Did you know that every product that was sold at Dollar Tree initially cost just $1? Well, now the market conditions have changed, however, it continues to sell products in bulk for affordable prices. It has also witnessed tremendous growth. Now, it is one of the biggest retail chains in the two biggest countries of the North Indian subcontinent. In these two countries alone, the USA and Canada, it is operating more than 15,000 stores in different locations. It is also one of the highest revenue-generating retailers in the American Subcontinents. In the year 2020 alone, it made a record earning of $23.611 billion. However, Dollar Tree is not reigning freely as it has a lot of competitors in the market. In this article, among the numerous competitors, I have selected the worthy competitors of Dollar Tree and have explained them.

Who Are the Competitors of Dollar Tree?

Major competitors of Dollar Tree who run similar businesses are Family Dollar, Walmart, Dollar General, and 99 cents-only stores. In addition to them, the e-commerce companies can also be competitors of Dollar Tree. Having said that, DollarStore.com is an e-commerce competitor that gives stiff competition to Dollar Tree. Just like Dollar tree, all of its competitors also sell a wide range of products such as pet supplies, health products, household supplies, apparel, and beauty products. If you continue to read this article, You will know about the strength of Dollar Tree’s competitors. Here are the 11 Biggest Dollar Tree Competitors.

Dollar General

Dollar General is a stiff competitor that always keeps Dollar Tree in check. Both companies began their journey by selling all their product for a meager $1. As of now, Dollar General is selling products whose price is between $1 and $10. The types of products that are sold in this price range include jewelry, candy, Household, pet supplies, shoes, clothing, and many more. In the USA alone, Dollar General has more than 14000 stores. In the year 2020, Dollar General earned revenue that was greater than Dollar Tree’s revenue. The total revenue was around $27.754 billion. The difference is approximately $4.1 billion.

Family Dollar

The number of product categories that exist in Family Dollar is incredible. This diverse product category of Family Dollar makes it a tough competitor for Family Dollar. An interesting fact about Family Dollar generates more than $25.51 billion every year, which is clearly above the Dollar tree. It manages to earn this from its, 7800 stores that are located across the USA in 46 states.

Walmart

Walmart is not a “Dollar Tree” and hence some people may refuse to accept Walmart as a competitor. Nevertheless, Walmart is selling a wide range of prices at a low price, and this makes it a competitor for Dollar Tree. Different kinds of items that Walmart sells for low prices include cleaning supplies, pet supplies, Jewelry, Clothing, household items, and many more.

Unlike Dollar Tree, the business empire of Walmart extends beyond the American continent. Walmart has managed to establish its merchandise center at more than 10,000 locations. Among these, more than 4700 stores are preset within the political territory of the USA. The annual revenue of Walmart can baffle you. It managed to generate a revenue of $559 billion in the year 2020. No other retail chain comes close to this sum. This is one reason why I wish to call Walmart the behemoth among the retail chain.

99 cents Only Stores

The business model of 99 cents only store and Dollar tree is very similar. Both these value stores sell their products for just $1. Moreover, they sell general merchandise, household items, apparel, and many more. However, it is very small in terms of market share. The 99 cents-only stores manage to create an annual revenue that is just one-tenth of the annual revenue of Dollar Tree. According to recent reports, the annual revenue of 99 cents only stores was $2.4 billion. Surprisingly, it was able to pull up this revenue from only 400 stores that are present across 4 states of the USA.

BJ’s Wholesale

It is not a value store, but a wholesale club located in 200 locations. All of them are present within the USA. BJ’s Wholesale gives good competition to Dollar tree by selling household items and clothing for a cheap price. So far, it hasn’t witnessed significant growth in revenue generation. According to the revenue reports for 2020, the increase in revenue when compared to the previous year (2019) was just 1 percent. The revenue generated by BJ’s Wholesale that year was $13.191 billion.

