, you should automatically keep considering Aldi as your first choice. Aldi, a German-based retail chain, will definitely meet your demand. Before you visit the Aldi store for buying quality dog food, here are some things you should know beforehand.

What Are the Ranges of Dog Food That Aldi Sells?

Aldi is known for selling two labels of dog food. They are Heart tail and High-end pure premium labels. Among these two labels, you will have the option to choose between wet and dry food. The price of these dog foods ranges from 45 cents to $9.69. If you are concerned about the nutritional content present in dog food, you should know that it varies from one label to another. Among the different labels, the best one is Pure Being. I will elucidate further about the Dog food sold in Aldi stores. Continue reading to get a better understanding of Aldi Dog foods.

What Are the Types of Dog Food That Aldi Sells?

Unlike its competitors, Aldi doesn’t have a wide range of dog foods. Still, the number of dog food that Aldi sells can satisfy many people. Moreover, the collection of dog foods that have is impressive as well. You will be able to find a dog food that tastes good, has good texture, and has enough ingredients for your dog. Let me start with one of the famous dog food that people buy from the Aldi stores.

Heart to Tail Dog Food

Dry Dog Food (Nutritional): This is one of the best choices for economic dog owners. Especially, if they have big dogs as their pet. How does your dog benefit from eating this specific dog food? Well, before dogs, let me explain what benefit it does for dog owners. You will be able to buy this dog food weighing 18.5 lbs for a cost of $9.69.

Using this cost, the dog owners can provide their dogs with the necessary vitamins and minerals. This will help the dogs to live healthy lives for a long time. This dog food contains vitamin D and E, folic acid, and potassium chloride. The aforementioned nutrients play a key role in maintaining the health of the dog.

Sadly, it doesn’t contain any actual meat in it. This can be a disappointment to many dogs. Instead, the gods get to eat by-products of meat, grain corn, germ mean, and bone meal. Even though the dog owners will be able to buy dog food that almost weighs 20 lbs, it is still not enough for the big dogs. The dog food sold by the competitors in bags weighs more than this. Except for this disadvantage, the dog owners will not face any problems.

Canned: If you are going to buy the canned flavors of Heart to Tails, it will be a feast for the dogs that size between small to medium. It includes grilled chicken, Prime Rib and Filet Mignon. All of these will be present in a tin that weighs 3.5 ounces (0.13 kg). Each can will cost around 45 cents.

Pure Being Dog Food

If you are looking to buy your dog nutritious food, the pure being is the best choice. Your dog will get a lot of helpful nutrition and ingredients by consuming this dog food. Moreover, it doesn’t have any artificial flavors or filler. The prime ingredient found in the food is the meat, which was lacking in the previously mentioned dog food.

Canned: Unlike the previous one, you get this dog food in bigger cans. The can will weigh around 14.1 ounces (0.53 kg). You can buy this canned food in three flavors. The first and most preferred flavor is Beef and Chicken. Similarly, you have chicken, vegetables, and Brown rice which is the second flavor. The last flavor is a combination of Salmon and Potatoes. The cost of one can is around $1.59.

This is one of the best options for bigger dogs. However, the word on the internet is that this dog food gave carrageenan. What is Carrageenan? What if the dog food contains it? Well, doctors and nutritionists have strictly advised humans from consuming carrageenan. They doubt it to be one of the causes of cancer and gastrointestinal issues in humans. However, there are no conclusive statements from animal experts if carrageenan is really harmful to dogs.

Dry: The Dry Pure Being dog food is a favorite option among dog owners. They have two flavors. The first flavor is a combination of Chicken and Rice that weighs around 5 lbs, while the second flavor is a combination of Salmon and potato. The latter option weighs around 4 lbs. Among these two flavors of Dry Pure Being dog food, the flavor containing the combination of Salmon and Potato is more nutritious.

Is Aldi Dog Food Worth Buying?

Whenever you are getting a product for a lower price, you have to check other factors as well. Only then you will be able to select the best dog food for your pet. Similarly, this is how you decide if the Aldi Dog food is worth buying.

If having fancy ingredients in the dog food is of the least concern, then the Aldi Dog food “Heart to Tail” is worthy of buying. It has enough nutrients needed for your dog. Moreover, the price of this dog food is affordable.

If you are checking out the ingredients of the dog food, let us compare the Pure Being Dry Dog food and Rachel Ray Nutrish Zero Grain. They cost around $1.47 per pound and $1.8 per pound respectively. The former is cheaper than the latter, as expected. How about the ingredients? Well, the top two ingredients of these two dog foods are Chicken meal and chicken. We don’t see much difference here. Hence, you are saving around 33 cents per pound and yet you are getting the same ingredients in the Pure Being Dry Dog food.

Finally, if you are ready to give up some premium features that are present in expensive dog foods, the Aldi God food is completely worthy.

How Good is the Quality of Aldi Dog Food?

I cannot say that Aldi dog food such as Heat to tail is the best quality dog food on the market. However, the ingredients used are similar to those used by its competitor. If you need excellent quality Aldi dog food, you should choose Pure Being Food. You can consider this as dog food with good quality on the market. It is also one of the healthy options that you can find on the market. Hence, you can feel satisfied that you are feeding your dog quality food and forget worrying about the health of the dog.

Final Thoughts

There are several factors that we should take into account while we are buying food for our dog. This ensures that our dog stays healthy and has a better life. However, ensuring good health for our dogs at a low cost is a challenging task. We have to carefully cut down the privileges while ensuring the presence of cardinal characteristics. Those are the nutrients, food texture, and absence of unhealthy ingredients in the food. We have to narrow down our options by keeping these three things in our minds. However, when you are buying dog food from Aldi stores, Aldi saves you time. This is because the dog foods sold at Aldi fulfill all these characteristics. Moreover, the price is cheap when compared to the dog foods of the same quality sold outside.

