The Major League Baseball (MLB) has produced many great baseball players including Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Ted Williams, Nolan Ryan, etc. One such player is Albert Pujols, who started his MLB career in 2001. For his playing style and technique, Albert Pujols has been named “La Maquina”, which translates to “The Machine” in English. In his baseball career, Albert has held many titles such as NL (National League), MVP (Most Valuable Player), All-Star, Silver Slugger, and several more.

Albert Pujols has played for St. Louis Cardinals for a decade i.e, from 2001 to 2011. Later he joined Los Angeles Angles and played for them for nearly another decade i.e, from 2012 to 2021. Earlier in March this year, Albert made a 1 year deal with St. Louis Cardinals. Albert Pujols has appeared in 22 seasons and there are rumors on the web that he will retire from baseball this year.

While the news of Albert Pujols’s retirement is yet to be confirmed, let us see what is Albert Pujols net worth, how old is Albert Pujols? Albert Pujols’s earnings, how much does Albert Pujols make, and much more.

What is Albert Pujols Worth?

According to our reports, the MLB player Albert Pujols net worth is a breathtaking $170 million as of October 2022. Albert Pujols amassed his fortune by playing baseball for more than 20 years. In addition to this, he also made money from brand sponsorships and endorsements. During his 2 decades-long career, Albert has received many awards and honors. Some of his most notable awards are the Baseball America Major League Player of the Year, ESPY Award for Best International Athlete (2 times) and Best MLB Player (4 times), Hank Aaron Award (2 times), and Heart & Hustle Award.

He has also won a League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award, MLB All-Star (11 times), MLB Player of the Month (7 times), MLB Player of the Week (14 times), National League Most Valuable Player, National League Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger Award, and many more. His career statistics have recorded 296 batting average, 3,384 points hits, 703 home runs, and 2,218 runs batted in. Let’s see how much does Albert Pujols make?

Name Albert Pujols Birth Name Jose Alberto Pujols Alcantara Birth 16 January 1980, Santo Domingo Nationality Dominican/American Age 42 years Height 6ft 3in Weight 104 kg Net worth $170 million Profession Professional Baseball Player Career 2001-Present

How Much Does Albert Pujols Make?

Pujols is reckoned to earn up to $30 million a year from all of his works combined. He mostly derives his income from MLB. Albert also makes tons of cash from brand endorsements, promotions, collaborations, and advertisements. Given that, Albert Pujols is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, companies or brands won’t go cheap on him. The professional MLB player also makes money by making guest appearances at speaking events, television shows, live events, etc. Pujols is assessed to bring in at least $2.25 million every month from his different endeavors. Albert Pujols weekly takings are considered to be around $450k to $500k. Take a look at the details of Albert Pujols’s earnings below.

Albert Pujols Earnings

Pujols started his career as a professional baseball player with the St. Louis Cardinals in the year 1999. The Cardinals selected Albert Pujols in the 13th round of the MLB 1999 Draft. Initially, the team offered, Albert a signing bonus of $10k, which the player rejected. Later on, the Cardinal hiked the pay from $1k to $60k, which Albert accepted. After playing the 2000 MLB season, the Cardinals offered to extend the agreement for another year. Albert and the Cardinals made negotiations and settled for a contract worth $200k with a $60k signing bonus. After the expiry of the agreement, the team signed Albert Pujols for another season with an annual pay of $600k.

Later in the year 2003, Albert signed a new deal with the Cardinals for 1 more year and took home a stipend of a whopping $900k. Then in the year 2004, Albert Pujols signed one of the biggest contracts in MLB history. He agreed to play for the St. Louis Cardinals for 7 years for a whopping $100 million. During this period, Albert was taking home a yearly stipend of more than $14.28 million. In 2011, the Cardinals tried to extend the contract for another 10 years, but both parties couldn’t come to an agreement. Finally, after playing for the Cardinals for over a decade, the team released him.

He then received a 10-year contract worth a staggering $254 million from the Los Angeles Angels, which Albert Pujols accepted. As per the contract stipulation, Albert Pujols received an annual salary of a stunning $24 million, making him the highest-paid baseball player in the world at that time. Last year in May, Albert and Los Angeles Dodgers made a 1-year deal worth $30 million. Then this year in March, Albert agreed to play for the Cardinals for a year. He is receiving a stipend of $2.5 million.

Other Earnings and Business Ventures

According to our reports, Albert Pujols reportedly earned between $10 million to $15 million a year in endorsements and brand promotions alone. Albert Pujols has appeared in numerous commercials and advertisements. He has advocated the famous sports brand “Nike” for many years.

