Adrian Peterson Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Earnings, House, Cars

If you are into football and watch National Football League (NFL), then Adrian Peterson might be a familiar name to you. The 36 years old American football running back is an NFL player who has played for many teams with the latest ones being Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks. When he was with the team Minnesota Vikings, he proved himself to be one of the most dynamic professional players, and he started piling up a fortune from then on. Since then Adrian has had one of the most successful football careers. What is Adrian Peterson net worth?

Well, Adrian Peterson was able to accrue more than $100 million through the entire course of his career. However, even after that tremendously successful career and massive fortune that he piled, he isn’t enjoying that high-profile net worth today. After facing some serious financial crunches, the footballer is currently left with a current net worth of $1 million.

How much does Adrian Peterson make? After his impressive performance in the college football games, Adrian was able to quickly prove his potential in the professional arena. He became the top NFL offensive player of his time and undoubtedly took home massive paychecks. With his current financial situation, Adrian Peterson Net Worth is $1 million. However, the American running back had a great career in the past that began in 2007 with the Minnesota Vikings. The team drafted him as the seventh overall in NFL.

During his time with the Vikings alone, Adrian Peterson used to earn over$40 a million which was around $14 million annually. Gradually, after getting promoted from first-round pick to the team’s Most Valuable Player (league MVP), he earned almost $95 million with the Minnesota team. During his career, he had grossed a huge fortune of more than $102 million overall which is one of the highest that any running back has ever had. This had added significantly to Adrian Peterson net worth back then.

Adrian Peterson Salary

In case you are curious about how much does he take home as salary, then Adrian Peterson salary has been close to $1 million in recent years. This is a significant decrease from what he boasted previously. Taking a glance at Peterson’s recent earnings shows that he had signed a year-long contract with the Tennessee Titans offers him a salary of $140K in November 2021. Prior to that, in 2018, Adrian signed a 1-year deal with Washington Redskins that would pay him $1 million. It was later increased to another two-year deal of around $5 million to stay on with them.

In 2017, Peterson received a two-year contract to play with the New Orleans Saints where he was offered $7 million and a sign-on bonus of $2.5 million in addition to that.

Despite all these earnings, Adriana faced some legal issues in 2018. Because of this, he had to pay an enormous fine that left him almost nothing of what he had accrued after so many successful games and a striking career. His salary with the Washington Redskins had also dropped to $1 million.

Biography and Early Life

Celebrated Name: Adrian Peterson Full Name: Adrian Lewis Peterson Date of Birth: 21 March 1985 Age: 37 years Place of Birth: Palestine, Texas Parents: Father: Nelson Peterson Mother: Bonita Brown Spouse: Ashley Brown (m. 2014) Children: Adrian Peterson, Jr., Axyl Eugene Peterson, Tyrese Robert Ruffin, Adeja Peterson Profession: American football running back Net Worth: $1 million

Adrian Lewis Peterson was born in Palestine, Texas on March 21, in the year 1985. Many of his fans want to know how old is Adrian Peterson, so as of 2022, he is 36 years old. He is the son of Nelson Peterson and Bonita Brown. his father Nelson was a professional basketball player while his mother Bonita was an athlete in high school who had brought back eight gold medals in Texas track events. Born in an athlete family, Adrian had the love for sports in his blood.

Adrian had an elder brother Brian who he looked upon as a toddler and was very close to him. However, their relationship was short-lived as Brian lost his life when he came under a truck that was run over by a drunk driver. Adrian was deeply affected by this incident, and he found athletics as a way to channel his emotions. when he turned 13, his father was convicted for his involvement in drug dealing and money laundering.

Peterson went to Palestine High School, and he was good at basketball, football as well as athletics. He later dedicated himself completely to football. After graduating from there, he enrolled himself in the University of Oklahoma and joined Oklahoma Sooners where he was trained by Bob Stopes. The Texas-born footballer was able to bag the runner-up position for the Heisman Trophy.

Career and Awards

Adrian Peterson’s career started right from the University of Oklahoma when he became a part of Oklahoma Sooners from 2004 to 2006. After breaking several NCAA records, he entered the NFL 2007 Draft where he was picked by Minnesota Vikings. As a player, he was able to establish himself as one of the best players known for his speed, aggressive approach, strength, and all the possible qualities that a good footballer should exhibit. He bagged the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award that further boosted his career.

