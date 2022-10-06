If anyone is a fan of football all the credits go to world-renowned players like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, LeBron James, James Harden, etc. And these players should thank the National Basketball Association (NBA) for giving them the chance to play, otherwise, the world wouldn’t know them. And we as basketball fans should applaud the commissioners Maurice Podoloff, J. Walter Kennedy, Larry O’Brien, David Stern, and Adam Silver for making NBA what it is today. If it weren’t for these guys, NBA wouldn’t have been as popular as today and probably no one would’ve been interested in basketball.

You must all know that the current serving commissioner of the NBA is Adam Silver, who took over the position in February 2014. So far, Adam Silver has completed over 9 years serving as the commissioner and has done a pretty good job. In case you are wondering, the responsibility of an NBA commissioner is to oversee all the activities related to the organization. That includes hiring, staffing, organizing, conducting business development activities, media dealings, agreement negotiations, and much more.

What is Adam Silver Worth?

According to our reports, Adam Silver net worth is a phenomenal $40 million as of this writing. Adam Silver made his massive fortune by holding various positions in the NBA over the years. Before taking over NBA as the 5th commissioner, Adam Silver used to work as a deputy commissioner. Silver then worked his way up to earn the position of COO (Chief Operating Officer). Adam Silver went on to uphold these positions for over 8 years and later in 2014, he was named the new commissioner of the NBA replacing David Stern.

The first commissioner of the NBA was Maurice Podoloff from June 1946 to April 1963 (16 years). Later he was replaced by J. Walter Kennedy who went on to serve from May 1963 to May 1975 (12 years). Larry O’Brian held this position from June 1975 to January 1931 (8 years). After Larry, David became the NBA commissioner and stayed in this post from February 1984 to January 2014 (30 years). Let’s check out how much does Adam Silver make?

Name Adam Silver Net Worth $40 million Birth 25 April 1962, Rye, USA Nationality American Age 60 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 80 kg Partner Maggie Grise Profession Lawyer, Sports Executive Career 1992-Present

How Much Does Adam Silver Make?

According to our reports, Adam Silver earns $10 million every year for working as the NBA commissioner. He currently ranks the 3rd in terms of highest paid commissioners in the world. The 2nd place is held by Rob Manfred and in the first place is Roger Goodell. Rob Manfred is the commissioner of Major League Baseball (MLB) and reportedly makes more than $17.5 million every year. While on the other hand, the commissioner of the National Football League, Roger Goodell earns approximately $63.9 million a year.

However, you should note that the additional payments such as performance bonuses, revenue share, etc. aren’t included. So, if we calculate Adam Silver reportedly takes home the stipend of $833k every month. Back in the year 2018, NBA extended Adam Silver’s stay as the commissioner till the 2024 season. And according to our analysis, by that time Adam Silver will amass more than $100 million just from his NBA stipend alone. Silver’s takings might increase based on the negotiations he might make with the NBA if he chooses to continue to serve as the commissioner.

Adam Silver Early Life

Adam Silver is the son of Edward Silver and Melba Silver, who gave birth to him on the 25th of April 1962 in the city of Rye, New York, United States. By profession, Edward Silver was an attorney majoring in labor law. While working as an attorney, Edward also worked as one of the partners at Proskauer Rose LLP international law firm. Adam Silver was sent to Rye High School to acquire a high school diploma.

Silver passed high school in the year 1980 and enrolled at Duke University, where he joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Then in the year 1984, Adam Silver came out of Duke University with a bachelor’s degree majoring in political science. During the period from 1984 to 1985, Adam Silver worked as Les AuCoin’s assistant. Les AuCoin was serving as one of the members of the U.S. Representative House at that time.

After this, Adam Silver enrolled himself in Chicago Law University School. Then in the year 1988, he came out with a Juris Doctor degree in his hand. Silver got an offer to work as a law clerk at U.S. New York District Court. At that time, Kimba Wood was the judge and Adam Silver took the offer. Later, Adam Silver became an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Adam Silver Career

Silver set out to pursue a career in NBA and started off as a deputy commissioner in 1992. His roles and responsibilities were (but were not limited to) arbitrating negotiations and deals within and outside the NBA. He played a crucial role during the Women National Basketball Association (WNBA) expansion, NBA Development League, NBA China establishment, digital assets agreement with Turner Broadcasting, etc. Adam Silver also held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at NBA Entertainment. He went on to work as the NBA COO for nearly 8 years and around this time, he also worked as an executive producer.

