Al Sharpton for those of you who do not know is a civil rights activist, politician, author, and talk show host. He also hosts a radio show called Keepin It Real! He is also very regular with making guest appearances in many cable news shows. Al Sharpton has also taken an active part as a candidate in the Democratic nomination for the United States Presidential election. All this gives us an idea that Al Sharpton has accumulated a lot of wealth. SO, here we will be seeing how much Al Sharpton is worth, how much money he has made, and we will also be looking at his early life and career.

About Al Sharpton

Many of you might not know this, but Al Sharpton’s real name is Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. He was born 3 October 1954 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Al Sharpton’s first sermon was preached by him at the age of 4 and was touring with Mahalia Jackson, who is a gospel singer. In the year 1962, Al Sharpton’s father Alfred Charles Sharpton Sr. left his mother Ada.

Due to this, Al Sharpton’s mother had to take up a job as a maid. The family’s income was very low, and they came under welfare because of this, Al Sharpton’s family had to move to Brownsville public housing project. Al Sharpton graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School, which is located in Brooklyn. After completing high school, Al Sharpton attended Brooklyn College, Al Sharpton attended Brooklyn College for 2 years and then dropped out in the year 1975. Before dropping out of college, Al Sharpton went on to be a youth director of Shirley Chisholm’s presidential campaign in the year 1972. He even went on to become James Brown’s tour manager and did the job from the year 1973 to 1980.

Career

Al Sharpton as we have motioned before has done a lot in his career. He is a civil rights activist, talk show host, author. When it comes to his work with activism, Al Sharpton has done a lot of work. He was responsible for creating the National Youth Movement in the year 1971. The National Youth Movement helps the youth of the country. Al Sharpton was also the Youth Director in Operation Breadbasket at the age of 16. He was appointed by Jesse Jackson in the year 1969. For those of you who are unaware of what Operation breadbasket is, it is an organization that was started to help the African-American youth’s economic conditions by helping them get better paying jobs.

Al Sharpton’s Work on Racial Issues

Al Sharpton has done a lot of work when it comes to dealing with the racial issues that have happened in the United States of America since the 1980s. He actively participated in bringing justice to many victims who were abused and killed. Al Sharpton has led several marches and protests for such crimes and helped bring justice to victims of racial abuse and killings.

In the year 1986, 3 African American men were assaulted by a group of white men in Queens, New York. One of the men whose name was Michael Griffith was even killed. Al Sharpton, a week after the killing, led a protest with 1200 people by matching on the streets of the neighborhood where Michael Griffith was killed. The neighborhood had a heavy population of white people, who started to shout racially abusive slurs at the protestors. Al Sharpton’s protest got him a lot of recognition throughout the country.

Marching for Yusef Hawkins

Al Sharpton also led protests in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, which is in Brooklyn, New York. He led the protest a week after 4 African American men were assaulted by a mob of white Italian American men. An attacker from the mob had a firearm and killed a 16-year-old boy whose name was Yusef Hawkins. When he led the protest in the Bensonhurst neighborhood, the residents of the neighborhood held watermelons and were shouting at the protestors asking them to leave, and were also using the N-word.

Al Sharpton had also warned the court and said the 3 survivors of the brutal harassment would not cooperate unless the court hired more African-American lawyers, to which the court agreed. The court took action against the leader of the mob and pressed charges against them. In the year 1991, Al Sharpton led another march as he felt the other people from the mob did get the punishment they deserved. But before he could begin the march, a member of the gang named Michael Riccardi attempted to kill Al Sharpton by stabbing him. Fortunately, Al Sharpton was not killed, but was injured badly and recovered from his wounds. Later, Michael Riccardi got the punishment he deserved and was sentenced by the court.

Establishing National Action Network

In the year 1991, Al Sharpton established the National Action Network. It is a non-profit organization that helps people who are in poverty. The organization also helps educate people in the matters of voting. The National Action Network also helps many small community businesses by raising funds for them. The organization also deals with many issues related to racism and police brutality. The organization is functioning to this day and helps many people who are facing trouble with poverty and racism.