Peterson went on to give exceptional performances for the subsequent years in several games like “Monday Night Football”, NFL Pro Bowl, and more. By 2010, he succeeded in gaining the third-place in the NFL’s top 100 players’ list. His hard work and outstanding performance, not just earned a good amount of fortune adding to Adrian Peterson’s salary but had also gained a huge fanbase who would cheer him and support him.

Post 2014

The year 2014 was a difficult year that brought his entire career and images down. Peterson faced child abuse allegations. According to reports, he was charged with injuring his four-year-old son while trying to discipline him with a tree branch. Adrian was suspended for the rest of the season post these legal issues. To avoid jail time he pleaded no contest and was put on probation with a fine of $4000 and 80 hours of serving the community.

Once he is reinstated in 2015, it was a slow career for Peterson as his contract was restructured with a revised lower payment. It was a 3-year deal for a 42 million salary. The Minnesota Vikings did not extend his contract in 2017 and released him as a free agent. He then went on to sign short-term contracts and play for various teams New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Redskins in 2018, Detroit Lions in 2020, and Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Awards and Accomplishments

Peterson was a top player in his high school, and he began listing his gathering accomplishments from then on. he is known for making the highest rushing yard – a record of 296 in a single match. he has also made history by hitting a 1322 record in an 8 game period. In addition to crediting some record scores to his name, he has also succeeded in grabbing the 2012 NFL Rushing in the year Award and the NFL MVP Award.

Assets

Adrian had a home in Texas that he has bought for approximately $4 million back in 2013. owing to his financial difficulties, he had put it up in the real estate market to sell for $8.5 million in 2016. However, he was later able to sell it for $4.5 million.

It is a beautiful property that has around 10,582 sq. ft. of living space. The mansion comprises 6 bedrooms, a wine cellar, a library, a theatre, a swimming pool, a games room, and many other modern-day amenities.

Personal Life

Adrian got married to Ashley Brown Peterson on July 19, 2014. They were apparently high school sweethearts and got married secretly without announcing it publicly. it was only when they were spotted with their wedding rings on their finger in a gala that their wedding came to light. Adrian and Ashley have six children together. They had their first son, Adrian Peterson Jr., three years before they got married in 2011.

Speaking of his wide, Ashley Peterson, she was a professional model and was featured in various magazines and companies in the fashion industry.

Legal Issues

Other than the child abuse allegations in 2019, there were a few other cases that the professional football running back got involved in. His lawyer stated that Adrian trusted the wrong people with monetary affairs because of which he has lost most of his wealth. according to reports, a Pennsylvania-based moneylender filed a petition against Adrian. He claimed that the legendary footballer was supposed to repay a loan along with 12.5% interest, that he had taken from him, within a time frame of four months. However, he failed to do so. So, combining all the money including the loan and the lawyer fees he has been ordered to repay $6.6 million.

When this news got revealed, it also came to light that Peterson needed to repay another lender from Maryland, a sum of $2.4 million. Between all these situations, he is not in the best financial shape right now.

Summing Up

So, now you know how much does Adrian Peterson make as a salary and what is Adrian Peterson net worth. He has curated a successful career for himself with determination, hard work, and efforts and is quite capable of earning back what he has lost following the various legal allegations. Adrian is a free agent now and is not ready to retire from the game yet. In fact, he is putting all his efforts into regaining his image and his position, so he can hit the ground running. He mentioned in an interview that he is looking forward to joining the 16th season in 2022 and is also considering a future as a football coach.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

How old is Adrian Peterson? Adrian Peterson was born on 21st March 1985. This means that as of 2022 he is 37 years old. How much does Adrian Peterson make? The legendary football running had been making somewhere around 1 million in the last couple of years. while this wasn’t his original salary in initially when he started the career, the various allegations and debts has decreased his salary and net worth significantly. Where does Adrian Peterson live? Peterson lives in Houston, Texas with his wife and kids. Who is Adrian’s wife? Adrian is married to Ashley Brown Peterson, the former model. They are married since 2014, but they knew each other from high school.