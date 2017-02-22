‘X-Men: Supernova’ Is ‘X-Men 3′ In Space Because Hollywood Blows

Full Disclosure: Is the entire point of this post these Sophie Turner pictures? Yes. (And me being a nerd.)

Yesterday, reports started spreading that X-Men: Supernova, an unnecessary sequel to the unnecessary sequel X-Men: Apocalypse, is almost definitely happening, but this time with writer-producer Simon Kinberg directing instead of Bryan Singer who presumably wanted to be paid in a diamond cargo ship full of twinks. Collider reports:

After talking to multiple sources, I can report that writer/producer Simon Kinberg is looking to make his directorial debut with the next X-Men movie and he’s already written the screenplay. From what I hear, it does focus on the Dark Phoenix storyline and it’s now up to the studio if they’ll use his script and if he’ll get to direct it. At this point, I don’t have any information about casting beyond Sophie Turner.

If you have no idea what The Dark Phoenix Saga is, when you touch a vagina does it predict the future? it’s an old X-Men storyline from 1980 that lost whatever tiny resonance it had when Brett Ratner murdered it in X-Men: The Last Stand, and Jean Grey along with every single comic book character known to man died and came back to life 50,000 times in the past 30 years. So basically Fox is remaking one of the shittiest X-Men movies using the shittiest comic book trope, only this time in space. Which sounds even more stupid when you realize that they’re doing it at the same time that Marvel is about to drop their magnum space battle opus that they’ve been meticulously cultivating for the last 10 years instead of farting it together at the last minute. Then again, somewhere in that last sentence x somehow still equals cocaine, so I might as well be talking to a wall. And I often do because outside is scary. (Did you know Wolverine first revealed his healing factor by getting his arm bit off by a dinosaur? My penis has dust on it.)

