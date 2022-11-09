Adrienne Maloof is an American entrepreneur, producer, patrician and a television reality show star. She became internationally famous after appearing as a cast member of the Bravo show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. As for her work in the business world, Adrienne has come a long way working up through various positions to become the co-owner of many different companies under Maloof business empire, built by her billionaire father and business tycoon George J. Maloof Sr. While Adrienne continues to remain engaged in various endeavors, many of you might be wanting to know what is Adrienne Maloof net worth today.

Between her earnings from television career and business undertakings, the reality star has amassed a fortune that many people can only dream of. As per the recent reports, Adrienne Maloof net worth is reportedly around $60 million whereas the entire Maloof family’s total net worth crosses a billion.

Adrienne has also appeared in several different television shows other than “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. She is also a part of several charitable projects related to schools. With this, let’s move on to the main article now which includes many interesting details like television star’s professional and personal life, how old is Adrienne Maloof, what is Adrienne Maloof worth, among others.

Adrienne Maloof Net Worth, Income, Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

Born in a business-class family, Maloof was always destined to be an entrepreneur. But when she landed on the Bravo series, RHOBH, she rose to fame as a television personality opening her channels in the entertainment industry as well. Of course, the earnings from here helped in enhancing her bank balance as well. However, what many do not know is that, Maloof’s contribution in the showbiz had begun in 2005 when she produced the film “Feast”.

How Much Does Adrienne Maloof Make

The estimated Adrienne Maloof Net Worth of $60 million includes both her earnings from the television and the money she has made from the business ventures and her stakes at various companies of Maloof Empire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Maloof’s income as a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for each season was only $200,000 which is actually pretty less compared to what her net value is. She was in the show for the first two seasons before exiting the in the middle of third season. Although, these paychecks did add to Adrienne Maloof net worth, it is clear that the major portion of her wealth is attributed to her ownership in businesses.

Business Ventures

The reality show star reportedly holds stakes in a series of businesses in Maloof Empire like Maloof Music, a Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Maloof Productions, the Maloof Money Cup which is a skateboarding event. She has sure raked in a lot of money that from the program and film that she produced through their own production house. The family also earlier owned the NBA teams – Sacramento Monarchs and the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to the above, Maloofs have a family-owned liquor business. Adrienne has her own premium footwear collection called “Adrienne Maloof by Charles Jordan” which she launched in 2011. She also has launched a supplement called “Never too Hungover” to cut down hangover, an energy drink brand called DrinkAde and an ice hockey team (Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League), among several others. Taking into account all of these ventures, it is safe to say that the television personality makes more than $5 million a year aggregating to Adrienne Maloof net worth.

Now you have a fair idea about what is Adrienne Maloof worth, and what are the various revenue streams that contribute to her incredible bank balance, let’s dig deeper into her early life and family.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Adrienne Maloof Popular Name Adrienne Maloof Date of Birth September 4, 1961 Age 61 years old Place of Birth Albuquerque, New Mexico Parents Father: George J. Maloof Sr.

Mother: Colleen Maloof Spouse Steve Marks Jr. (m. 1993-1994), Paul Nassif (m. 2002-2012) Children Three. Gavin, Christian and Collin Net Worth $60 million Profession Businesswoman, Entrepreneur, Television reality star

Adrienne’s astonishing net worth and her popularity in Bravo series has got her fans wondering how old is Adrienne Maloof? The TV presenter came into this world on the 4th of September, 1961, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is 61 years old as of writing this article and is of Irish and Lebanese ethnicity. Adrienne is the third born child of the late business tycoon George J. Maloof Sr. and Colleen Maloof. Colleen still continues be the co-owner of the Maloof Company assets along with her children.

Adrienne Maloof is the only daughter of the family and has four brothers who she grew up with. They are George J. Maloof Jr., Joe, Gavin, and Phil Maloof. Aside from the massive empire he set up, her father had also bought Houston Rockets, the basketball team in 1979. He also acquired the distributor license for Coors beer in Albuquerque.

