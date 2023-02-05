The American NFL (National Football League) player, Aaron Donald is on the news due to his absence from NFL due to his ankle injury. There have been speculations that Los Angeles Rams are considering terminating their contract with Aaron. Well, these are just speculations or rumors and an official statement from the Rams is yet to be made. In case you know very little about Aaron Donald, then this article is for you as you will find information on Aaron Donald net worth, how old is Aaron Donald, Aaron Donald earnings, how much does Aaron Donald make, Aaron Donald early life & career beginnings, and so on.

Aaron Charles Donald was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and currently plays for Los Angeles Rams. He started his career as a professional defensive tackle in 2014 and was the 13th first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Soon after joining the Rams, Aaron Donald earned a name for himself as one of the best defenders. He eventually went on to earn a place among the greatest defensive players in NFL history. As of this writing, Aaron Donald has 490 tackles, 103 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, and 18 pass deflections on his NFL record.

What is Aaron Donald Worth?

According to our records, the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle, Aaron Donald net worth is over $60 million as of this writing. He picked most of his fortune from his NFL salary and endorsement deals. During his NFL career, Aaron Donald won many titles and awards. He has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in the years 2017, 2018, and 2020. Furthermore, he also won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. In addition to this, he earned the title of First-team All-pro for 7 consecutive years i.e, from 2015 to 2021 and Pro Bowl from 2014 to 2021.

Aaron Donald has been named the NLF sacks leader in 2018, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team PFWA All-Rookie team in 2014, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. During his college career, Aaron Donald won awards like Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Bill Willis Trophy, and Unanimous All-America. An interesting fact is that Aaron won all the above-mentioned awards in the year 2013 alone. Let’s check out how much does Aaron Donald make?

How Much Does Aaron Donald Make?

It is estimated that NFL player, Aaron Donald earns between $20 million to $25 million a year. The majority of his yearly income consists of the salary he receives from Los Angeles Rams, which is $20 million annually. In addition to this, he makes a great deal of cash from endorsements, commercials, and brand partnerships or collaborations.

Keeping these aside, Aaron is paid thousands of dollars to make a guest appearance at any event. His monthly income is analyzed to be at least $2.5 million. Donald reportedly draws between $500k to $750k from his works. Read the below paragraph to know about Aaron Donald’s earnings in detail.

Aaron Donald Earnings

As we have established that Aaron Donald currently plays for Los Angeles Rams. However, the team was known as St. Louis Rams and in 2015 the Rams franchise was relocated to Los Angeles, and thus it became “Los Angeles Rams”. In 2014, Aaron Donald was selected by St. Louis Rams in the first round of the NFL Draft. St. Louis offered Aaron a deal of $10.13 million for 4 years with a signing bonus of $5.692 million, which the latter accepted. In these years, Donald was taking home a base salary of over $2.53 million a year. Then in 2018, the Los Angeles Rams decided to retain Aaron and thus offered a contract extension for 6 years i.e, till 2024.

This time he received a signing bonus of a whopping $40 million with a yearly stipend of $22.5 million. Aaron Donald’s 6-year agreement with the Los Angeles Rams is worth a massive $135 million, which makes him the highest defensive player of the franchise. Given that Aaron Donald has been out of action for an ankle injury, it is yet to be determined his future with the team. There are reports claiming that Aaron’s injury can take days or even weeks to heal. Let’s see whether Los Angeles Rams will retain the player or let him go.

Other Earnings and Financial Losses

As I have mentioned earlier that Aaron Donald also makes an ample sum of money from his endorsement contracts and agreements. Given that, Donald is a renowned name throughout the world, it’s natural that big brands would line up to get their brands advocated through this NFL star. He has promoted popular companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Electronic Arts, Hulu, and Snickers. Donald has also appeared in commercials and promotional events for Pepsi, Panini, Nike, etc. And his earnings per year from endorsements are reckoned to be at least $1 million.

Aside from this, Aaron Donald has invested his money in start-up ventures and businesses. For instance, he is the co-founder of a nutrition company called “Ready Nutrition” and also possesses an ownership stake in the company as well. In case you are wondering, Ready Nutrition is concerned with making and supplying nutritious products such as energy drinks, protein powder, nutrition bars, snacks, and much more. It has been reported that the company generated over $100 million in revenue by the end of 2020.

Aaron Donald has also incurred some heavy fines throughout his NFL career. He was mostly fined for misbehaving or showcasing erratic behavior with officials and fellow rivals. Aaron received over $10k for every time he displayed an uncooperative attitude. Furthermore, he has also been fined for picking up fights and roughing the passer during matches. For this, he mostly incurred fines of over $20k. As of this writing, Aaron has incurred fines of over $178k during his career.

Aaron Donald Real Estate, Watches, and Car Collection

Donald has invested thousands of dollars in real estate properties and also bought numerous cars. Back in the year 2019, Aaron and his soulmate bought a place in Calabasas, California. As per reports, the pair paid a whopping $4.7 million for the house, which was listed earlier this year in April on market for $6.25 million. As per reports, the home is constructed on 7,056 square feet of space and features 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. It has a fireplace, gaming room, lounge, bar, gigantic swimming pool, garden, sports ground, and much more. He is reported to own properties in various parts of the United States like Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and so on.

Car and Watch Collection

Coming to Aaron Donald’s car collection, he is reported to own several branded cars. For instance, he recently bought a Karma Revero for over $130k. In addition to this, he is the owner of branded cars such as Mercedes, BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, and a few more. When it comes to wearing watches, there is hardly anyone that can match the swag of Aaron Donald. He has been spotted wearing Rolex watches in public, corporate, and promotional events. For instance, he is the keeper of a Rolex president’s watch, which is evaluated to be worth over $33.15k. The watch is made up of gold, and he possesses a similar watch, which is made up of platinum and is probably worth between $25k to $30k.

Aaron Donald Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American defensive tackle, Aaron Donald was born on the 23rd of May 1991 in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, which is situated in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. He is the son of Archie Donald and Anita Goggins. Since Aaron was a child, his father exposed him to heavy workouts and training to discipline the former. Aaron went to Penn Hills High School, where he received football training under the supervision of coach Ron Graham.

After high school, Donald received football scholarships from the likes of Pittsburgh, Toledo, Akron, Rutgers, etc. He eventually accepted the Pittsburgh scholarship and thus played for the Pittsburgh Panthers football team from 2010 to 2013. Then in 2014, he joined St. Louis Rams in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Aaron Donald Relationships and Marriage

Donald used to be in a romantic relationship with Jaelynn Blakey. Both Jaelynn and Aaron went on to have two children namely Jaeda (born in 2013) and Aaron Jr (born in 2016). After ending his relationship with Blakey, Aaron Donald married Erica Sherman. Erica used to work as a marketing agent for Los Angeles Rams. Both Erica and Donald welcomed a son named, Aaric last year.

Conclusion

It’s amazing to see that Aaron Donald has accomplished so much within a short span that he is now deemed one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. He reportedly used to hold a record of not even missing a single game due to injury. Even if he incurred one, he managed to push through it like a real player. Unfortunately, his unbroken streak was broken recently due to an ankle sprain and reports claim that this injury will take time to heal. Well, whatever the matter might be, we just hope that Aaron gets back on his feet and get back in action as soon as possible.