He has backed the documentary movie “Michael Jordan to the Max”, which covered the life of Michael Jordan. The documentary was released in May 2000 with a running time of 46 minutes. Silver also served as the executive producer of another documentary titled “Whatever Happened to Michael Ray?”, which mostly documented the athlete’s rise to fame and downfall. This documentary was also released in the year 2000. Then in the year 2004, Adam Silver backed the documentary “The Year of the Yao”, which is based on the life of Yao Ming. The documentary was released in April 2005 and reportedly earned over $38k at the box office.

NBA Commissioner

David Stern expressed his desire to step down as the NBA commissioner in the year 2012. At that time, David suggested Adam Silver as the new commissioner of the NBA. Adam Silver succeeded David Stern in February 2014 and a few months later fired Donald Sterling (former owner of Los Angeles Clippers) in April 2014. On 25 April, a video clip featuring Donald Sterling was leaked on the internet. In that video, Donald was seen passing racial remarks during a call with his girlfriend. On 29 April, Adam Silver suspended Donald as the owner of Los Angeles Sterling.

Not only this, but Silver also banned Sterling from NBA for the rest of his life. Furthermore, he imposed a fine of a whopping $2.5 million on Donald and also asked the team’s officials to dismiss Donald from Los Angeles Clippers ownership. The officials complied with Adam Silver’s request and removed Sterling as the team’s owner. After Donald’s dismissal, Steve Ballmer (former CEO of Microsoft) purchased the team by paying $2 billion. Then in November 2014, Silver revealed that he supports placing bets on sports as long as they are strictly supervised.

Hong Kong Protest Controversy

Later in October 2019, the general manager of Houston Rockers, Daryl Morey expressed his support for the Hong Kong Protests of 2019 via his Twitter account. Soon, Morey took his words back and deleted the tweet after facing backlash from the people of China as well as the United States. In no time, NBA stated the tweet was “regrettable” through their official account. Adam Silver, later on, expressed his views supporting both parties. He supported Daryl by stating that the constitution grants him the right of speech.

Silver also stated that he understands the backlash from the Chinese government. Eventually, Chine threatened to cancel their relationship and deals with the NBA. To this, Adam Silver responded that the League cannot do justice to every individual’s feelings in both countries. He went on to state that NBA has no right to provide judgment on these parties. As a result of Adam Silver’s statements, Vivo (a world-renowned mobile company based in China) terminated its business activities with the NBA. During the Covid pandemic in March, Adam Silver decided to suspend the 2019-2020 NBA season so to prevent the spread of the virus.

Later in June, Silver announced that the season will be continued on a special ground called “NBA Bubble”. NBA Bubble is a secluded area in Bay Lake, Florida, which was constructed by the NBA to protect the players as well as prevent the spread of the Covid virus. As per reports, the NBA Bubble project cost over $170 million. Adam Silver later stated that the investment in NBA Bubble proved to be more profitable than they imagined.

Adam Silver Personal Life

Back in the year 2015, Adam Silver tied the knot with Maggie Grise, who is an interior designer by profession. Silver and Maggie welcomed their first child, a daughter in April 2017, and later in May 2020, the couple gave birth to another girl. During his time in the NBA, Adam Silver was the top pick in the list of “50 Most Influential People in Sports Business” by Sports Business Journal in the year 2016. The Sports Business Journal declared Adam Silver “Executive of the Year” in the year 2015 and Time included his name in their “100 Most Influential People” list. Also in the same year, the popular business magazine, Fortune named Adam Silver one of the 50 Greatest Leaders of all time. Back in the year 2014, he was declared “Executive of the Year” by Sports Illustrated.

Conclusion

Thanks to all the commissioners who worked hard to make NBA a household name. If it weren’t for personalities like Adam Silver, David Stern, etc. no one in the world would have been interested in basketball. Adam Silver has renewed his contract until the 2024 NBA season, and if things go well, he might continue to work as the commissioner of the National Basketball Association.

