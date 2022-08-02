Alanis Nadine Morissette is a Canadian/American music artist who is cherished by the audience for her charming voice. Her work Jagged Little Pill, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, and Under Rug Swept gained critical praise from all over the globe. Aside from being a singer, Alanis Morissette is also great on screen. She has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Did you know? that at one point, Alanis Morissette was going to walk down the aisle with the Deadpool fame, Ryan Reynolds. However, things didn’t work out between the two and their love story remained incomplete.

What Is Alanis Morissette Worth?

The Grammy Award winner, Alanis Morissette net worth is recorded to be over $60 million as of this year. She has cumulated immense riches from her career as a singer and actress. Some of her most iconic songs are You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket, Ironic, Thank U, Uninvited, and You Learn. Alanis Morissette has been honored with 7 Grammy Awards and 14 Juno Awards throughout her music career. So far, the Canadian/American music artist has managed to sell more than 75 million records across the world. Let’s take a closer look at how much does Alanis Morissette make?

Name Alanis Morissette Net Worth $60 million Birth 1 June 1974, Ottawa, Canada Nationality American/Canadian Age 48 years Height 5ft 4in Weight 53 kg Partner Mario Treadway Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actress Career 1986-Present

How Much Does Alanis Morissette Make?

Thanks to her music and acting career, Alanis Morissette brings in more than $7 million every year in her bank account. A vast share of her fortune consists of record sales, concerts, music tours, and royalties. She is also paid adequate cash for acting in movies and TV shows. Not to forget, Alanis’s YouTube channel also generates ample funds every year. As per our estimation, Alanis Morissette effortlessly earns around $600k every month from her various endeavors. The singer Alanis Morissette’s weekly receipts are surmised to be over $137k. You should check out Alanis Morissette’s career earnings given below.

Alanis Morissette Career Earnings

Over the years, Alanis has sold more than 75 million records throughout the globe. The female entertainer’s first album titled “Alanis” was released in the year 1991. The album generated profits of over $100k through record sales. As for Alanis Morissette’s second album it was titled “Now Is The Time”, which managed to generate profits of half of its predecessor i.e, $50k. Then in 1995, Alanis dropped another album titled “Jagged Little Pill”, which earned critical acclaim and was declared diamond by the RIAA 14 times. In 1998, Alanis Morissette released “Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie”, which was declared platinum by the RIAA 3 times.

According to reports, the records sales of the album generated profits of over $8.23 million. In the following year, Alanis dropped a live album “MTV Unplugged”, which became a roaring hit. The revenue generated from the live album is estimated to be a whopping $1.27 million. Alanis’s 5th studio album titled “Under Rug Swept” (released in 2002) recorded profits of more than $4 million and later in the same year Alanis released a compilation album titled “Feast on Scraps”. The compilation album managed to collect decent profits of $76k. After this in 2004, the Canadian singer released “So-Called Chaos” which managed to collect only $190k from record sales.

Alanis Morissette’s Later Albums & How Much Does Alanis Charge Per Show?

In the following year, Alanis’s compilation album “The Collection” proved to be a big hit as it collected more than $1.5 million in revenue. Also in the same year, Alanis Morissette released another compilation album titled “Jagged Little Pill Acoustic”, which generated decent profits of $430k. In 2008, the singer released “Flavors of Entanglement” which grossed more than $800k in receipts. Alanis’s album “Havoc and Bright Lights” brought a little over $205k in her pockets.

As far as Alanis Morissette’s fee per show is concerned it ranges between $500k to $800k. Alanis Morissette’s charges per show or concert depend on the event type, area, venue, etc. If we consider the above figures, Alanis makes a fortune from musical tours.

Alanis Morissette YouTube and Instagram Earnings

Since Alanis is a gifted singer, it’s obvious that she is loved by thousands of people from all over the world. She currently has over 871k followers on YouTube and more than 902k on Instagram. Alanis has been posting videos on YouTube since 2006 and her channel generates revenue up to $421k every year. On average her channel gets around 8 million views a month and her monthly takings from her YouTube channel are recorded as between $2.2k to $35k.

On the other hand, Alanis Morissette makes money by promoting or endorsing brands or products on her Instagram account, which is followed by more than 902k people. She gets around $372 for posting a sponsored Instagram post. Alanis can demand a hefty sum of $745 just for promoting a brand or product through photos. Morissette gets paid more than $1k for each paid video she uploads.

Alanis Morissette Legal Issues

Hollywood’s celebrities like musicians, actors, producers, directors, etc. hire professional managers to manage their wealth. In the case of Alanis Morissette, she hired Jonathan Schwartz (who used to be a business manager). Jonathan started working for Alanis in 2009 and his role was to manage all the financial-related activities of Alanis Morissette like managing her bank accounts, receipts, payments, etc. However, the manager took advantage of this and started laundering his employer’s cash into his personal bank account.

