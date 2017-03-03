WWE Diva Kelly Kelly In A Bikini And Other News

Again, fuck Justin Timberlake. [Lainey Gossip]

Meg Ryan genuinely hates John Mellencamp. [Dlisted]

Good God, Teyana Taylor. [TMZ]

Jeff Sessions needs to do more than recuse himself. [Newser]

Jennifer Lopez did not like kissing Ben Affleck. [Celebuzz]

Miranda Kerr is rich, bitch. [Celebslam]

Has anyone seen Kate Upton’s butt? It’s missing. [Popoholic]

Jesus fucking Christ, Alena Mills. [Hollywood Tuna]

Nicole Kidman’s nipple, anyone? [DrunkenStepfather]

THE SUPERFICIAL | About • Facebook • Twitter

Photos: FameFlynet