Five Below

Five Below sells merchandise whose prices are below $5 and hence the name “Five Below”. However, it also has products whose prices range between $6 and $10. You will be able to buy vintage items, clothing, electronics, games, and household items from its stores. It is a small company when compared with Dollar tree. However, it is witnessing growth in the recent year, and in the year 2020, its revenue increased by 18 percent. The five below stores are present in more than 1100 locations. The most important thing of all is that Five Below has a loyal customer base. Five Below has all the potential of becoming a top retailer in the future years.

Big Lots

Big Lots is directly competing with Dollar Tree by selling items from different product categories. Most of them are sold for prices below $5. However, Big Lots stores do sell products whose prices are anywhere between $10 and $30. When you visit Big Lots stores, you will be able to purchase makeup, toys, games, household appliances, furniture, and other types of merchandise. All these things make Big Lots one of the finest value stores in the USA.

Target

Target is a retail chain that has a business model similar to Walmart. Just like Walmart, Target has opened superstores as well. It sells a good number of products whose prices range from $1 to $15. As a result, people who are planning to purchase products required in their day-to-day life flock to the stores of Target. Moreover, the extreme range of choices available at Target makes shopping enjoyable at its stores. The Target in-store houses clothing, pet supplies, clothing, cleaning supplies, outdoor furniture, groceries, and many more.

Millions of customers who purchased at Target helped it generate a revenue of $93 billion in the year 2020. During that year, the revenue of target experienced a major leap, earning $15 billion more than what it earned in the previous year (2019). All this earning came from the sale of merchandise through Target in-store and Target.com.

Costco

Costco doesn’t come under the value store league, as it belongs to the wholesale retail club. The prices of products will not be as low as $1. Still, Costco at times sells products for a lower wholesale price, attracting hundreds of customers. This makes Costco a direct competitor of Dollar Tree. As far as revenue is concerned, Costco earned lesser than Dollar Tree in the year 2020. Having 571 warehouses in different locations in America, it generated a revenue of $2 billion. Toys, electronics, clothes, groceries, shoes, appliances, and various other product types are sold on both Costco in-store and Costco.com.

Lidl

It is an eCommerce store like Amazon that sells its products to people around the world. However, it is much smaller and generates very low revenue when compared with Amazon. There are more than 300 Lidl stores that are operating within the USA. However, Lidl has expressed interest in spreading its business empire beyond the United States. The headquarters of Lidl is located in Germany and in the year 2020 it generated revenue worth 28.3 billion euros.

Dollarstore.com

Dollarsstore.com is a direct contender of Dollar Tree. Most of the products sold by it cost less than $6. However, a customer will be able to buy products on its eCommerce website alone. The disadvantage of operating online is that customer has to pay a shipping fee. Nevertheless, people overlook this disadvantage considering the low-cost household items available on Dollarstore.com. Especially, people buy low-cost household items from Dollarstore.com. When you visit the website Dollarstore.com, you will find a wide variety of products such as health, clothing, wellness, and even beauty-related items.

Final Thoughts

I have included the Value stores that are direct competitors of Dollar Tree. Additionally, I have included a few wholesale clubs, as they sell several products for a lower price. Lastly, I have included eCommerce stores that have a significant customer base. Different types of retail stores are competing with Dollar Tree by selling the merchandise for cheap prices. This indicates that Dollar Tree is facing a threat from multiple directions. In order to counter this, Dollar tree should come up with an innovative business strategy that can tackle all its competitors who are selling merchandise on different platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – 11 Biggest Dollar Tree Competitors

1. What are the eCommerce competitors of Dollar Tree? Dollarstore.com, Lidl, and Amazon are some eCommerce companies that can be considered direct competitors of Dollar Tree. 2. How many Dollar Tree merchandise centers are present in the world? Most Dollar Tree stores are located in the United States and Canada. Their count is more than 15,000. 3. What is the revenue of Dollar Tree in the year 2020? During the year 2020, the Dollar tree stores generated a revenue of $23.611 billion.