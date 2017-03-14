BREAKING: Will Smith Looked Like Uncle Phil While Bungee Jumping

When you’ve spent almost a third of your life trying to come up with marginally entertaining commentary for several posts a day, Monday through Friday, nothing makes you feel more rich and full of purpose than watching a photo where a thing kind of looks like another thing become an instant viral internet sensation. It’s the best. I love it. So here’s a snapshot of Will Smith looking like Uncle Phil while bungee jumping that’s making people lose their shit on reddit because this is all it takes now. So if anyone needs me, I’ll be at Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s house with a gun until he looks like Mr. Belding. *cocks hammer* And he will…

Wait, why are the cops already here? Aw, you dicks.

