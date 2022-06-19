When you are purchasing Hardware products, you have to be prudent and think if the product you are about to purchase is a perfect fit. If you have this consciousness while shopping, you can avoid choosing unfit products, thereby reducing the return. Still, at times, our calculated selection can be wrong. In that case, we have to return the product. If you had purchased any hardware product from the Ace Hardware store, it will be helpful if you know the Ace Hardware Return policy. In this article, I will elaborate on the return policy of the Ace Hardware store. Continue reading to know more.

What Is Ace Hardware Return Policy in 2022?

If you have the original packing and valid receipt of purchase, you will be able to return the product to Ace Hardware. In addition to this, you should have the paperwork and accessories that you received along with the hardware product with you. However, you have a time limit. You should return the product before the 30th day of purchase. You are also requested to bring your government-issued ID card with you. Keep reading to know the ins and outs of Ace Hardware’s return policy.

What if I Return the Product to Ace Hardware After 30 Days?

If you want a full refund from Ace Hardware, you have to make sure that you return the product within 30 days of purchase. In case, you are returning the product post 30 days of purchase, you are eligible to get only store credit equal to the monetary value of the product. Additionally, the shipping and handling charges will be paid using your store credit. Beyond 30 days, Ace Hardware is in no way responsible for the product they sold. That is the reason it has openly asked the customers to contact the manufacturer directly after 30 days of purchase.

Contacting the manufacturer will help you in case the product is damaged or faulty. You can make use of the warranty of the product. You will get more information regarding the warranty when you contact the customer service of the manufacturer.

Is It Possible to Return a Product to Ace Hardware Without a Receipt?

There are chances of both acceptance and denial. The chances of denial increase if you don’t have any proof of purchase. Similarly, the chances of acceptance increase if the product is in good condition. After accepting your product return, Ace Hardware will refund you in the form of store credit. However, for that, you should have a valid driver’s license. If you need a clear answer regarding product return without receipt, it is better to contact the Ace hardware store located in your neighborhood.

What Are Products That I Cannot Return to Ace Hardware?

Ace Hardware accepts most of the products if returned within 30 days of purchase. Yet, there are certain exceptions. Products that require an earlier return or cannot be returned at all. Starting with the Ace Hardware gift card, which cannot be returned after purchase, there are quite a few products. For example, the Magnolia Home paint products cannot be returned because they are customized (tinted) according to the customer’s requirements. Their return is accepted only if the product is either faulty or damaged.

In case you have purchased outdoor equipment like mowers, edgers, tillers, or any other product, the return period is the same. However, you should return the product in unopened condition along with the original packaging. Similarly, gas-powered equipment should be unused. At the same time, the product return will be denied if you have put gas or oil inside. The product will not be accepted by Ace Hardware, even if you drain the oil or release the gas. Clearance items are non-returnable in any case.

Lastly, if the product you purchased uses hazardous material, or you have purchased hazardous material itself, you can return it to your local Ace Hardware store only.

What Is the Procedure to Return Ace Hardware?

You should bring with you three necessary items. They are the product in unused condition, original packing, and the receipt of purchase. Along with these, you should keep the return period in mind as well, which is 30 days from the date of purchase.

After carrying all the necessary things, you can visit any Ace Hardware store to return the product. Inside the store, you have to reach out to the Ace Hardware staff present at the customer service desk. Please note that in case you are returning an assembled product, you will be charged a fee for dismantling and re-stocking.

Do you have to travel a long way to find an Ace Hardware store? Well, in that case, you can give a call to customer care at 888-827-4223. They will assist you in the process of the product return.

Once you have returned the product, Ace Hardware will refund you. The refund will be in the same form of payment you used for buying the product. In case, you bought the product using cash, Ace Hardware will hand over the amount of the product in cash. However, you have to wait anywhere between 3 and 5 days. It depends on the type of payment you used for purchasing that product.

How to Return a Product Online?

This is even a better option where you don’t have to visit any Ace Hardware store. You can directly ship the product from your home. However, you will be required to bear the shipping cost. Only if you have received the wrong item or a damaged item, Ace Hardware will pay for the shipping cost. You should follow the below steps in order to return the product.

Log in to your account on Ace Hardware’s website.

Now, choose the product you wanna return.

After choosing, give a valid reason for your return.

You will get a return label. Print it for after use.

Put the product in its original packing and seal it.

After completely sealing, stick the return label.

Lastly, send the package to the nearest Ace Hardware store.

What Is Hardware Exchange Policy?

You can exchange products at Ace Hardware in-store or online within 60 days of purchase. If you are trying to exchange the product online, you have to return the product and order a new one. For I-store, take the product with you along with the purchase receipt, your government-issued photo ID, and the instruction booklet. Once the manager verifies and approves, you can exchange the product with any other product available at the Ace Hardware store.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by giving a brief explanation regarding the Ace Hardware Return Policy. Following this, I discussed the case of returning a product to Ace Hardware after 30 days of purchase. Later, the possibility of returning a product without the original receipt of purchase was discussed. There are certain products that are non-returnable. In the next section, I mentioned those products. Additionally, I also explained why they cannot be returned. In the last section, I explained the procedure of returning a product to Ace Hardware in-store and through online. While answering the last query, I gave brief information regarding Ace Hardware’s exchange policy.

Final Thoughts

It is very important for one to know which products can be returned and those that cannot be returned. Ace Hardware has given genuine reasons for denying the return of certain products. Additionally, you should know various situations where you will be required to pay a fee. For example, returning assembled products or returning products by shipping after 30 days. When compared to returning products in-store, the online return procedure looks very easy. I hope I have given enough information in this article regarding the Ace Hardware return policy. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Ace Hardware Return Policy

1. Can I return the product I bought from an Ace Hardware store to another Ace Hardware store? Yes. As long as you have the original packing and receipt, you can return the product at any Ace Hardware store located in different locations. 2. What is the exchange period at Ace Hardware? If you want to exchange a product with another at Ace Hardware, you have to return the product within 60 days from the day of purchase. 3. What is the return period for Ace Hardware? If you need a refund from Ace Hardware, you have to return the product within 30 days of purchase. 4. How to contact the customer service of Ace Hardware? The contact number of Ace Hardware’s customer service is 888-827-4223. 5. Whom should I contact in order to return the product at Ace Hardware in-store? You have to contact the staff present at the customer service desk. They will guide you in the product return process.