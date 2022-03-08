Uncertainty! You cannot be sure of anything. The growth line in your life chart can rise or drop at any point in your life. That is how life is. There is no one to blame. If bad happens, you just need to take the impact and become stronger. You have to cherish it if good happens. Your control over your life is bounded by limits. Similarly, a bad thing happened to Aaron, which turned him from a millionaire to a person worth $400k only. Yup!. Currently, the Aaron Carter Net Worth is a mere $400K. I mean that is a big amount but compared to what he had?

How did this all happen? How did he lose all his money? In the first place, how did Aaron earn so much money? This article is all about answering these questions and additionally providing personal information such as Aaron Carter age, height, weight, etc.

Birthplace Tampa, Florida Ethnicity English-German-Scottish-Welsh-Irish Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Dancer, and Record Producer Born On December 7, 1987 Age 34 Height 5'8" Weight 74 Kg Net Worth $400K

Who Is Aaron?

Aaron was born on the 7th of December in 1987 to his parents, whose names are Jane Elizabeth and Robert Gene Carter. His birthplace is Tampa, Florida. Before Aaron was born, his family stayed in New York. Aaron has 4 siblings, consisting of a Brother and 3 sisters. He finished his schooling in Florida. Aaron finished his elementary schooling at the Frank D. Miles Elementary School and later studied at the Ruskin School in Florida.

Aaron Music Career

He was exposed to music at the age of four when he visited the music practice of his brother’s band, the Backstreet Boys. He was so enthusiastic about the music that sometimes he would interfere with his brother’s band performance and dance. Just before anyone could say “Too soon, Little boy!” he was on his way to becoming one of the famous music artists at a very young age. He joined a band that was formed at Tampa Rock school as a lead singer. Due to differences in interest, he separated from the band. Other members of the band were interested in Rock, while he was into pop.

On the 1st of December 1997, Aaron released his self-titled first studio album. He was only 6 days away from turning 10 when the album was released. It was released under the label Trans Continental. Aaron’s first album was certified with gold in countries such as Spain, Norway, Canada, Germany, and Denmark. The album was released in the U.S. after 6 months on June 16, 1998. The album received mixed reviews.

Aaron and Nickelodeon

One of the songs from his second single was played on Nickelodeon. The name of the song was Bounce. He also appeared as a Musical guest in a comedy show called All That, which was aired on Nickelodeon. Aaron also performed various other songs such as Life is a Party for the show Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and Leave It Up To Me for the show Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius.

Aaron as Actor

He got his first opportunity to act in an American television series called Lizzie McGuire. The show was created by Terri Minsky. He made a guest appearance in one of the episodes of the series.

Aaron Breakthrough

After two years, Aaron was ready with his second album titled Aaron’s Party, which was released on the 26th of September 2000 under the label Jive. People were surprised and were awestruck by witnessing the sales record of Aaron’s second album. The album sold a staggering $3.5 million copies. It brought the album triple platinum from RIAA. Most of the singles from the album were well received. He got the opportunity to make guest appearances on Nickelodeon. He also co-performed at the concerts of Backstreet Guys and Britney spear.

In March 2001, Aaron co-performed in a concert with Samantha Mumba in MGM studios, which was aired live on the Disney Channel. Moreover, the concert was named Aaron Carter and Samantha Mumba in Concert. After turning 13, Aaron dropped his third album titled Oh Aaron on the 7th of August 2001. This album consisted of the first brother duo, which included his brother nick in his first lead single. With no further wait, Aaron released his fourth album next year titled Another Earthquake. The album topped at number 18 in the charts of Billboard. For a long time, Aaron didn’t release albums for so many years. He was indulged in reality dance and cooking shows. After 16 long years, Carter released his third album titled Love on the 16th of February 2018.

Dance shows and Reality Shows

Carter and his siblings came together to participate in a reality show that featured all carter siblings. The show was named House of Carters. However, the show was canceled after a month. Later, in the year 2009, Aaron became a part of Dancing with the Stars’ season 9. His dance partner was Karina Smirnoff. Again in 2008, he joined a reality series aired by Food Network called Rachael VS Guy: Celebrity Cook-off. Unfortunately, Aaron was kicked out in the first episode.

What Happened To 200 million?

