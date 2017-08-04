Xenia Van Der Woodsen Doing A Bikini Thing and More News

Also…

Martin Shkreli (AKA Pharma Bro) has been found guilty of securities fraud. [NBC News]

Trumpthumper Caitlyn Jenner is just trolling at this point and it’s getting sad. [Dlisted]

Blac Chyna is supposedly recording an album right now… God help us. [Hollywood Gossip]

Have you seen Brooklyn Beckham’s photography? It’s bleh. Money doesn’t buy talent, kids. [TooFab]

I have no idea who Luann de Lesseps is, but her divorce coverage is proof that it’s been a pretty slow week in celeb news. [Radar]

Every time Sam Smith loses a pound, a donut gets its sprinkles. [PageSix]

The battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke wages on, now it looks like the Scientologists are involved. [Perez]

Angelina Jolie is driving the proverbial fuel truck onto Vanity Fair’s tarmac right now. [Celebitchy]

Of course one of the members in the army of Dugger said something stupid about transgendered people. [Celebuzz]

I don’t get why this is new, Mariah Carey has been pretty large and in charge for a while now. [WWTDD]