Alanis Morissette came to know about these illegal transfers in 2016 and decided to confront her manager. At first, Jonathan tried to bury the matte by stating that all these money transfers are investments, but Alanis Morissette didn’t buy it. Finally, Alanis decided to take her manager to the court with all the transaction records. Jonathan Schwartz admitted to his wrongdoings and was sentenced to serve 6 years in jail. You should know that between 2009 and 2016, Jonathan illegally transferred over $4.8 million from Alanis Morissette’s bank account.

To this, Schwartz tried to lower his sentence to 1 year in jail as well as house arrest. He also went on to add that he will dedicate 2,000 hours to serving society. However, his plea was rejected by the court, and he was ordered to pay a whopping $8.6 million to his former employer Alanis Morissette as compensation.

Alanis Morissette Houses

The Canadian/American singer has invested a large proportion of her fortune into real estate. Her earliest known real estate purchase was when she was just 16 years old. According to reports, Alanis Morissette used to reside in a 5,100 square feet mansion, which is located in Brentwood, Los Angeles. She reportedly paid over $1.7 million for the 7 bedroom and bathroom house in 1996.

Apart from spacious living space, the property also includes a basketball court, swimming pool, spa, fire pit, and much more. After pressing in the abode for more than 2 decades, the singer decided to give it away in 2016. Reportedly, she listed the place for $5.495 million and eventually gave it away for $5.4 million. Not only this, but she is also the keeper of some impressive properties in her birthplace i.e, in Canada.

The singer used to be the owner of a 2-bedroom condo. According to reports, the condo is situated in Ottawa, Canada, and Alanis Morissette listed the place for sale in 2016 for a whopping $1 million. Alanis was also the keeper of a house in Malibu. Unfortunately, the residency got severely damaged due to the forest fire.

Alanis Morissette Early Life

The American/Canadian singer, Alanis Morissette opened her eyes in Riverside Hospital, which is in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She is born to Alan Richard Morissette and Georgia Mary Ann. Alan Richard and Georgia Mary used to teach at a military school and often relocated from one place to another due to their profession. Georgia welcomed her twins Wade Morissette and Alanis Morissette on the 1st of June 1974. Wade and Alanis have an elder brother named Chad, who is an entrepreneur.

Both Wade and Alanis took interest in music at the early age of 6 years. Later on, Alanis started taking dance lessons as well, and she was sent to Holy Family Catholic School. When Alanis Morissette stepped in 7th standard, she was admitted to Immaculata High School and later on to Glebe Collegiate Institute. During her high school, Alanis was featured in “You Can’t Do That on Television”. By the age of 10 years, Alanis Morissette already composed her first song.

Acting Career and Personal Life

Aside from music, Alanis Morissette has acted in a number of movies and TV shows. Her first appearance on the TV screen as an actress was in the popular show “You Can’t Do That on Television” in 1986. She went on to appear in Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Sex and the City, Celebridade, etc. Later on, Alanis Morissette also appeared in De-Lovely, Degrassi: The Next Generation, Just Friends, Lovespring International, Nip/Tuck, and Pittsburgh.

Alanis Morissette also entertained the audience by appearing as “Dr. Audra Kitson” in the comedy series “Weeds”. She also starred in the 2010 movie “Radio Free Albemuth”, which is a novel adaptation of the same name. Her other acting works also include Up All Night, The Price of Desire, and The Great North.

Alanis Morissette’s earliest known relationship was with the comedian Dave Coulier. After this, Alanis exchanged engagement rings with Ryan Reynolds in 2004. However, the pair called off their engagement in 2007. Later on, Alanis met Mario Treadway, who is a rapper, and tied the knot in May 2010. Alanis and Mario went on to have 3 kids i.e, a son named Ever (2010), a daughter named Onyx (2016), and a son named Winter (2019).

Conclusion

Alanis Morissette is one of the best singers in the world, and she has managed to sell millions of records throughout her singing career. She continues to appear in movies and TV shows. Alanis Morissette recently released her 10th album titled “The Storm Before the Calm” in June.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Alanis Morissette worth? A. Alanis Morissette net worth is an amazing $60 million as of this year. 2. How old is Alanis Morissette? A. The singer/actress, Alanis Morissette is currently 48 years old. 3. How many children does Alanis Morissette have? A. Alanis Morissette is currently the mother of 3 kids. She has two sons named Ever and Winter and a daughter named Onyx. 4. How tall is Alanis Morissette? A. The Canadian/American singer, Alanis Morissette stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall.