Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is a famous rapper from Atlanta, everyone recognizes him with his stage name “21 Savage”. He was a former thug, but later found success in the music industry with his talent for rapping. His career started back in 2014, and soon in a span of just a few years, he became one of the leading rap artists of the modern era. In this post, we are going to share the details of 21 Savage net worth, how he started his career, 21 Savage’s legal issues, and also how much is 21 Savage worth?

What is 21 Savage’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, 21 Savage net worth is around $12 to $14 million. He made most of his fortune from his passion for rap. 21 Savage has had a bad history with the law, but he made amendments and started focusing on his music career. He made his debut with the single “Picky”, and after that, there was no turning back for the artist. He went on to produce many hit songs, where most of them appeared on the Billboard chart.

Name 21 Savage Real Name Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Net Worth $12-$14 million Born 22 October 1992 in London Nationality British/American Height 6 feet Weight 72 kilograms Parents Kevin Cornelius Emmons (Father) and Heather Carmilliaa Joseph (Mother) Occupation Rapper, Songwriter, Record Producer Career 2014-Present

How Much Is 21 Savage Worth?

21 Savage is not only a rapper, but he is also an investor. He has invested his money in many ventures, and also earns a good deal of money from social media platforms. Below is the breakdown of how 21 Savage made his money, how he spends it, and also his charity works.

Rapping Career

It’s obvious, that the Atlanta-based rapper makes most of his wealth by rapping. It is estimated that 21 Savage makes around more than $1.3 million each year, and $115k each month. The artist has sold many records throughout the world. So far, the artist has released 2 albums. It is estimated that the artist has sold almost 180k copies so far of his partnered album with Metro Boomin “Savage Mode”. It is stated that his debut album Issa Album sold more than 80k copies and each copy cost around $30 to $35.

As per reports, 21 Savage earned a sum of $2.1 million from the sales of his debut album. His second album I Am> I Was, was released in 2018, and has recorded a massive sale of more than $131k copies. After the success of Savage Mode, the artist released the second edition titled Savage Mode II, which also touched the milestone achieved by its predecessor with a record sales of more than $175 copies so far. His second album I Am> I Was earned him a fortune of almost 10 million in record sales.

Music Tours

21 Savage stated during an interview that he makes more money from record sales, than music tours. He further went on to explain that, unlike most artists who make money from music tours, he instead signed a contract, that allows him to own 100% of the profits made from record sales. However, if what 21 Savage claims is true, there is no denying that he also makes a pile of money from his music tours.

It is reported that during the musical tour of his second album, the cost of tickets was somewhere between $40 to $120. Not only this he also makes a good sum of money just for making appearances on music shows. It is estimated that he charges around $1k for his appearances, and reportedly earned more than $100k for featuring in shows in 2019.

YouTube Channel And Endorsements

The music artist also has a YouTube channel in his name. Currently, the channel has more than 7.9 million subscribers. The channel has more than 3 billion views with 139 uploads. It is estimated that he earns around $12k to $190k each month. The channel attracts more than 30k subscribers each month, which in turn gives him an earning of up to $2.3 million each year. Not only this he also makes a great sum of money from endorsing products of other companies as well. He has endorsed products of some notable brands like Tequila Avoin and Adidas.

Other Social Media Handles, Watches And Jewelry Collection

21 Savage has more than 13 million followers on his Instagram and 5.5 million followers on his Facebook page. It is estimated that he makes more than $15k for each image posted. He makes an average of $7k per story and around $30k for video. It does not end here, he also makes a great deal of money by paid partnerships and also promoting various products on his page.

21 Savage also loves to own jewelry. He is the keeper of a costly chain that is worth around $121k. The chain is embedded with many diamonds, and he also owns a Jason mask-themed chain. He also has a dagger chain that has 21 diamond-embedded daggers. However, the rapper has stated that he won’t be going to spend his fortune on jewelry, instead, he is going to invest it in real estate. 21 Savage also has a great collection of premium watches. He is the proud keeper of a watch called “Aquanaut”, which costs a hefty amount of $45k. Also has gold Rolex and many other premium watches.

21 Savage Cars And House

The rapper also possesses many expensive luxury cars. He has a Ferrari 488, which is worth around $250k, and a Mercedes Maybach, which costs around $190k. Some other cars in his possession are Ford, Chevrolet, and many others. It is estimated that his car collection is worth around $700k. The rapper purchased an apartment in Atlanta for a whopping amount of $800k. The apartment is on the 24th floor and has a downtown view. Not only this the condo also has a chef available 24/7, and has luxurious rooms. He resides with his family in Atlanta, in a grand mansion that the rapper bought for $500k.

Charity Works

Like many celebrities, 21 Savage does not shy to step forward to help the community. He initially started a program called “Issa Back to School Drive” in Atlanta in 2016. The program focused on assisting the children by giving away free school uniforms, hairstyles, and other necessary supplies. Later in 2018, 21 Savage commenced a campaign to spread awareness about the importance of having bank accounts. His movement was called the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign”, which was concerned with educating children and teenagers on how to save money and also how to make money.

This campaign also assisted the teenagers and children by creating bank accounts in their names. He stated that he wanted to teach the young generation to save and earn money. 21 Savage contributed around $21k for this campaign, and he also contributed $10k to the anti-bullying campaign in Atlanta. He also organized a financial literacy program during the pandemic in 2020, along with distributing free tablets and Wi-Fi to needy children in Atlanta. In addition to this, he has also donated around $25k to the relief funds for the people affected by the pandemic.

Career

21 Savage resorted to focusing on his career in rap, after losing his friend in a shootout. In 2014, his first debut single “Picky” was released. In the following year, 21 Savage released his first mixtape, “The Slaughter Tape”, which also consisted of his debut single “Picky”. After the release of his mixtape, 21 Savage popularity grew among the people of Atlanta. Then in 2015, he released an EP to honor his influential figure Gucci Mane, and by early December he launched his second mixtape titled “Slaughter King”. His next release “Savage Mode” became a huge hit and went on to chart at number 23 on the Billboard 200, and the featured song “X” was recognized as ‘Platinum’ by Billboard.

Then later in 2017, 21 Savage’s first album “Issa Album” was released under the banner of Epic Records, and went on to grab the number 2 spot on the US Billboard 200. His other single “Bank Account” also earned a spot of number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then in the same year his collaborative song “Rock star” with Post Malone, became the number 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Later in 2017, his next album titled “Without Warning” was released, and went on to grab the number 4 spot on US Billboard 200.

Rise To Fame (2018-Prensent)

By the end of December 2018, 21 Savage released his second album “I Am> I Was”, which also featured multiple rappers/singers. His second album grabbed the number 1 spot on the US Billboard 200, along with recording more than 131k record sales. Later his song “A Lot” was released and charted at number 12 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, and also got him the prestigious Grammy Award.

In 2019, he released only 1 song titled “Immortal”, and later in 2020, the sequel to Savage Mode was released. In October 2020, Savage Mode II was released and also grabbed the number 1 spot on Billboard 200. Then in 2021, he was featured in songs like “Let It Go” and “My Life”. His song ‘My Life’ earned a spot at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In May, he also released the official soundtrack of the movie ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ titled “Spiral”.

Early Life

21 Savage has had a troubled childhood. He was born to Heather Carmillia Joseph and Kevin Cornelius Emmons on the 22nd of October 1992, in London. His parents parted ways when he was a child, and he later went on to live with his mother in Atlanta. He also had to witness the loss of his brother who was shot in cold blood during a drug deal.

21 Savage got into trouble with school, after it was found that he carried a firearm to the school, when he was in the 7th standard. His actions resulted in getting him banished from every school in DeKalb County School District. He was then sent to a juvenile center to pursue his further studies, but he dropped out stating that it made him tired. He then went on to become a drug dealer after joining hands with ‘Bloods’, and went on to sell drugs, rob cars, and also steal. In 2011, his right hand called Larry was killed, and 2 years later in 2013, his best friend Johnny was killed during a robbery from the rival gangs.

Conclusion

We can learn a thing or two from the life of 21 Savage. He was a criminal who robbed and sell people drugs, but he later focused on his talent, after witnessing how the life of a criminal is. He started his career in 2014, and in less than a decade he went on to collaborate with the likes of Drake, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and many others. Not only this he also donates money to charity to help the people in the need. Now, 21 Savage is considered one of the greatest rising artists, and if he keeps up this pace then it is no doubt that he will soon become one of the top performers.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is 21 Savage’s net worth in 2022? A. 21 Savage’s net worth in 2022 is around $12 to $14 million. 2. What is 21 Savage real name? A. 21 Savage real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. 3. What was 21 Savage net worth in 2020? A. 21 Savage net worth in 2020 was around $12 million 4. What is 21 Savage first album? A. Issa Album, is the first album of 21 Savage.