Crown Heights

In the year 1991, there was an accident in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. It happened because a man driving a car who was a Jew and a police car went through an intersection and was struck by another car, which led to the car going into the sidewalk, which killed a 7-year-old boy named Gavin Cato. What started the riots were, when a private ambulance arrived which was called by the police. They immediately pulled the Jewish driver out of the car. The police also seemed worried about the Jewish man when Gavin Cato was pinned to the car. When Gavin Cato was removed from under the car, he and his cousin were being treated by a city ambulance.

Many people from the neighborhood started to riot and the riots went on for 4 days. There were a lot of rumors spreading through the riots saying that the private ambulance refused to treat Gavin Cato. The riots were so intense that mobs started looting stores and assaulting Jews. During the riots there was a student who had come from Australia, her name was Yankel Rosenbauma. She was stabbed and killed by a person from a mob.

After this, Al Sharpton marched in front of the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch with about 400 protestors. The mayor during this time was David Dinkins. He tried to stop this march from happening, but could do much. Al Sharpton made many speeches and even gave a eulogy for Gavin Cato, where he spoke about very harshly. Decades later, he said that his words were harsh, but his marches were peaceful.

Al Sharpton Net Worth

Al Sharpton has done a lot as a civil rights activist. He has also published many books and even has his own talk show. He has a radio show called Keepin it Real. Furthermore, he has even started a non-profit organization called National Action Network. Al Sharpton has been the youth director for the operation breadbasket when he was only 16 years old. Now, all this might be telling you that Al Sharpton has made a lot of money. So, what is Al Sharpton net worth? Al Sharpton is estimated to be worth around $500,000 as of 2022.

Now if you are thinking why is it so low? It might be because he faced many controversies. In the year 2008, Al Sharpton apparently had more than $1.5 million in taxes and unpaid penalties. It was also reported that he owed more than $4.5 million in state federal taxes. He was also involved in many other controversies and was once put in jail for 90 days for trespassing when he was protesting against the United States Army’s target practicing exercise in Puerto Rico. All this might have resulted in a few financial losses.

Full Name Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. Date of Birth 3 October 1954 Age 67 years Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Height 5'10" Weight 129 lbs Net Worth $500,000

Al Sharpton Possessions

Now that you know how much Al Sharpton is worth. Let us see how he spends all that money. While Al Sharpton does a lot of work with charity and spends a lot of money in helping people. He also raises a lot of funds with the National Action Network to help small community businesses and people facing brutality because of racism. Apart from this, what does he spend his money on? Let us start with his cars. While we do not know what cars he owns, he has been spotted in a few cars. Al Sharpton was spotted in Rolls Royce Phantom, which has a price of nearly $475,000. He has also been seen with a Lincoln Navigator, which can cost more than $70,000. He has also been spotted with the Cadillac Escalade, which can cost nearly $80,000. When it comes to his living space, Al Sharpton is apparently living in an apartment in the Bristol Plaza, which is estimated to be worth around $2 million and is located in New York.

Conclusion

Al Sharpton has done a lot of work as a civil rights activist, which we have mentioned in the previous sections. He does a lot of social services and has helped many people. We have mentioned all about his work and career as a civil rights activist in the above sections. We have also mentioned his net worth and how he made many financial losses because of a few controversies. Finally, we have listed what he spends his money on and where lives currently in the above section.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Al Sharpton? Al Sharpton was born on 3 October 1954 which makes him 67 years old. 2. what is Al Sharpton salary on MSNBC? Al Sharpton apparently makes an estimated $500,000 per season as the host on MSNBC’s show Politics Nation. 3. Who is Al Sharpton married to? Al Sharpton married Kathy Jordan. He met her in 1971 when he was touring with James Brown, and she was his backup singer. They got married in 1980 and separated in the year 2004.