Maloof was a passionate tennis player and played in various tournaments at school. She even got into the University of New Mexico on full scholarship for her skill in tennis. During her time in college, Adrienne was a member of the Pi Beta Phi fraternity. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in political science.

Career

Family Business

With an affluent family background and pockets never short of money, it is easy for anyone to get distracted and choose an easy path to lead a lavish lifestyle without doing anything. However, Adrienne Maloof isn’t among them. She chose, instead, to train herself in different aspects of business in order to successfully take care an empire her father has built.

Adrienne set into the professional world by joining as the manager of marketing and promotions in the liquor and winery business of her family. She eventually rose to different roles within the Maloof business conglomerate and catered to different interests of the company. Although, her main niche was directing the marketing operations of the company which she did more than 20 years. Maloof is also reportedly overseeing the customer services department of the companies.

Maloof is an accomplished fashion designer and in 2011, she launched her own designer footwear line called “Adrienne Maloof by Charles Jourdan” in collaboration with the fashion couturiere, Charles Jourdan.

Television Career

In 2007, Adrienne Maloof started appearing in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as their main cast and came back for the next two seasons as well. Later, owing to some issues with the other cast members, she decided to exit from the show and did not come back in the season three reunion. She has appeared in a total of around 60 episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” which also includes her guest appearances in season 5, 6, 8, and 10.

In addition to this, Adrienne also served as a jury member on “Miss Universe 2011” pageant. Her knack for acting led her to be a part of several films, documentaries and shows like “Rachael Ray”, “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers”, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”, and “Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson” among others.

As a producer, Adrienne Maloof released a few films and programs through their family-owned production label “Maloof Productions”. The most notable ones include a horror film called “Feast” (2005) and “Short Notice” (2019).

Personal Life

In 1993, Adrienne Maloof tied the knot with the soccer player Steve Marks Jr. but their marriage did not last for even a year. After separating from Steve, Maloof remained single for several years until she met Dr. Paul Nassif, a celebrity plastic surgeon. They got into a relationship and wedded in May of 2002. The couple became parents of three – Gavin born in 2003 and twins Collin and Christian in 2006 (the twins through surrogacy).

After 10 years of being in marriage, Paul filed for a divorce in 2012 which finalized in the same year in November. Some reports say that their divorce had turned really bad. Both Adrienne and Paul blamed each other of being abusive. Maloof had also claimed that Nassir had stifled one of their sons when the kids were fighting with each other in the backseat of the car. Maloof had got the temporary custody of the children after this incident. In the recent past, looks like things have calmed down between them as both of them have been spotted appearing on red carpet together. They are also working together to give their children a good future.

In 2013, Maloof revealed her relationship with Sean Stewart, the son of the legendary singer, Rod Stewart. They later parted their ways and the businesswoman date businessman and investor, Jacob Busch for a while. As of writing this article, she is likely single as no further news about her relationship has surfaced.

The reality show star has volunteered for a number of charity projects in schools through Good News Foundation, School On Wheels among many others. She has even joined hands with Congress to come up with a solution to prevent gun shootings in schools to protect the children.

Assets

Adrienne and Paul have had a series of real estate assets. In 2012, the the duo listed their palatial 20,000 sq. ft. house in the market and sold at close to $20 million. In 2004, two years after their wedding, they had also reportedly paid around $12.7 million for a property.

Summing Up

Adrienne Maloof is one of the most successful and influential entrepreneurs today. With her acting skills, producing ability and a solid business acumen, she has proved herself to be a versatile individual. Not to forget, the television reality show star is also a mother of three children. She might have inherited the establishments from her billionaire father but overseeing them and running them successfully is no easy job. Currently, Adrienne Maloof net worth is an impressive $60 million and her multimillion dollar bank balance is definitely the result of her passion, determination and hardwork.