It was said that Aaron carter had made $300 million when he turned 18. However, he was left with only $2 million in his bank account and in addition to that, he had to pay $4 million as tax. That meant he was in debt!. Where did it all go wrong? Well, since Aaron was a minor, his parents were managing Aaron’s earnings. So, the answer must come from his parents. Aaron says the mistake is on their parent’s side. Further, he explains how he had to get $20 million after turning 18 under Coogan’s law. Unfortunately, he received only $2 million. That was one-tenth of what he had to receive.

Bankruptcy

In 2013, Aaron stuck a thunderbolt on everyone by filing for bankruptcy. Further, he announced, he has assets worth $8232 while his liabilities stock up to $2.2 million. For the question of what is Aaron carter’s net worth, he claimed that some of the valuable assets that he currently owns are a Television, MacBook, and a watch. Nevertheless, the tax debt was ultimately settled in the year 2014. Now let us take a look at How much is Aaron Carter worth.

Current Net Worth

He was under a severe financial deficit. Aaron embarked on an 11-month tour covering America and Canada and performed in over 150 shows. Again in the following year, in 2014, Aaron started an 11-city Canadian tour. During this tour, he sang new songs from his future album. After these tours, he announced a worldwide tour starting in September 2014 and ending in January 2015. In the next two years, he released the lead singles of his fifth album. These tours and the release of his fourth album helped him get out of the financial crisis. This is how he came up with his current net worth of $400K.

Legal Problems

Now that we know what is Aaron Carter’s Net worth, we shall discuss his run-ins with the police. Aaron’s first tussle with the law began when the police arrested him for speeding and possession of drugs. This was a huge blow for Aaron and his reputation. His father expressed his shock and sadness with the press. Aaron’s brother blamed Aaron for his overconfident attitude and said he deserved punishment. Nearly after a decade, Aaron was again pulled over, this time in Georgia. The police seized the marijuana and other related objects from the car. During the arrest, Aaron’s ex-girlfriend was also with him. She was arrested and was charged with same. After Aaron was bailed out, he informed the public that he was being targeted because he was a celebrity. He claimed he was using marijuana to treat his anxiety and moreover he had the medical license to use them.

Health Problems

Aaron participated in a talk show related to health called The Doctors. There was a huge fuss about Aaron having either AIDS or other STD diseases. His public image was disparaging due to this. Aaron wanted to put an end to it. In the show, he was tested for cancer and STDs, fortunately, all the tests turned negative. However, he was diagnosed with Candida infection. At the same time, he was tested positive for high-risk prescription drugs that he had been taking for anxiety. The prescription medicine was a drug combination of Benzodiazepines and opiates. Going through further tests, he was found malnourished. He weighed only 52 kg and his BMI was way below the range.

The medical team of the show suggested Aaron enroll himself in a drug rehabilitation center. As recommended by them, he got admitted to a treatment center located in Malibu, California. Aaron show improvement and he gained weight. In February 2018 his weight was around 73 Kg.

Sibling Feud

Aaron made a serious revelation. He reported that he was sexually abused by his sister, Leslie, for three years starting when he was 10 years old. It was said that his sister suffered from bipolar disorder, and she abused Aaron whenever she stopped taking medication. He also accused his brother Nick Carter of life-long abuse. Aaron started shooting these allegations after Nick Carter got a restraining order against Aaron. Nick was forced to get a restraining order against his brother because Aaron revealed in The Doctors show he had thoughts of killing Nick’s pregnant wife.

Aaron Carter Height and Weight

Aaron Carter is 5’8″ high, and he weighs around 74 Kg.

Conclusion

I have mentioned how much is Aaron carter worth and briefed on how he gained $200 million only to lose it when he became an adult. Most of his financial earnings before he turned 18 are unclear. However, what one can know for sure is, he was under debt of more than $2 million after his parents handed him when Aaron Carter age was 18. In addition to obscurity in his financial accounts, I have added information regarding his personal life. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Aaron Carter Net Worth

1. How many siblings does Aaron Carter have? Aaron Carter has four siblings. Among them, one is a brother and the other three are sisters. One of his sisters named Lesli died due to a drug overdose. 2. Why was Aaron arrested by the police? He was caught by the police for speeding and having drugs in his car. He was arrested twice for the same law-breaking. 3. Which of Aaron’s albums was a huge hit? Aaron’s second album named Aaron’s Party was the biggest hit of all. It sold more than 3.5 million copies. 4. What was the recent record album by Aaron, and when was it released? The latest album of Aaron was released in the year 2018. The name of the album was Love. 5. What is Coogan’s law? The Coogan Law was brought into action to save the money of minors by parents or guardians and give that saving to the minor once he turns 18.