Aside from earning enormous sums of money from endorsements and sponsorships, Albert Pujols has also earned tons of cash from his business ventures. Pujols along with the Hanon family inaugurated a restaurant in Westport Plaza, Maryland. The restaurant was initially named “Pujols 5 Westpost Grill” and was later renamed “St. Louis Hall of Fame Grill”. Unfortunately, there is no information on how much Albert Pujols invested in the restaurant or how much he made from it.

It is reported that Albert Pujols earned a jaw-dropping sum of more than $341 million in MLB salary for playing 22 seasons. Check out how does Albert Pujols spend his money? in the following section.

How Does Albert Pujols Spend His Money?

The MLB player mostly spends his money on business ventures, cars, watches, and real estate properties. Back in the year 2016, Albert placed his Irvine home for sale. As per reports, the home was constructed in 2010 in a Spanish-themed style and has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Albert bought the place for $5.5 million in the year 2012 and asked a whopping $7.75 million for it in 2016. Eventually, the 9,200 square feet property was sold.

Albert Pujols is also the owner of a 7,900 square feet home in Chesterfield, St. Louis County. As per records, the home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, and it was constructed in 2016. The home has many luxurious facilities such as a large swimming pool, kitchen, bar, patio, gaming room, deck, and basement. It is reported that Albert got his hand on the house after paying a whopping $1.6 million for it. Albert is also said to own a house worth $8 million. The total value of Albert Pujols’s real estate portfolio is around $20 million.

Car and Watch Collection

Aside from taking home millions of dollars, Albert Pujols is also known for stepping out of his house in style. He is reportedly the owner of a Lamborghini Murcielago that has a 6-liter V12 engine. As per reports, the car can reach 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and can generate 631 horsepower. Albert paid more than $338k for this ride. In addition to this, he also possesses a Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This beast comes with a 6-liter W12 engine and can cross 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. The MLB player reportedly bought the car for a sum of $216k. Albert Pujols is also the owner of a Ford F 150 Phantom and Cadillac Escalade. He purchased the former vehicle for a whopping $33k and the latter for $26k.

It is reported that Albert has many expensive watches in his collection. He is the owner of a custom-built watch embedded with 2.25-carat VS1 diamonds. The cost of the watch is reckoned to be at least $40k.

Albert Pujols Early Life

The MLB player, Albert Pujols was born on the 16th of January 1980 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was named Jose Alberto Pujols Alcántara. Jose later cut his name to “Albert Pujols”, so that people could easily remember his name. His father, Bienvenido Pujols was a baseball pitcher and moved to Washington Heights, New York City in the year 1996. Albert Pujols’s faced numerous difficulties during his childhood.

He often had to bring his father back home, after Bienvenido passed out from drinking alcohol. Albert Pujols completed high school at Fort Osage High School, where he used to play on the school’s baseball team. During his time in high school, Albert Pujols was named an “All-State” player 2 times. After passing high school, Albert Pujols joined Maple Woods Community College and was later picked by St. Louis Cardinals in the 1999 MLB Draft.

Albert Pujols Personal Life

Before getting married to his wife (now ex), Deidre Pujols, Albert Pujols used to be in a relationship with a woman. Albert hasn’t disclosed any details regarding his past relationship. He and his former girlfriend produced a daughter named, Isabella during their relationship. Pujols met Deidre in the late 1990s and both got married in early 2000. Deidre and Albert went on to have 4 children namely, Albert Jr, Sophia, Ezra, and Esther Grace. After being happily married for over 2 decades, Deidre filed for divorce earlier this year in April.

Conclusion

Albert Pujols has had an amazing baseball career. He played countless matches and has won numerous awards and honors. Albert Pujols also went on to become one of the highest-paid baseball players in the world. He is currently signed with the St. Louis Cardinals for a year. Albert Pujols has expressed his desire to retire this year. However, the confirmation is yet to be made by Albert Pujols.

Frequently Asked Questions About Albert Pujols

1. What is the real name of the Major League Baseball player, Albert Pujols? A. Albert Pujols was born on the 16th of January 1980 and his parents named him Jose Alberto Pujols Alcántara. 2. What is Albert Pujols worth? A. According to our sources, the MLB player Albert Pujols net worth is a flabbergasting $170 million. 3. How old is Albert Pujols? A. The Dominican/American baseball player, Albert Pujols is 42 years old (as of this writing). 4. What is the height of St. Louis Cardinals player, Albert Pujols? A. As per reports, the height of Albert Pujols is 6 feet and 3 inches.